Read full article on original website
Related
wtaq.com
UWGB Dedicates Media Center
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A space was dedicated Monday at the University of Wisconsin Green Bay’s new media center in honor of Frank Wood. It is called the Frank Wood Media Newsroom. The naming donation is for a classroom and media workspace located next to the Arnold Broadcast Studio.
wtaq.com
Proposal To Boost The Salary For Green Bay Mayor
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Green Bay’s personnel committee is unanimously supporting an increase to the mayor’s salary, though not without contention. The proposal, led by Ald. Bill Galvin, would increase the salary of the next elected mayor. Revisiting the salary of the position could only happen again in four years, during the next election. The salary for the next mayor must be set by the first day someone can pull nomination papers, which is Dec. 1.
wtaq.com
Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative adds Shawn Wesener as data collection specialist
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative today announced the hiring of Shawn Wesener as a data collection specialist to work on the cooperative’s sustainability programs. Wesener has a professional background in agriculture and public planning. As a certified crop adviser, he most recently served as a...
wtaq.com
Green Bay School District Officials Present $373 Million Budget
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The largest school district in Northeast Wisconsin is grappling with budget challenges ahead of a referendum vote this November. The Green Bay Area Public School District presented a $373 million budget during a meeting on Monday. The biggest change? They’ve cut the equivalent of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtaq.com
A Bridge Too Far, Now Within Reach
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – After more than 50 years of talk, Brown County has its biggest victory in its efforts to build a southern bridge over the Fox River. Gov. Tony Evers’ administration says $50 million will be included in the next state budget for the bridge’s construction, which is expected to start in 2028.
wtaq.com
Gov. Evers, WisDOT Announce Grants to Support Two Wrightstown Businesses
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers, together with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), today announced two Transportation Economic Assistance (TEA) grants in the village of Wrightstown. The grants allow rail spurs to be built at Alliance Plastics Inc. and Drexel Systems LLC’s Wrightstown facilities and will add more than 120 manufacturing jobs.
wtaq.com
New Drop-Off Sites For Drug Take Back Day
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Brown County residents will have some new drop-off sites for Wisconsin’s fall Drug Take Back Day. On Saturday, Oct. 29, Wisconsinites can safely dispose of expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs or over-the-counter medications at multiple locations around the state. “Collections like these...
wtaq.com
Concerns Rise Over Spiked Candy
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Reports have been circulating about possible concerns with fentanyl getting into Halloween candy — many of them talking about a newer type of the drug called ‘rainbow fentanyl.’. Many posts on social media say rainbow fentanyl is being used to target children...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtaq.com
Truck Full of Donated Supplies Arrive in Florida from Neenah
FORT MEYERS, FL (WTAQ) — A truck full of donated supplies has made its way to Florida from the Fox Valley. The Fort Meyers, Florida Police Department posted a video of the N&M Transfer truck arriving with a police escort on Monday. Last week, a donation drive was held outside of a Neenah Pick N’ Save.
wtaq.com
Shelter In Place Order Lifted
MENOMINEE, MI (WTAQ-METRO) – The shelter in place order for folks near the UP from a paper mill fire in Michigan has been allowed to expire. Firefighters in Menominee, Michigan told people to stay at home and stay inside during the worst of the fire at the mill over the weekend. The fire started Thursday night and and grew over the next few days.
wtaq.com
Road Project Officially Wraps Up
VILLAGE OF WRIGHTSTOWN, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – An eight-year Brown County road project is now complete. Officials held a ribbon-cutting Tuesday, signaling the end of roadwork on County Highway ZZ. The $23 million project reconstructed 11-miles of County Highway ZZ in the Village of Wrightstown and the Towns of Rockland...
wtaq.com
Taxpayers Association Files Appeal
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Brown County Taxpayers Association is appealing the dismissal of its lawsuit over President Joe Biden’s student loan debt forgiveness plan. The BCTA, working with the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, a conservative law firm, filed the appeal on Tuesday. The lawsuit...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtaq.com
Overnight Fire Displaces Neenah Family
NEENAH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – An overnight house fire has displaced a Neenah family. Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue was called to the 800 block of Cecil Street, Monday at 8:30 p.m. When they arrived they saw flames and heavy smoke coming from the home. Everyone was evacuated from the fire and...
wtaq.com
FDL Cops Find A Stolen Gun, Drugs During A Reckless Driving Stop
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A stolen gun, meth and other drugs were found in a vehicle driven by a Milwaukee teen in Fond du Lac. It all started around 3:45 p.m. Sunday when officers attempted to stop a vehicle for reckless driving in the area of 1st Street and S. Military Road.
wtaq.com
Early Morning Fire Displaces Two From Their Home
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) – Two people are displaced from their home after an early morning fire in Appleton. Crews were called to the 200 block of E. Wentworth Lane shortly after 1 a.m. (Monday). Upon arrival, crews saw flames coming from the back of the home. The fire eventually...
wtaq.com
Two Child Death Cases Under Investigation
MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Manitowoc Police are investigating the death of two children. According to state records, the cases are separate. The first death happened on Oct. 1 and involved a 13-month-old boy. The suspected incident description is listed as death/alleged maltreatment. The second death happened on Oct. 6...
Comments / 0