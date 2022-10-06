ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa County, AL

wbrc.com

Heavy house fire extinguished in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The fire is under control according to BFRS. There are no injuries reported. ORIGINAL STORY: Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews are on the scene of a house fire at the 3500 block of Cedar Avenue in Birmingham. BFRS reports this fire is a one story...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Man arrested for arson in Pelham

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pelham Police said a man has been arrested after a structure fire on October 1, 2022. This happened at the TriGreen Equipment building on Pelham Parkway. Police were able to identify Carl Richter as a suspect through surveillance video. Richter is charged with First Degree Arson....
PELHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Vehicular theft occurs in Pelham

PELHAM – On Sunday, Oct. 9 the Calera Police Department were alerted to a theft of two vehicles from a Pelham car dealership. A Calera patrol unit set up on I-65 spotted the suspect vehicles traveling South. Additional Calera units, alongside Chilton County agencies, stopped the vehicles and placed...
PELHAM, AL
CBS 42

21-year-old shot, killed in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 21-year-old Center Point man is dead following an early morning shooting Tuesday. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Demitris Lendell Silliman, Jr., was shot around 1:30 a.m. while in the 1100 block of Penfield Drive. He was pronounced dead at 1:50 a.m. The Birmingham Police Department is investigating Silliman’s […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa man accused of shooting father and father’s friend to death

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re learning more about a double murder that happened in Tuscaloosa on October 8. Not only did authorities speak out for the first time on October 10 about the double murder, but so did one of the victims’ niece. It happened around 6:15 p.m. in a home on 20th Street, according to investigators. The alleged murders turned out to be Tuscaloosa County’s fourth double murder of the year.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Alabaster’s new Medical Mile banners

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - New Medical Mile banners are a part of the City of Alabaster’s rebranding; the former banners were from 2014. The new banners represent the area of town where several health care professionals, providers and services are located. As Alabaster’s population continues to grow, so does...
ALABASTER, AL
wbrc.com

Apartment building fire in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service is responding to a fire at a three-story apartment complex at 700 Cross Creek Ct. The building had smoke and fire visible from outside. The fire is majority under control at this time according to BFRS. Their preliminary search of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Changes to garbage pickup in Shelby County causes delays

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Some Shelby County neighbors say they haven’t had their garbage picked up in the last two weeks. Effective at the beginning of this month the garbage collection service provider changed from Republic Services to Waste Management. Waste Management said they are sending extra personnel...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Fatal crash on I-59 N at the I-20 West Junction

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue is at the scene of a fatal crash involving a car and an 18-wheeler on I-59 N at the I-20 W junction. Officials say the driver of the car is dead and the passenger was transported to UAB Hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Two arrested after cars stolen from Pelham dealership

CALERA, Ala. (WBMA) — Two people were arrested after two cars were stolen from a Pelham car dealership Sunday. The Calera Police Department said it was made aware of the thefts and set up a patrol unit on Interstate 65. Police said the vehicles were spotted traveling southbound. More...
CALERA, AL
CBS 42

Man killed in early morning Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that left a man dead early Sunday morning. According to BPD, officers arrived to a residence in the 1900 block of 28th Street Ensley around 1:30 a.m. on calls of a person shot. Officers arrived and observed Kenneth Maddox Jr., 35, of Birmingham […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham gets second allocation for Emergency Rental Assistance

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More help is on the way for those struggling to make rent and utility payments. WBRC was the first station to learn that the City of Birmingham was awarded another multi-million-dollar allocation for Emergency Rental Assistance. The Deputy Director of Community Services, Wendy Hicks, said she...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

1 killed in crash involving tractor-trailer in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One person is dead following a crash with a tractor-trailer along I-59 at the I-20 junction in Birmingham. Birmingham Fire Battalion Chief Tobias Jones confirmed the crash, which happened before noon Tuesday. No other details on the crash or victim have been released. This is a developing story.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

