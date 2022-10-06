Read full article on original website
Families of crash victims rain wrath on Airbus, Air France
PARIS (AP) — Distraught families whose loved ones died in Air France’s worst-ever crash on Monday shouted down the CEOs of the airline and of planemaker Airbus as the two companies went on trial on manslaughter charges for the 2009 accident over the Atlantic Ocean. Cries of “Shame!”...
Germany eyes possible political motive in railway sabotage
BERLIN (AP) — German police said Monday they’re examining the possibility of a political motive in the suspected sabotage of a railway communication system over the weekend that brought trains to a standstill across the northwest of the country. Officials say cables were severed deliberately in a Berlin...
Canadian combat engineers to train Ukrainians in Poland
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Canada will deploy approximately 40 combat engineers to NATO ally Poland to train Ukrainian sappers in de-mining, engineer reconnaissance and explosives, the Canadian defense minister said Tuesday. Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand made the announcement during a visit to Warsaw. At a briefing alongside her...
Syria digs up ‘rare’ Roman mosaic in former rebel stronghold
RASTAN, Syria (AP) — Syria uncovered a large intact mosaic that dates back to the Roman era, describing it Wednesday as the most important archaeological discovery since the country’s conflict began 11 years ago. Journalists were shown the mosaic in the central town of Rastan near Homs, Syria’s...
Senior German state official quits over 2021 flood response
BERLIN (AP) — A senior German state official announced his resignation Wednesday amid questions over his management of deadly floods that hit his region last year. Roger Lewentz, the interior minister of the western state of Rhineland-Palatinate for the past 11 years, said he was “taking the political responsibility for mistakes that were made in my area of responsibility.”
IMF dims outlook for 2023 global economy amid Ukraine war
WASHINGTON (AP) — The International Monetary Fund is downgrading its outlook for the world economy for 2023, citing a long list of threats that include Russia’s war against Ukraine, chronic inflation pressures, punishing interest rates and the lingering consequences of the global pandemic. The 190-country lending agency forecast...
Paris trial opens over crimes against humanity in Liberia
PARIS (AP) — A former Liberian rebel went on trial Monday in Paris on charges of crimes against humanity, torture and acts of barbarism during the West African country’s civil war in the 1990s. Kunti Kamara, 47, is accused of “complicity in massive and systematic torture and inhumane...
Analysts: Russian missiles seek to levy pain, could backfire
LONDON (AP) — The Russian missiles that rained down Monday on cities across Ukraine, bringing fear and destruction to areas that had seen months of relative calm, are an escalation in Moscow’s war against its neighbor. But military analysts say it’s far from clear whether the strikes mark...
Biden global strategy tackles China, Russia, domestic needs
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House laid out a national security strategy Wednesday aimed at checking an ascendant China and a more assertive Russia even as it stressed that domestic investments are key to helping the U.S. compete in the critical decade ahead. The administration’s first national security strategy, a document required by statute, stresses the need for a foreign policy that balances the interests of global allies with those of middle-class Americans. “We understand that if the United States is to succeed abroad, we must invest in our innovation and industrial strength, and build our resilience, at home,” the strategy states. “Likewise, to advance shared prosperity domestically and to uphold the rights of all Americans, we must proactively shape the international order in line with our interests and values.” In broad brushstrokes, the strategy sketches a “decisive moment” for national security, as President Joe Biden faces an arguably more complicated world than when he took office 21 months ago in the midst of the worst global pandemic in a century. At the same time, the White House said policy-makers must “avoid the temptation to view the world solely through a competitive lens, and engage countries on their own terms.”
