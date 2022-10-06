ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soundport, the New Domicile of Ferring Pharmaceuticals A/S is Inaugurated

COPENHAGEN, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022--

Soundport has officially been inaugurated. Soundport is Ferring Pharmaceuticals A/S new domicile and is the company’s biggest site for biopharmaceutical research & development.

Ferring Soundport Building - outside photo (Photo: Business Wire)

The property, at Kastrup old harbour a short walk from Copenhagen Airport, was acquired in 2013 and the building took two years to design. Architects are Foster + Partners assisted by local partner architects Mikkelsen Arkitekter A/S. Jacobs Engineering were the main technical and engineering advisors until 2019, when Novo Nordisk Engineering took over the execution of the plans. In 2022, our employees finally started to move into Soundport and it is now a building buzzing with creative activity.

The ethos for Soundport is openness and transparency with the main view towards Sweden through the east-facing 630 m² glazed atrium façade. The arrangement of the spaces internally allows employees to easily interact and closely collaborate as well as offering different spaces to work individually or collectively, socialise, take a break, and eat. The building sits on a solid plinth raised above sea level to prevent possible flooding. On the plinth the domicile is resting with glazed windows, with a view towards water on all three sides. The dome and the roof inside the house finish the building in a spectacular way. The architecture and material choices are inspired by maritime and Nordic influences. The total area is 37,000 m² with 24,000 m² office and lab floor space. The topmost part of the building is 48m above sea level. Soundport has been awarded a LEED Gold rated certificate for the building’s high sustainability credentials and low energy consumption.

“Soundport is the largest R&D center in Ferring’s global network. It plays a crucial role in the discovery and development of new medicines across our therapeutic areas and will enable us to explore and address new frontiers in medical science for patients”, says Frederik Paulsen, Chairman Emeritus, Ferring Pharmaceuticals A/S.

The building is projected for up to 750 employees and there are already 640 employees working at the site. “We are expanding the number of employees and we hope that this new, fantastic site can help attract new talent”, says Marianne Kock, General Manager, Ferring Pharmaceuticals A/S.

About Ferring Pharmaceuticals:

Ferring Pharmaceuticals is a research-driven, specialty biopharmaceutical group committed to helping people around the world build families and live better lives. Headquartered in Saint-Prex, Switzerland, Ferring is a leader in reproductive medicine and maternal health, and in specialty areas within gastroenterology and urology. Ferring has been developing treatments for mothers and babies for over 50 years and has a portfolio covering treatments from conception to birth. Founded in 1950, privately-owned Ferring now employs around 6,000 people worldwide, has its own operating subsidiaries in more than 50 countries, and markets its products in 110 countries. Learn more at www.ferring.com, or connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

More information available on https://ferring.dk/

CONTACT: For more information:

Marianne Kock

General Manager

+45 88 33 88 34

marianne.kock@ferring.com

SOURCE: Ferring Pharmaceuticals

