Honolulu, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

15 Hawaii airport websites breached as part of nationwide Russian hack

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state’s Office of Homeland Security said Hawaii Airport System websites were targeted by a Russia-based hacker group. It was part of the nationwide hack on U.S. airports that happened on Monday. The hacker group known as “Killnet” took control of the landing page for 15...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

WATCH: HNN sits down with Democratic candidate for governor Josh Green

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With the general election less than a month away, candidates for governor are making their final pitches on why they would be best suited for the job to lead Hawaii. Hawaii’s next governor will take office at a pivotal time in the state’s history from the skyrocketing...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Morning Beat: How Aiona and Green would communicate as governor

Buys Honolulu-based Distributors Inc. UH study: By 2035, half of world’s coral reefs faces major climate change threat, could die off. In just 13 years, half of the world’s coral reefs could permanently face “unsuitable conditions” if climate change continues, according to a new study by University of Hawaii researchers.
HONOLULU, HI
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Yahoo!

Philippine Consulate official in Hawaii murdered by husband

A Filipino official of the Philippine Consulate in Honolulu, Hawaii was reportedly killed by her estranged husband in her Ala Moana apartment, police reports say. According to reports, the murdered woman was identified as Teresita Canilao, a 76-year-old “longtime local hire” of the Philippine Consulate of Honolulu. Her...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Two men cited for illegal fishing off protected Waikiki coast

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Two officers citied two Honolulu men Saturday, after the men were seen illegally fishing in a restricted area off Waikiki coast. Following up on a tip, two officers with the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) began watching the divers in the Waikiki Fisheries Management Area (FMA). Night diving is prohibited in the FMA every day from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.
HONOLULU, HI
Outsider.com

Honolulu Divers Receive Citation for Illegal Fishing After Attempt to Evade Officers

Officials recently cited two Honolulu divers after they were seen illegally fishing in a restricted area off the Waikiki coast. After two officers with the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) followed up on a tip, they began monitoring the divers in the Waikiki Fisheries Management Area (FMA). According to officials, night diving is prohibited in the FMA daily from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HPD officer arrested in Waipahu, accused of domestic violence

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Honolulu police officer was arrested after being accused of domestic violence. Police confirmed 44-year-old Antonio Mendoza was taken into custody on Awanei Street in Waipahu Saturday. Sources said the victim is another HPD officer and it allegedly happened in a Waipahu home. Mendoza is assigned to...
WAIPAHU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

15-year-old arrested for allegedly making threats against Ewa Beach school

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said a 15-year-old boy has been arrested after allegedly making threats against an Ewa Beach school. Police were notified Saturday of the threats against the school made on social media. Authorities said the suspect was arrested Tuesday morning for first degree terroristic threatening. The boy...
EWA BEACH, HI

