EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — A visa issue that forced New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan to remain in London after a game is on the verge of being cleared up and he may be back at practice on Thursday. Giants coach Brian Daboll said Gillan, who was born in Inverness, Scotland, was expected to leave the United Kingdom on Wednesday. Gillan was forced to remain in the U.K. after the Giants’ 27-22 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday because he entered the United States with his father with a NATO visa. His father was a member of the Royal Air Force. The younger Gillan never changed the visa to a work visa when he got a job in the NFL. Daboll said the Giants were aware of the problem and have been working to fix it.

NFL ・ 36 MINUTES AGO