2022 season wrap: Former Cubs Javier Báez, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Kyle Schwarber
The 2022 regular season is over, so let’s look at these former Cubs and what they did since the most recent update in this series. Two of these players, of course, are in the postseason. Javier Báez. Javy went just 5-for-24 (.208) over the season’s final week, but...
BCB After Dark: Memories of 2022
Welcome back to BCB After Dark: the swingin’ spot for night owls, early-risers, new parents and Cubs fans abroad. We hope you had a good weekend. Or at least a better weekend than the Mets had. We have a few good tables available this evening. If you need us to check your coat, we can do that now. Come on in and relax with us. Bring your own beverage.
BCB After Dark: Nothing free about a free agent
It’s another evening here at BCB After Dark: the grooviest get-together for night owls, early-risers, new parents and Cubs fans abroad. It’s been a long day of baseball today and none of it involved the Cubs. So come on in and relax. Listen to music and talk baseball. There’s no cover charge. We still have a few good tables available. There’s a two-drink minimum, but you need to bring your own beverage. It can be hot or cold. Just like jazz.
Former Cubs lefthander Dick Ellsworth has died
Dick Ellsworth was a lefthanded pitcher who exhibited great promise for the Cubs in the early 1960s. In 1963, he made 37 starts, went 22-10 (back when individual pitcher wins really meant something), posted a 2.11 ERA and led the major leagues in ERA+ at 167. Yes, better than Sandy Koufax of the pennant-winning Dodgers. Koufax won the NL MVP and the (then single) Cy Young Award, but there were those who favorably compared Ellsworth to Koufax. After he threw a one-hitter against the Phillies June 1, Edward Prell wrote in the Tribune:
2022 MLB Wild Card Series, Game 3: Padres vs. Mets, Sunday 10/9, 6:07 CT
The Mets lost to the Padres by a big score Friday. Then they won Game 2 by almost as big a score. The decisive Game 3 of their Wild Card Series will happen tonight, and the winner will head to Los Angeles to begin a Division Series against the Dodgers Tuesday. The other NL division series will feature the NL East rival Phillies and Braves, beginning in Atlanta Tuesday,
A few more thoughts about Marquee Sports Network’s Cubs game broadcasts
Back in June, I wrote this article with some thoughts I had about Marquee Sports Network’s Cubs game broadcasts. It wasn’t pretty. I had hoped things might change, but little did. The game broadcasts are still borderline unwatchable. Before I continue, I want to tell you that in...
Cubs' comeback wins in post season
The Mariners rallied from 7 runs behind in the fifth inning on Saturday to beat the Blue Jays, 10-9 and win their American League Wild Card Series. That tied for the second-biggest comeback in post-season history. The Red Sox trailed the Rays, 0-7, in the seventh inning in Game 5...
Baseball history unpacked, October 10
On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. We also include Cubs’ player birthdays and a bit of world history, for context.
Cub Tracks’ non-tender is the night
Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. Haha hoho the Mets lost. To the Padres. Now the Friars need to get...
Arizona Fall League: Mesa Solar Sox Week 1 update
The Arizona Fall League has one week done and that means it’s time to check in on the Mesa Solar Sox. The Solar Sox, in case you missed last week’s introduction, are the Cubs’ affiliate in the Arizona Fall League. The AFL is a place for prospects to get in more work and instruction after the regular minor-league season under the watchful eye of the teams themselves, as opposed to Winter Ball where they could be playing for anyone. The Solar Sox play at the Cubs’ Spring Training home of Sloan Park and other than the Cubs, the team features prospects from the Athletics, Yankees, Rays and Marlins this season.
Cubs and early hidden ball tricks
Al Yellon published a front-page story on Sunday to commemorate the 115th anniversary of Game 1 of the 1907 World Series, in which. Jimmy Slagle of the Cubs fell victim to a play nearly as old as baseball itself: the hidden-ball trick. .......... HIDDEN BALL HISTORY. The Sporting News in...
A Cubs fan’s guide to the 2022 MLB Division Series
One of the recurring themes on the Cuppa Cubbie Blue podcast this season has been the emergence of super-teams in MLB. There are a handful of teams that spend money, extend talented players and seem to have no end of talent in their farm systems. The rest of the league just has to scrap and hope they catch those super teams on a bad day to have a chance. And look, baseball gonna baseball, so the upset can happen. We all saw a rebuilding Cubs team sweep the Mets. The Padres bested that same Mets team in the best two of three Wild Card Series to advance to the Divisional Series, although as I write this I can’t help but wonder if this is more an indict as the Mets as one of those super teams than anything else.
Jed Hoyer says Willson Contreras will definitely get a qualifying offer
Cubs President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer held his traditional end-of-season news conference Monday morning and covered a wide range of topics. The only real news that he made was stating that Willson Contreras will definitely receive a qualifying offer from the Cubs and that the team “will be in touch with his representatives.” It is, of course, up to Contreras whether to accept that offer (and I think it’s 50/50), but for any of you who had thought the team wouldn’t make the QO, now we know they will.
Some thoughts about the Cubs’ 40-man roster
This is going to be an offseason of great change for the Chicago Cubs. This, we already know, as they perhaps get ready to make acquisitions that will help them contend in 2023. It’s also an offseason of decisions for quite a few players in the Cubs system, as the...
Outside The Confines: Off to a good start
There was a whole lotta baseball yesterday. By far the best game, from a neutral standpoint, was the Astros 8-7 win over Seattle on a three-run, walk-off home run by Yordan Alvarez. Ben Clemens has a wrap-up of that instant classic. Mike Petriello notes that no player has ever had...
