Bend, OR

KTVZ

Sunny, warmer

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... A ridge of high pressure centered just off the Oregon coastline will deliver a sunny day with warmer daytime highs. Those highs will be in the upper 70's to low 80's and if we see any breeze at all it will be gentle out of the north. Skies will be clear to mostly clear tonight. Lows will range from the mid 20's to around 40 degrees. Breezes will calm this evening and remain calm through the night.
OREGON STATE
KTVZ

Too many cats

The Humane Society of Central Oregon has taken in 14 cats from Hurricane Ian in Florida. They need loving homes. So too do the 11 cats taken in from La Pine recently on a forfeit. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for...
LA PINE, OR
KTVZ

President Biden to stump for Tina Kotek during upcoming Oregon visit

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - President Joe Biden will arrive in Oregon this week to stump for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek, KPTV reported. The White House on Monday released Biden’s itinerary to the media, and it shows that the president will arrive in Oregon on Friday after spending Thursday in Southern California.
OREGON STATE
City
Bend, OR
KTVZ

Neighbor of NE Bend home burned in arson speaks

NewsChannel 21 spoke Monday with the neighbor of a home that burned in one of two northeast Bend arson fires in recent days. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines...
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Indigenous People’s Day observed

The Museum at Warm Springs Executive Director Elizabeth Woody says everyone should think about the contributions made by Indigenous people every day. Here is her statement on the special day. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please...
WARM SPRINGS, OR
KTVZ

Honda and LG are spending $3.5 billion to build a battery factory in Ohio

Honda and South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solutions are investing $3.5 billion to build a joint venture battery factory in southern Ohio, the car company said Tuesday. An exact location hasn’t been announced but the factory, which is expected to employ 2,200 people, will be in Fayette County, southwest of Columbus. Honda did not say how much of the $3.5 billion it would contribute. Honda already employs almost almost 11,000 people in its various manufacturing facilities in the state.
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
KTVZ

People gather at Bend’s Peace Corner for women’s rights rally

Several peopled gathered Sunday for a women's rights rally at the Peace Corner on Wall Street in downtown Bend. The rally, one of many around the country this weekend, was intended to support a woman's right to choose in light of the overturn of Roe vs. Wade and stir up greater activism.
BEND, OR

