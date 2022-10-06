Read full article on original website
Related
wbrc.com
Group of serial home burglars suspected in Hoover case; police recommend home security
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police are investigating a home burglary from last February that now appears to be one of many homes across the country targeted by a group of serial burglars. Back in 2021, Hoover police saw 100 home burglaries by October, and one of them was a...
wbrc.com
Heavy house fire extinguished in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The fire is under control according to BFRS. There are no injuries reported. ORIGINAL STORY: Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews are on the scene of a house fire at the 3500 block of Cedar Avenue in Birmingham. BFRS reports this fire is a one story...
wbrc.com
Woman allegedly refuses parents to get their children from Tuscaloosa apartment
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re talking to a neighbor following a scary situation for parents at an apartment complex in Tuscaloosa. Police freed two children from an apartment at the Path Of Tuscaloosa, after officers said the woman inside refused to let their parents come get them. It’s definitely...
wbrc.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man accidentally shoots himself in carpool line at Birmingham school
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was injured after accidentally shooting himself while in a carpool line at a school in Birmingham, police report. According to Sgt. Monica Law, the man shot himself while in line at Arrington Middle School on Jefferson Ave SW. No children were in the car at the time of the […]
wbrc.com
Man arrested for arson in Pelham
PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pelham Police said a man has been arrested after a structure fire on October 1, 2022. This happened at the TriGreen Equipment building on Pelham Parkway. Police were able to identify Carl Richter as a suspect through surveillance video. Richter is charged with First Degree Arson....
Shelby Reporter
Vehicular theft occurs in Pelham
PELHAM – On Sunday, Oct. 9 the Calera Police Department were alerted to a theft of two vehicles from a Pelham car dealership. A Calera patrol unit set up on I-65 spotted the suspect vehicles traveling South. Additional Calera units, alongside Chilton County agencies, stopped the vehicles and placed...
21-year-old shot, killed in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 21-year-old Center Point man is dead following an early morning shooting Tuesday. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Demitris Lendell Silliman, Jr., was shot around 1:30 a.m. while in the 1100 block of Penfield Drive. He was pronounced dead at 1:50 a.m. The Birmingham Police Department is investigating Silliman’s […]
RELATED PEOPLE
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa man accused of shooting father and father’s friend to death
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re learning more about a double murder that happened in Tuscaloosa on October 8. Not only did authorities speak out for the first time on October 10 about the double murder, but so did one of the victims’ niece. It happened around 6:15 p.m. in a home on 20th Street, according to investigators. The alleged murders turned out to be Tuscaloosa County’s fourth double murder of the year.
Body found inside burning car in Birmingham
A death investigation is underway after a body was found inside of a burning car Sunday night.
wbrc.com
Alabaster’s new Medical Mile banners
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - New Medical Mile banners are a part of the City of Alabaster’s rebranding; the former banners were from 2014. The new banners represent the area of town where several health care professionals, providers and services are located. As Alabaster’s population continues to grow, so does...
wbrc.com
Apartment building fire in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service is responding to a fire at a three-story apartment complex at 700 Cross Creek Ct. The building had smoke and fire visible from outside. The fire is majority under control at this time according to BFRS. Their preliminary search of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbrc.com
Changes to garbage pickup in Shelby County causes delays
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Some Shelby County neighbors say they haven’t had their garbage picked up in the last two weeks. Effective at the beginning of this month the garbage collection service provider changed from Republic Services to Waste Management. Waste Management said they are sending extra personnel...
wbrc.com
Fatal crash on I-59 N at the I-20 West Junction
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue is at the scene of a fatal crash involving a car and an 18-wheeler on I-59 N at the I-20 W junction. Officials say the driver of the car is dead and the passenger was transported to UAB Hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured.
ABC 33/40 News
Two arrested after cars stolen from Pelham dealership
CALERA, Ala. (WBMA) — Two people were arrested after two cars were stolen from a Pelham car dealership Sunday. The Calera Police Department said it was made aware of the thefts and set up a patrol unit on Interstate 65. Police said the vehicles were spotted traveling southbound. More...
Man killed in early morning Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that left a man dead early Sunday morning. According to BPD, officers arrived to a residence in the 1900 block of 28th Street Ensley around 1:30 a.m. on calls of a person shot. Officers arrived and observed Kenneth Maddox Jr., 35, of Birmingham […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbrc.com
Birmingham gets second allocation for Emergency Rental Assistance
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More help is on the way for those struggling to make rent and utility payments. WBRC was the first station to learn that the City of Birmingham was awarded another multi-million-dollar allocation for Emergency Rental Assistance. The Deputy Director of Community Services, Wendy Hicks, said she...
wbrc.com
Crime Stoppers seeing increase in submitted tips, but need more to help unsolved murders
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama said they hope the recent kidnapping conviction in the Kamile ‘Cupcake’ McKinney case reminds you of the benefits of submitting information for an unsolved crime. Birmingham has seen more than 100 murders so far this year, and...
wbrc.com
Prosecutors detail disturbing timeline following Stallworth the day Cupcake was kidnapped
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are still digesting a week of difficult information from the kidnapping trial of Patrick Stallworth. A jury convicted Stallworth of kidnapping Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney, and found the abduction led to her death. Prosecutors say this situation is every parent’s nightmare. The prosecution...
1 killed in crash involving tractor-trailer in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One person is dead following a crash with a tractor-trailer along I-59 at the I-20 junction in Birmingham. Birmingham Fire Battalion Chief Tobias Jones confirmed the crash, which happened before noon Tuesday. No other details on the crash or victim have been released. This is a developing story.
Comments / 0