West Valley View
Yslas reflects on district’s successes, future
Superintendent Mark Yslas continues transforming the Agua Fria Union High School District while preparing it for the future. At the recent state of the district address, he shared the district’s accomplishments and goals with leaders from the cities of Avondale, Goodyear, Buckeye and Lichfield Park and stakeholders including businesses, retirees, parents and the faith-based community.
West Valley View
New independent bookshop opens in Avondale
Charity Harrington and Amy Miller, former English teachers from Odyssey Institute in Buckeye, were looking to start a new chapter in their lives. So, they opened Immortal Trees Bookshop in Avondale. “We just let go of our teacher contracts last spring, and we finished the year,” Harrington said. “Before that,...
West Valley View
Indoor vertical farm celebrates grand opening in Avondale
OnePointOne is revolutionizing vertical farming by building the most technologically advanced cultivation platform on the planet through innovations in automation, AI and plant science. OnePointOne and Willo Farm recently celebrated the grand opening of their new headquarters and flagship vertical farm in Avondale. Avondale officials were there to welcome them...
West Valley View
Hodgkin’s lymphoma survivor among those honored by CTCA
Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA), Phoenix honored nearly 500 patients from across the nation for Celebrate Life, a milestone marking five or more years since they began treatment at CTCA, on Sept. 30. Among those 500 patients is Hodgkin’s lymphoma cancer survivor Sabrina Manuel. She is excited to have...
West Valley View
Il Volo takes flight with Morricone tour
Sitting around a phone on FaceTime in Atlantic City, Il Volo’s three singers — baritone Gianluca Ginoble and tenors Piero Barone and Ignazio Boschetto — are enthusiastic about returning to the Valley. “That’s the brown city, right?” Barone asked, flashing his trademark smile. “It’s hot there.”...
