Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers Announces New Buckeye Outpost
Having recently set up shop at the prestigious Chase Field in downtown Phoenix, this aptly named homegrown brand is just getting started.
West Valley View
New independent bookshop opens in Avondale
Charity Harrington and Amy Miller, former English teachers from Odyssey Institute in Buckeye, were looking to start a new chapter in their lives. So, they opened Immortal Trees Bookshop in Avondale. “We just let go of our teacher contracts last spring, and we finished the year,” Harrington said. “Before that,...
peoriatimes.com
The Park West Market kicks off its autumn season
The Park West Market experienced a record-breaking autumn kick-off on Oct. 1 after its summer market closed for the season back on Sept. 17. Peyton Ruggles, the market manager, is excited for the new season of market shopping to start, hopefully bringing many returning faces and even more new ones.
East Valley Tribune
Scottsdale prepares for 2-day Italian festival
Last November, the Italian Association of Arizona longed to attract Italophiles to its Pizza and Wine Festival as COVID-19 was slowing. “We didn’t know what to expect,” said Frank Guzzo, the association’s executive director. “We wanted to test the waters with the Pizza and Wine Festival. It...
Phoenix New Times
These 3 Arizona Breweries Won Medals at The Great American Beer Festival
The Great American Beer Festival, a multi-day event held annually in Denver, Colorado, has crowned its winners for 2022. Thousands of breweries from all over the country entered their brews in categories ranging from lagers to stouts. This year, three Arizona breweries brought home medals, including two golds and a...
gilbertsunnews.com
Gilbert man excited about 2-day Italian festival
Last November, the Italian Association of Arizona longed to attract Italophiles to its Pizza and Wine Festival as COVID-19 was slowing. “We didn’t know what to expect,” said Frank Guzzo, the association’s executive director and a Gilbert resident. “We wanted to test the waters with the Pizza...
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Arizona
Mashed compiled a list of each state's best pizza place.
Raising Cane’s Announces Six-Unit Expansion Through Spring 2023
Last month, the chicken sandwich slingers celebrated their 11-year anniversary in the greater Phoenix region, with no signs of slowing down.
phoenixmag.com
September 2022 Restaurant Openings and Closings
This new spot at Christown Spectrum Mall has all your favorite Asian dishes to go or dine in. 1818 W. Montebello Ave., Phoenix, bambooasiankitchenaz.com. A popular Phoenix restaurant sets up shop at Epicenter, featuring a modern take on Southeast Asian cuisine and drinks. 3150 E. Ray Rd., Gilbert, 480-500 6464,...
AZFamily
Valley restaurant owner closes all 9 of his eateries on Sundays
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After a challenging two and a half years, one Valley restaurateur is making a big change to the way he operates his business, one that gives his employees more time at home but means less money coming in. “Closing on Sundays is going to sting, but...
Someburros Eyes Summer 2023 Opening in New North Phoenix Development
The brand’s origins can be traced back to Poncho’s, a restaurant opened by the Vasquez family’s matriarch, Isabel, in Phoenix in 1972.
northcentralnews.net
Uptown Camelback Target hopes to reopen ‘within the next week’
North Central shoppers who have missed being able to access the Phoenix Uptown Camelback Target store may not have much longer to wait for its reopening. The store, located on the southeast corner of 16th Street and Camelback Road, was closed at the end of September due to a fire.
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
Boulders Resort to Unveil $4 Million Golf Course Renovation This Month
Boulders Resort & Spa in Scottsdale will unveil a $4 million golf course renovation of its Boulder North and South Courses this October. The resort’s two championship golf courses, which have been recognized as some of the best courses in the western U.S., will now provide members and visitors with an even more advanced and luxurious playing experience.
'Our sport is what keeps our roots alive': Escaramuza alive and well in Arizona
PHOENIX — Women who dress as adelitas and perform choreographed tricks with their horses keep a 70-year-old Mexican tradition alive in Phoenix. The sport is called La Escaramuza Charra. It is composed of a group of eight women mounted on horseback. They ride side-saddle and wear traditional outfits inspired...
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona or you wish to travel there soon, and you are looking for new restaurants to try, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because below you will find a list of four steakhouses in Arizona that are great options for both a casual meal with friends or family members, as well as for celebrating a special occasion, and are also known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. So if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Fry's-led shopping center gets approval from Gilbert Planning Commission
Gilbert's Planning Commission gave unanimous approval for the new Morrison Ranch Commercial Center on the eastern side of town.
East Valley Tribune
Legendary Longbow course sold to Gilbert group for $8.9M
Mesa’s legendary Longbow Golf Club has been sold to a Gilbert owner-operator of three other daily-fee golf courses. Daedalus Real Estate Advisors sold the 18-hole golf course at McDowell and Higley roads for $8.95 million to the Thompson Golf Group, which said it will retain its Troon affiliation and related rewards programs. The deal included a down payment of $2,685,000 and two loans totaling just under $6.3 million, according to Valley real estate tracker vizzda.com.
Unique Pizza Spots You Need to Try in Phoenix, Arizona
Some of the best pizza in Arizona is located right in Phoenix, and we want to take you through our favorite pizza places.(Creative Commons/powerplantop) If you're looking for some delicious pizza in Phoenix, Arizona, look no further! We've put together a list of the four best pizza places in the area that you need to check out. From deep dish to wood-fired to classic slice joints, there's something for everyone on this list!
AZFamily
Hiker rescued by Firebird helicopter on Gateway Loop trail in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman was rescued Sunday afternoon by Scottsdale and Phoenix fire officials off of the Gateway Loop trail. The Scottsdale fire department says the 48-year-old began developing symptoms of heat exhaustion around 1.5 miles from the trailhead when she called 911 for help. During the rescue, the woman told fire officials that she’d been on the trail for around five hours.
viatravelers.com
24 Best Restaurants in Scottsdale, Arizona
Searching for a place to eat among the many restaurants in Scottsdale? Whether you’re planning dining in Scottsdale for a family trip, a romantic getaway, a special event, or just because, we’ve come up with a collection of choices to suit any culinary interest. Scottsdale’s next-door neighbor Phoenix...
