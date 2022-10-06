Read full article on original website
Related
tipranks.com
Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock: Why Does Wall Street Rate This Fintech Play a “Strong Buy”?
Paypal stock continues to be under pressure due to macro challenges. However, Wall Street remains bullish on this fintech giant based on its massive user base and the rising adoption of digital payments. Leading fintech stock Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL), like several other growth stocks, has declined significantly this year due to...
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today – Stocks Fall as 10-Year Yield Approaches 4%
Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 decreased by 0.32%, 0.75%, and 1.02%, respectively. Furthermore, the U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield jumped to 3.961%, an increase of 7.6 basis points. Similarly, the Two-Year Treasury yield also...
tipranks.com
Nutex Stock (NASDAQ:NUTX) Soars on Growth Strategy Update
Shares of healthcare services provider Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) are soaring in the pre-market session today after the company provided a key corporate update reiterating plans to open 20 new facilities by the end of 2024. Further, the company has set up two new independent practice associations in Houston and South...
tipranks.com
Cheers! 2 Top Alcohol Stocks for Recession-Resistant Dividend Growth
Despite the underlying market challenges, Constellation Brands and Diageo are about to achieve record profitability this year. Their dividend-growth prospects remain attractive. Still, due to their elevated valuation multiples, investors enjoy quite a thin margin of safety at their current levels. Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) and U.K-based Diageo (NYSE: DEO)(GB:...
IN THIS ARTICLE
tipranks.com
Here’s Why Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) Stock Spiked Last Week
Credit Suisse stock recovered some of its losses following initiatives to restructure its business and reduce debt. Shares of the leading financial services company Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS)(GB:0QP5), which came under pressure over its liquidity and financial health concerns, recovered some of its lost ground last week. The rebound in CS stock followed the news that investors are showing interest in its securitized products business, which is up for sale. Moreover, the Swiss bank’s surprise move to buy back $3 billion worth of debt further supported the recovery.
34 Dollar Store Secrets You Need To Know Before You Shop
Dollar stores are known for their incredible deals -- but there are ways to save even more on their already low prices. See: 9 Best Dollar Tree Items for Fall 2022More: This Credit Score Mistake Could...
10 Things You Should Always Buy at Walmart
If you're of the opinion that name-brand products are superior when it comes to quality, that's not always the case. What you can count on is that name brands will often be more expensive than...
tipranks.com
Starbucks Stock Rises after Deal With Delta Air Lines
Investors reacted positively to Starbucks’ new deal with Delta. However, with significant troubles ahead for the company, such a deal may not be enough. Coffee giant Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) has some trouble on its hands. On one side, there’s a macroeconomic picture that threatens to make pricey coffee inaccessible for most of its customer base. On the other side, a growing unionization push threatens to send labor costs spiking. However, a new deal with Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) sent Starbucks shares higher. The two companies merged their rewards programs, which allows anyone who spends a dollar at Starbucks to land a frequent flier mile with Delta.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tipranks.com
BAE Systems (OTC:BAESF) May Soon Restart M777 Production
BAE Systems (OTC:BAESF)(GB:BA) is evaluating restarting the production of its M777 howitzers due to the increased interest arising from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Wall Street Journal reported. The WSJ report highlighted that BAE is holding talks with the U.S. army over restarting M777 production. It may take 30 to 36...
tipranks.com
Intel Stock (NASDAQ:INTC): Consider a Dip Buy amid Analyst Downgrades
It’s a sign of a chip-market bottom that analysts have, by and large, completely abandoned Intel. Besides, a well-known cloud king still believes in Intel and is teaming up with the microprocessor maker to build a super-secure chip for data centers. Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) is a roundly disliked company...
tipranks.com
Why are Johns Lyng Group (ASX:JLG) shares falling today?
Johns Lyng shares plunged after the company announced its CEO has cut his stake in the company. However, the executive remains heavily invested and analysts remain bullish on the stock, according to TipRanks. Johns Lyng Group (ASX:JLG) shares fell more than 10% to about AU$5.95 just before midday. The stock...
tipranks.com
Here’s Why Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Stock Reached its All-time Highs Yesterday
Energy company Denbury shares gained 7% yesterday on a potential acquisition by Exxon Mobil. Shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN) closed 7% higher yesterday after peaking at its all-time intraday high of $104.05 following a Bloomberg report that stated that Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) could buy the company. Based in Texas, U.S., Denbury...
tipranks.com
DS Smith stock gains momentum as the company expects further profit
DS Smith (GB:SMDS) today increased its annual profit guidance to be higher than previously announced expectations – with “very strong” revenue growth and “effective cost mitigation” helping it drive more profits. The company now expects its six months adjusted operating profits to be £400 million....
tipranks.com
Plus500’s Q3 Update Disappoints
Plus500 (UK: PLUS) a multi-asset fintech group, offered a trading update for the third quarter on Tuesday. The fintech group saw its revenues decline 8% year-over-year to $194.5 million while its EBITDA margin dropped to 52% in Q3 versus 61% in the same period last year. However, the company saw...
tipranks.com
This Insider Bought JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Stock Worth $2.3M Last Week
One major owner at JELD-WEN with more than 10% ownership bought JELD stock worth $2.26 million last week. Shares of JELD-WEN Holding Inc (NYSE: JELD) gained over 4% yesterday on insider trading news. One of the major owners, Turtle Creek Asset Management, bought 240,150 shares at an average price of $9.41 per share, worth $2.26 million on October 7.
tipranks.com
Two British stocks with huge potential that are currently trading low
Here are two stocks that have more than 100% upside potential in their share prices, backed by analysts with ‘Strong Buy’ ratings. As we move into the final quarter of the year, market volatility continues, and investors are selling stocks that actually have good fundamentals and could grow over the long term – this creates an attractive opportunity to buy these stocks at much lower prices.
tipranks.com
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Results: Analysts See Q3 Beat in the Cards
PepsiCo is set to release its third-quarter results on Wednesday. Analysts are highly optimistic about the company’s ability to beat expectations. Beverage giant PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is slated to release its third quarter Fiscal 2022 results on October 12, before the market opens. PepsiCo offers a wide range of food, snack, and beverage products worldwide. PEP stock has lost 4.5% so far this year.
tipranks.com
Is Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) a Good Stock to Buy?
With significant upside potential and recovery in the bottom line, Travelzoo has an Outperform Smart Score on TipRanks. Let’s learn more about TZOO stock. Penny stocks can be highly rewarding and equally risky (learn more about Penny stocks here: Are Penny Stocks a Good Investment?). Thus to help investors (with an appetite for risk), TipRanks brings Penny Stocks Screener to find the ones with a higher likelihood of beating the broader market. Using the Screener, we came across Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) stock with an Outperform Smart Score on TipRanks. Moreover, it has significant upside potential, which supports the bull case.
tipranks.com
FTC Approves Tractor Supply’s (NASDAQ:TSCO) $320 Million Orscheln Acquisition
Tractor Supply finally received the FTC’s clearance to acquire smaller rival Orscheln Farm and Home. Under the agreement with the FTC, Tractor Supply will acquire 81 Orscheln locations and will divest 85 locations to two buyers. After much delay, leading rural lifestyle retailer Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) finally received the...
tipranks.com
Immatics Stock (NASDAQ:IMTX) Rises on $110M Underwritten Offering
Shares of biopharmaceutical company Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) are rising today after the company announced an underwritten stock offering of $110 million. Immatics is offering ~10.9 million common shares at $10.09 apiece. The offer closes on October 12. Despite today’s gains, Immatics shares are still down 21.5% over the past month.
Comments / 0