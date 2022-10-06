ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 11

Harriet Cox
6d ago

Where do these Thugs come from ? STOLEN BMW ? Hopefully when these 2 CLOWNS are caught , HPD doesn't release pending INVESTIGATION !! Sending Prayers & Lots of Aloha to the Victims & Their Ohana 🌺🙏🙏🌺

Reply
10
jameson Humalon
6d ago

I hope they had cameras in their homework outside..we need to change our laws in hawaii,they have to make it so we can protect our homes and ohana without the protectors serving time for self defense

Reply
9
webetterwiseup
6d ago

too much crime nowadays and we're beginning to take it as a way of life. unacceptable!!!!

Reply
13
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

15-year-old arrested for allegedly making threats against Ewa Beach school

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said a 15-year-old boy has been arrested after allegedly making threats against an Ewa Beach school. Police were notified Saturday of the threats against the school made on social media. Authorities said the suspect was arrested Tuesday morning for first degree terroristic threatening. The boy...
EWA BEACH, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HPD officer arrested in Waipahu, accused of domestic violence

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Honolulu police officer was arrested after being accused of domestic violence. Police confirmed 44-year-old Antonio Mendoza was taken into custody on Awanei Street in Waipahu Saturday. Sources said the victim is another HPD officer and it allegedly happened in a Waipahu home. Mendoza is assigned to...
WAIPAHU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
Honolulu, HI
Crime & Safety
hawaiinewsnow.com

Firefighters respond to overnight building fire at Kailua Business Center

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a call for a building fire overnight in Kailua. HFD said six resource units, staffed with 22 personnel, responded to the incident around 1:40 a.m. Monday after smoke was seen coming out of the Assagio’s in the Kailua Business Center.
KAILUA, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Kalanianaole Highway
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Public Safety
hawaiinewsnow.com

15 Hawaii airport websites breached as part of nationwide Russian hack

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state’s Office of Homeland Security said Hawaii Airport System websites were targeted by a Russia-based hacker group. It was part of the nationwide hack on U.S. airports that happened on Monday. The hacker group known as “Killnet” took control of the landing page for 15...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

State hopes plastic paves the way to a new roadway solution

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Ewa Beach roadway will soon be littered with trash — quite literally. Instead of pollution, it’s part of a new state pilot project that repurposes plastic waste into a new asphalt surface. “We’re just looking at the equivalent of saving about 195,000 plastic bottles...
EWA BEACH, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

A highlight of Honolulu Pride, Universal Show Queen pageant makes a grand return

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu welcomed back an over-the-top pageant this weekend, attracting some of the top entertainers from the LGBTQ+ community. Universal Show Queen last happened in 2019, prior to the pandemic. It made a grand return the Hawaii Convention Center Saturday amid Honolulu’s pride month, happening all of October.
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy