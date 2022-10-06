Investors reacted positively to Starbucks’ new deal with Delta. However, with significant troubles ahead for the company, such a deal may not be enough. Coffee giant Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) has some trouble on its hands. On one side, there’s a macroeconomic picture that threatens to make pricey coffee inaccessible for most of its customer base. On the other side, a growing unionization push threatens to send labor costs spiking. However, a new deal with Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) sent Starbucks shares higher. The two companies merged their rewards programs, which allows anyone who spends a dollar at Starbucks to land a frequent flier mile with Delta.

BUSINESS ・ 3 HOURS AGO