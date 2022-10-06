Read full article on original website
Harriet Cox
6d ago
Where do these Thugs come from ? STOLEN BMW ? Hopefully when these 2 CLOWNS are caught , HPD doesn't release pending INVESTIGATION !! Sending Prayers & Lots of Aloha to the Victims & Their Ohana 🌺🙏🙏🌺
10
jameson Humalon
6d ago
I hope they had cameras in their homework outside..we need to change our laws in hawaii,they have to make it so we can protect our homes and ohana without the protectors serving time for self defense
9
webetterwiseup
6d ago
too much crime nowadays and we're beginning to take it as a way of life. unacceptable!!!!
13
