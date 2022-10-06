Read full article on original website
Related
Seahawks will move kickoff if conflict with Mariners, ALDS
The Seattle Seahawks will move the kickoff time against the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday back by about 90 minutes if there is a Game 4 of the American League Division Series between the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros
Bills Pro Bowl CB Tre'Davious White designated for return from PUP list
Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White was designated to return from the physically unable to perform list, but he will not play this week when Buffalo matches up with the Kansas City Chiefs. White, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, tore his ACL during a Thanksgiving Day win over the New Orleans Saints last season. He's been on the PUP list and designated him for return gives the Bills a 21-day window to place White on the 53-man roster. "We're just excited for him to be out there," Bills coach Sean McDermott said in confirming White would practice with the Bills on Wednesday...
Giants coach expects punter Gillan back from London soon
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — A visa issue that forced New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan to remain in London after a game is on the verge of being cleared up and he may be back at practice on Thursday. Giants coach Brian Daboll said Gillan, who was born in Inverness, Scotland, was expected to leave the United Kingdom on Wednesday. Gillan was forced to remain in the U.K. after the Giants’ 27-22 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday because he entered the United States with his father with a NATO visa. His father was a member of the Royal Air Force. The younger Gillan never changed the visa to a work visa when he got a job in the NFL. Daboll said the Giants were aware of the problem and have been working to fix it.
NFL・
Comments / 0