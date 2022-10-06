Read full article on original website
Ukraine claims new gains after days of mass Russian strikes
Ukraine said Wednesday it reclaimed more territory from Russia in the south and welcomed the delivery of Western air defences Kyiv said would herald a "new era" after mass strikes by Moscow. "A new era of air defence has begun in Ukraine," Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said on Twitter, announcing the arrival of Germany's Iris-Ts and the upcoming delivery of NASAMS from Washington.
Ukraine's front line nuclear plant resorts to emergency diesel power again
LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Europe's largest nuclear power plant was forced to use emergency diesel generators for several hours on Wednesday to run cooling systems for the second time in less than a week after shelling in Ukraine cut electricity supplies.
Saudi Arabia is choosing friends on its own terms and Biden is not one of them
Reactions in Washington to slashing oil supply have not concerned Mohammed bin Salman nor have the optics of indirectly boosting Putin’s war
‘Our prosperity was based on China and Russia:’ EU foreign policy chief says the old world is gone and security is no longer a guarantee
Europe must chart a new path forward now that its reliance on foreign actors for economic security has been exposed.
Protests reach 19 cities in Iran despite internet disruption
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran suffered a “major disruption” in internet service Wednesday as calls for renewed protests again saw demonstrators on the streets weeks after the death of a 22-year-old woman who had been detained by the country’s morality police, an advocacy group said. The demonstrations over the death of Mahsa Amini have become one of the greatest challenges to Iran’s theocracy since the country’s 2009 Green Movement protests. Demonstrators have included oil workers, high school students and women marching without their mandatory headscarf, or hijab. Calls for protests beginning at noon Wednesday saw a massive deployment of riot police and plainclothes officers throughout Tehran, witnesses said. They also described disruptions affecting their mobile internet services. NetBlocks, an advocacy group, said that Iran’s internet traffic had dropped to some 25% compared to the peak, even during a working day in which students were in class across the country.
