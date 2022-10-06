GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... A ridge of high pressure centered just off the Oregon coastline will deliver a sunny day with warmer daytime highs. Those highs will be in the upper 70's to low 80's and if we see any breeze at all it will be gentle out of the north. Skies will be clear to mostly clear tonight. Lows will range from the mid 20's to around 40 degrees. Breezes will calm this evening and remain calm through the night.

OREGON STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO