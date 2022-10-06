Women’s Rugby World Cup 2022: group-by-group preview

POOL A

New Zealand

Coach Wayne Smith

Captain Ruahei Demant and Kennedy Simon

World Cup best Winners 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2017

As hosts and five-time champions, the Black Ferns were favourites until the pandemic hit and disrupted their game time. Their Tests against England in 2021, where they suffered two successive record losses to the Red Roses, were their first international fixtures in two years. But New Zealand are back in firing form with staggering scorelines in their warm-up matches. The winger Portia Woodman has particularly stood out, scoring seven tries in the 95-12 demolition of Japan last month. They are definitely capable of successfully defending their title and should come out as pool winners with a tasty treat coming against Australia.

Portia Woodman (left) scored seven tries in New Zealand’s 95-12 warm-up win against Japan last month. Photograph: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Australia

Coach Jay Tregonning

Captain Shannon Parry

World Cup best Third place, 2010

Australia are not heading into their opening game against New Zealand with results on their side. They have won once since Jay Tregonning was appointed in September 2021, the victory coming against Fiji in May. They have gone on to lose six games in a row, three at the hands of New Zealand. They may struggle to finish third in the group and with only two third-placed teams going through to the quarter-finals, determined on competition points, their campaign could end at the pool stage. The wing Bienne Terita could be their secret weapon, though, after she scored two tries on her debut against New Zealand in August.

Wales

Coach Ioan Cunningham

Captain Siwan Lillicrap

World Cup best Fourth, 1994

This will be the first World Cup Wales play in as professionals. Full-time and part-time contracts were introduced in January with more offered later in the year. The impact was instantaneous as Wales finished third in the Six Nations – their best result since 2009. However, they haven’t registered a victory since beating Scotland in the Six Nations in April, losing both warm-up matches against Canada and England. They will be happy to get out of the group and with players such as the wing Jasmine Joyce and flanker Alisha Butchers, who was named Wales Women Player of the Year in June, they have a good chance of doing so.

Scotland

Coach Bryan Easson

Captain Rachel Malcolm

World Cup best Quarter-finals, 1994

Scotland’s reaction to qualifying for the World Cup in September told you everything you need to know about what this tournament means to them. It is their first time competing on the world stage since 2010 and the likes of No 8 Jade Konkel will be eager to make it a tournament to remember. While they did lose their last match, a friendly against the USA in August, they showed promise. It will be a direct contest with Wales and Australia for second place in the pool with their biggest match likely to be against Wales. The women in red claimed the win over them in the Six Nations.

Scotland, whose side include Jade Konkel, will be playing in their first World Cup since 2010. Photograph: Lee Smith/Action Images/Reuters

POOL B

Canada

Coach Kevin Rouet

Captain Sophie de Goede

World Cup best Runners-up, 2014

Canada should top their pool and so increase their chances of reaching the semi-finals as they would probably avoid New Zealand and England in the quarters. While they will face fierce opposition in their pool, Canada are ranked third in the world and have World Cup final experience on their side that should allow them to clinch top spot. The team is also stacked full of seasoned players with nine, including the scrum-half Brianna Miller and flanker Karen Paquin, having World Cup experience. They also head into the tournament off the back of a promising summer, including a win over the USA.

Karen Paquin is one of Canada’s most talented players and has previous World Cup experience. Photograph: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

USA

Coach Rob Cain

Captain Kate Zackary

World Cup best Winners, 1991

Kate Zackary steered the USA to a pair of great warm-up wins, despite their thumping loss to England. They bagged victories over Australia and Scotland in the summer with defeats to the Red Roses and New Zealand challenging them before attempting to find their way out of a tricky pool. Their biggest task will be against Canada, who are three spots higher than them in the world rankings with the USA sixth. The Americans will be targeting a top pool spot as they seek their first World Cup silverware since 1991.

Italy

Coach Andrea Di Giandomenico

Captain Elisa Giordano

World Cup best Ninth place play-off, 2017

Italy had a disappointing 2022 Six Nations finishing fifth, their worst result since 2016. They had more trouble in the summer with a 21-0 defeat to France but bounced back to claim a 26-19 win against their neighbours, which took them to fifth in the world rankings, their highest position. On top of this confidence-boost, the veteran Manuela Furlan has been named in their squad after sustaining an injury. Her versatility and leadership will be invaluable to the side as they navigate a difficult pool.

Japan

Coach Lesley McKenzie

Captain Saki Minami

World Cup best Quarter-finals, 1994

The lowest-ranked side will have the toughest time getting out of the pool. Japan are 13th in the world but are capable of shock upsets, so should not be under-estimated. In the build-up to the tournament they beat Ireland, Australia and Fiji. Lesley McKenzie, a former Canadian international, made it clear what the team want to achieve: “I’m really looking forward to seeing performances from the team that make the rugby world stand up and take notice of what this team can do.” The squad is relatively inexperienced, with back-rower Seina Saito the most capped with 31.

POOL C

England

Coach Simon Middleton

Captain Sarah Hunter

World Cup best Winners, 1994 and 2014

The Red Roses are the favourites and anything but a trophy win will be a disappointment as they boast a 25-game winning streak. They became the first Test team to reach that mark in their warm-up matches, the record win coming against Wales last month. With talents such as vice-captain and centre, Emily Scarratt, and the World Rugby’s Player of the Year, Zoe Aldcroft, their dominance over the past few years should see them sail to the final. First up, though, could be their toughest test against old rivals France, the last team to beat them.

Zoe Aldcroft is the current World Rugby Player of the Year. Photograph: Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images

France

Coach Thomas Darracq

Captain Gaëlle Hermet

World Cup best Third place 1994, 2002, 2006 and 2014

France should comfortably get out of the pool, albeit behind England. Le Crunch will be the biggest match for both sides but the Red Roses should crush the French. The challenge for France is to convert the opportunities they create for themselves and use the individual brilliance of scrum-half Laure Sansus to full advantage. Sansus scored six tries at the 2022 Six Nations, the most of any player, and will be counted on even more so after the shock omission of the wing Caroline Boujard. While they head into the tournament with the surprise defeat to Italy in the summer, France certainly have the confidence to muscle their way to the quarters.

South Africa

Coach Stanley Raubenheimer

Captain Nolusindiso Booi

World Cup best Ninth place play-off, 2010 and 2014

South Africa’s match against Fiji is their biggest in the pool with the side aiming to secure third spot behind France and England. South Africa come into the tournament with some solid results: a series draw against Japan and two wins over Spain. They also boast experiencein captain and lock Nolusindiso Booi and fly-half Zenay Jordaan, who will both be competing in their third World Cups. Stanley Raubenheimer says: “We have our objectives and one of them is to not only make the country proud with our effort, but ourselves as well.”

South Africa’s Zenay Jordaan will be taking part in her third World Cup. Photograph: David Davies/PA

Fiji

Coach Senirusi Seruvakula

Captain Sereima Leweniqila

World Cup best Debut

Fiji are competing at their first World Cup and so are somewhat unknown. The unpredictability of their matches is heightened, too, as it will be the first time they have played any of the teams within the pool. They come into the tournament off a title-winning Oceania Championship when they set a record 152-0 win over Papua New Guinea. One to look out for in particular is the lock Asinate Serevi, daughter of sevens player Waisale, who switched to Fiji under World Rugby’s new laws after playing for the USA.