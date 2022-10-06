ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sporting News

What time is Bruins vs. Capitals tonight? TV channel, streams for first game of TNT NHL doubleheader

TNT is back covering the NHL this season and up first for the network is a doubleheader on Wednesday night, with the Bruins taking on the Capitals first. Boston and Washington were the two wild card teams in the Eastern Conference last season, finishing fourth in their respective divisions. However, both suffered first-round exits, as the Bruins fell to the Hurricanes in seven games and the Capitals dropped the opening series to the Panthers in six.
Sporting News

NHL 2023 Stanley Cup odds: Favorites, best bets for 2022-23 champion

The beginning of the 2022-23 NHL season is just beginning, but it's never too early to look at the odds for the conclusion of the campaign. The Avalanche entered the 2021-22 season as the favorite to win the Stanley Cup, and sure enough, months later, it was Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar and Co. who were lifting Lord Stanley at the season's end. It was the second time in the past three years that the preseason favorite went on to win the Stanley Cup, with the Lightning doing the same in 2020.
