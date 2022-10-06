ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solera and Motori Team up to Bring New Artificial Intelligence Breakthrough to UAE

The Associated Press
 6 days ago

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022--

Solera | Audatex, the global leader in vehicle lifecycle management software-as-a-service, data, and services, today announced a new strategic partnership with Motori, a subsidiary of Safe City Group providing an ecosystem to achieve digital transformation in motor insurance. The collaboration will benefit drivers in the UAE as it aims to accelerate parts of the insurance process from days to minutes.

Under this partnership, Motori will equip its customers with Solera’s Qapter solution to help make the claims and underwriting processes significantly faster and more efficient. Qapter is Solera’s innovative automotive claims workflow solution driven by artificial intelligence (AI). Qapter aims to increase productivity and reduce the chance of human error with a touchless, digital experience. The solution constantly learns from Solera’s global claims database to accurately assess vehicle damage using photos submitted by the policyholder at the policy inception or at the First Notification of Loss.

Motori provides unique and innovative solutions to both underwriters and claims professionals in insurance companies. Motori claims management suite connects all motor insurance claim stakeholders, enhancing the insurance companies’ customer service level by providing customers with a real-time update on their claim status and vehicle repair process. Motori also provides a valuable intelligent risk assessment tool that relies on artificial intelligence to analyze the claim information and accident circumstances to detect fraud claims during the intimation process and flag high-risk insurance policy requests. Furthermore, Motori’s recovery platform is a comprehensive solution, covering the entire recovery cycle from claim intimation to financial reconciliation and settlement.

Commented Ahmed Eissa, CEO of Motori: “We believe in innovation and strive to fill all gaps in the motor insurance industry, and this is what calls us to work hand in hand and ally with the industry leaders to discover new areas of services that benefit all stakeholders in UAE and all regions. Motori’s main role is to privilege technology to empower insurance companies, policyholders, workshops, loss adjusters, road-assistance agents, and other businesses in one unified integrated platform. Such a platform will enable companies to increase profitability, prevent fraud, and deliver an outstanding customer experience.”

Qapter’s AI detects damaged parts in just a few seconds, helping insurance companies to record vehicle conditions and prevent fraudulent claims. A professional repair estimate is also produced for review and approval in under three minutes, accelerating the claims process and reducing expenses.

“We started transforming the insurance industry in 1966 with the digital processing of insurance claims. Now as a worldwide leader in our market, with more than one million daily global transactions, we’re changing the way vehicle insurers, repairers, dealers, and fleets provide value to their customers,” said Maher El Ghailani, Area Managing Director of Solera-Audatex MENAT Region. “Solera, through its Audatex brand, has proven leadership in the Middle East, primarily through its estimating portfolio. Our new partnership with Motori in UAE will reinforce our plan to continue driving our leadership across the MENA region through partnerships with Insurance companies, repairers, OEMs, dealers, and body shops thanks to Qapter’s innovative solutions.”

“Solera is driving the future of claims innovations powered by vehicle data, workflow-driven platforms, and AI solutions that offer automatic damage detection and intelligent estimating in real-time,” El Ghailani added. “Through Solera technology and collaboration with Motori, companies can boost profitability in the motor claims department by optimizing their average claim costs and reducing claim cycle times, which enables them to retain their current customers and bring new ones by assuring business sustainability.”

About Solera

Solera is the global leader in vehicle lifecycle management software-as-a-service, data, and services. Through four lines of business – vehicle claims, vehicle repairs, vehicle, and fleet solutions – Solera is home to many leading brands in the vehicle lifecycle ecosystem, including Identifix, Audatex, DealerSocket, Omnitracs, LoJack, Spireon, eDriving/Mentor, Explore, cap hpi, Autodata, and others. Solera empowers its customers to succeed in the digital age by providing them with a “one-stop shop” solution that streamlines operations, offers data-driven analytics, and enhances customer engagement, which Solera believes helps customers drive sales, promote customer retention, and improve profit margins. Solera serves over 300,000 global customers and partners in 100+ countries. For more information, visit www.solera.com.

About Motori

Motori is a subsidiary of Safe City Group, which was established in Masdar City, UAE to provide an eco-system to achieve digital transformation in the motor insurance industry, utilizing 15+ years of experience in the UAE market. Motori unlocks the future of the insurance industry by providing innovative services and solutions that rely on the latest technologies in data analyses, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to enable the insurance companies, brokers, insureds, workshops, agencies, and other insurance stakeholders to achieve digital transformation, operate profitably, eliminate fraud, and adapt continuously.

