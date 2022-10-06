Read full article on original website
Bend man walks around the country to scout the route for American Perimeter Trail
Rue McKenrick of Bend created the American Perimeter Trail Conference. It's a conservation nonprofit that sent him on a three-year, 14,000-mile trek around the nation, concluding back in Bend's Drake Park last Saturday, after scouting out a new connected path that circles America.
Sunny, warmer
GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... A ridge of high pressure centered just off the Oregon coastline will deliver a sunny day with warmer daytime highs. Those highs will be in the upper 70's to low 80's and if we see any breeze at all it will be gentle out of the north. Skies will be clear to mostly clear tonight. Lows will range from the mid 20's to around 40 degrees. Breezes will calm this evening and remain calm through the night.
Too many cats
The Humane Society of Central Oregon has taken in 14 cats from Hurricane Ian in Florida. They need loving homes. So too do the 11 cats taken in from La Pine recently on a forfeit.
President Biden to stump for Tina Kotek during upcoming Oregon visit
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - President Joe Biden will arrive in Oregon this week to stump for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek, KPTV reported. The White House on Monday released Biden’s itinerary to the media, and it shows that the president will arrive in Oregon on Friday after spending Thursday in Southern California.
Neighbor of NE Bend home burned in arson speaks
NewsChannel 21 spoke Monday with the neighbor of a home that burned in one of two northeast Bend arson fires in recent days.
La Pine house fire spreads, prompting DCSO to issue Level 3 evacuations in area
La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A house fire in La Pine Tuesday afternoon was spreading to nearby homes and the wilderness, prompting Level 3 evacuation notices for residents in the immediate area, the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office said. Several neighbors in the area called 911 dispatchers to report...
Indigenous People’s Day observed
The Museum at Warm Springs Executive Director Elizabeth Woody says everyone should think about the contributions made by Indigenous people every day. Here is her statement on the special day.
Honda and LG are spending $3.5 billion to build a battery factory in Ohio
Honda and South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solutions are investing $3.5 billion to build a joint venture battery factory in southern Ohio, the car company said Tuesday. An exact location hasn’t been announced but the factory, which is expected to employ 2,200 people, will be in Fayette County, southwest of Columbus. Honda did not say how much of the $3.5 billion it would contribute. Honda already employs almost almost 11,000 people in its various manufacturing facilities in the state.
People gather at Bend’s Peace Corner for women’s rights rally
Several peopled gathered Sunday for a women's rights rally at the Peace Corner on Wall Street in downtown Bend. The rally, one of many around the country this weekend, was intended to support a woman's right to choose in light of the overturn of Roe vs. Wade and stir up greater activism.
Oregon DHS seeks public comment on change in funding formula for programs serving older adults
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Oregon Department of Human Services is seeking public comment by Monday, Nov. 7, on the formula used to determine funding levels for some programs serving older adults. The formula is used by the ODHS Office of Aging and People with Disabilities to allocate federal...
Suspicious death investigation underway east of Bend, DCSO says; possible shooting reported
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A suspicious death investigation was underway Sunday on Los Serranos Drive east of Bend and nearby residents were advised to make sure their homes, outbuildings and vehicles were secured and report anything suspicious in the area. Deschutes County sheriff's Sergeant Jayson Janes released few initial...
