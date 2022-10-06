Read full article on original website
BBC
Ex-wife of Dubai royal pleads for help from UN in child custody battle
Lawyers for the former wife of a member of Dubai's ruling family have lodged a request to the UN Human Rights Council. They want the council to intervene with authorities in the UAE to ensure Zeynab Javadli and her children's safety. The request claims that Ms Javadli has faced abuse,...
BBC
US immigration: Why Indians are fleeing halfway around the world
As an openly gay man living in a deeply conservative part of India's Punjab, life had long been hard for Jashan Preet Singh. Over the years, Mr Singh, 24, had grown accustomed to daily discrimination in his hometown of Jalandhar - harassment and beatings doled out by his neighbours, and a family that had largely turned its back on him.
BBC
Ukraine war round-up: Russian military exhausted and US tech giant Meta blacklisted
Russian strikes on Ukraine continued for a second day on Tuesday, hitting energy and other key infrastructure targets across the country. The deadly attacks caused widespread blackouts in the western Lviv region, Dnipropetrovsk in the south-east and Vinnytsia in the south-west. Electricity rationing is in place in the capital Kyiv...
BBC
Nigeria boat accident kills at least 76 fleeing floodwater in Anambra
At least 76 people have been reported dead after a boat accident in Nigeria's south-eastern state of Anambra. The boat, which was carrying at least 80 people, capsized on Friday in the Ogbaru area in Anambra state. Most of the victims were women and children, trying to reach safety after...
BBC
Chinese technology poses major risk - GCHQ Chief
Chinese technology poses a major risk to the UK's security and prosperity, the head of GCHQ has said. In a lecture, Sir Jeremy Fleming said China's leadership was using technology to secure control at home and abroad. He argued that this was an urgent problem that needed to be addressed...
BBC
Iran protests: Alarm at crackdown by security forces in Kurdish city
Human rights activists have expressed alarm at a crackdown on protests in a Kurdish-populated city in western Iran. Amnesty International said there were reports that security forces had used firearms indiscriminately in Sanandaj. Kurdish group Hengaw posted a video which it said showed police shooting at homes in the city...
BBC
Tales of bloody Iran protest crackdown at border crossing
Soran raises two fingers to his left temple and motions firing a gun. "If you talk, they will put a bullet in your head," he tells me. Around us, the Iranian mountains reach skywards. We're at a bus station in Penjwen, a town in Iraq's northern Kurdistan region that is close to the crossing post on the border with Iran. Cars sporadically pull in and discharge their occupants into the dusty courtyard. Some pause and drink tea, while others climb straight into the small minibuses that'll take them to the nearby Iraqi city of Sulaimaniya.
