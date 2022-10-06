Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
15 Hawaii airport websites breached as part of nationwide Russian hack
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state’s Office of Homeland Security said Hawaii Airport System websites were targeted by a Russia-based hacker group. It was part of the nationwide hack on U.S. airports that happened on Monday. The hacker group known as “Killnet” took control of the landing page for 15...
hawaiinewsnow.com
New order protects women who fly to Hawaii for abortions from other states seeking penalties

hawaiinewsnow.com
WATCH: HNN sits down with Democratic candidate for governor Josh Green
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With the general election less than a month away, candidates for governor are making their final pitches on why they would be best suited for the job to lead Hawaii. Hawaii’s next governor will take office at a pivotal time in the state’s history from the skyrocketing...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Morning Beat: How Aiona and Green would communicate as governor

KITV.com
Hawaii Homeland Security responds after cyber attack targets 15 Hawaii airport websites
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After a cyber-attack targeted landing pages of 15 Hawaii airport websites, including Daniel K. Inouye Inouye Airport, the Hawaii Office of Homeland Security is supporting the response efforts of the Office of Enterprise Technology Services (ETS). “The State of Hawai‘i, in cooperation with federal partners, routinely works...
Yahoo!
Philippine Consulate official in Hawaii murdered by husband
A Filipino official of the Philippine Consulate in Honolulu, Hawaii was reportedly killed by her estranged husband in her Ala Moana apartment, police reports say. According to reports, the murdered woman was identified as Teresita Canilao, a 76-year-old “longtime local hire” of the Philippine Consulate of Honolulu. Her...
hawaiinewsnow.com
She knew she was different, others did too — but hate spewed isn’t stopping her

LIST: 600+ crimes reported to HPD in past week
There have been more than 690 crime incidents reported to Honolulu Police within the past seven days.
KITV.com
Two men cited for illegal fishing off protected Waikiki coast
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Two officers citied two Honolulu men Saturday, after the men were seen illegally fishing in a restricted area off Waikiki coast. Following up on a tip, two officers with the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) began watching the divers in the Waikiki Fisheries Management Area (FMA). Night diving is prohibited in the FMA every day from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.
Honolulu Divers Receive Citation for Illegal Fishing After Attempt to Evade Officers
Officials recently cited two Honolulu divers after they were seen illegally fishing in a restricted area off the Waikiki coast. After two officers with the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) followed up on a tip, they began monitoring the divers in the Waikiki Fisheries Management Area (FMA). According to officials, night diving is prohibited in the FMA daily from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.
Elderly man accused of killing wife appears in court
Rogelio Canilao, 81, was charged with second-degree murder after police said he confessed to killing his 76-year-old wife.
hawaiinewsnow.com
City joins state in enforcement of illegal concrete pour at North Shore beachfront property
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -The city has now joined the state in threatening severe penalties over an illegal concrete pour on Ke Nui Beach. On a coastline already marred by illegal erosion barriers — the concrete and rebar reinforcement of this house owned by Josh Van Emmerik created a new level of outrage for Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD officer arrested in Waipahu, accused of domestic violence
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Honolulu police officer was arrested after being accused of domestic violence. Police confirmed 44-year-old Antonio Mendoza was taken into custody on Awanei Street in Waipahu Saturday. Sources said the victim is another HPD officer and it allegedly happened in a Waipahu home. Mendoza is assigned to...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii sees dramatic increase in fentanyl-related overdoses reported in September
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Law enforcement sources confirm fentanyl is suspected in another death on Oahu. It’s the second in less than a week. Meanwhile, Department of Health data shows fentanyl-related overdoses are happening on every major island in the state. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services crews used to be able...
hawaiinewsnow.com
15-year-old arrested for allegedly making threats against Ewa Beach school
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said a 15-year-old boy has been arrested after allegedly making threats against an Ewa Beach school. Police were notified Saturday of the threats against the school made on social media. Authorities said the suspect was arrested Tuesday morning for first degree terroristic threatening. The boy...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Suspect arrested after former Hawaii woman’s body found in Washington river
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Washington state police said a suspect has been arrested in the murder case of a former Hawaii woman. It has been two weeks since authorities found the body of Brandy Ebanez in Washington state’s Columbia River. Police said her boyfriend, Richard Michael Jacobson, is being held...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Gridlock on Oahu roadways prompts discussion of re-establishing an air ambulance program

hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Island police investigating discovery of ‘badly’ decomposed body in Puna home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are investigating the discovery of a ‘badly’ decomposed body in a Puna home Tuesday afternoon. Detectives suspect foul play may be involved in the male victim’s death. Authorities said they responded the scene shortly after 1:30 p.m. at a residence in...
hawaiinewsnow.com
A highlight of Honolulu Pride, Universal Show Queen pageant makes a grand return

hawaiipublicradio.org
Voices from Protect Kahoʻolawe ʻOhana, the grassroots movement for Native Hawaiian rights
Thirty-two years ago this month, the U.S. military stopped using the island of Kahoʻolawe for bombing exercises. It was the result of protests led by Native Hawaiian activists. A landing by nine protesters on Kahoʻolawe on Jan. 4, 1976, led to the rise of the Protect Kahoʻolawe ʻOhana as...
