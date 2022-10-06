Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
What time is Bruins vs. Capitals tonight? TV channel, streams for first game of TNT NHL doubleheader
TNT is back covering the NHL this season and up first for the network is a doubleheader on Wednesday night, with the Bruins taking on the Capitals first. Boston and Washington were the two wild card teams in the Eastern Conference last season, finishing fourth in their respective divisions. However, both suffered first-round exits, as the Bruins fell to the Hurricanes in seven games and the Capitals dropped the opening series to the Panthers in six.
Sporting News
Alex Ovechkin career goal tracker: How close is the Capitals captain to breaking Wayne Gretzky's record
The Great 8's race to break The Great One's record continues on this season. Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin continues to inch closer and closer to Wayne Gretzky's career goal record, and he can cut the gap between them, even more, this season. The Russian superstar is coming off another 50-goal...
NHL・
Sporting News
NHL 2023 Stanley Cup odds: Favorites, best bets for 2022-23 champion
The beginning of the 2022-23 NHL season is just beginning, but it's never too early to look at the odds for the conclusion of the campaign. The Avalanche entered the 2021-22 season as the favorite to win the Stanley Cup, and sure enough, months later, it was Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar and Co. who were lifting Lord Stanley at the season's end. It was the second time in the past three years that the preseason favorite went on to win the Stanley Cup, with the Lightning doing the same in 2020.
NHL・
KIRO 7 Seattle
Seahawks to reschedule game if Mariners win Thursday
The Seattle Seahawks have announced a potential game time change, if the Seattle Mariners win Game 2 on Thursday. The Seattle Mariners, who lost Game 1 of the five-game American League Division Series against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, will need to win Game 2 on Thursday to force a Game 4 on Sunday in Seattle.
Comments / 0