A bittersweet birthday: As Lucian Munguia turns five, his family asked for extra support during a candlelight vigil

‘Worst nightmare’: Family offers new $10,000 reward to find missing Yakima toddler
YAKIMA, Wash. — The search is intensifying to find a Yakima boy who vanished at a park. The family is now offering a $10,000 reward for anyone who has any information on the missing child. Lucian Munguia has been missing for 30 days, and his family hasn’t stopped searching. On top of the cash reward, they’re also putting up flyers...
nbcrightnow.com
Beth's Place to reopen, offer women mental health and substance abuse resources
YAKIMA, Wash. — Local nonprofit focused on mental health and substance use treatment, Triumph, is reopening Beth’s Place, a women’s treatment facility on the Triumph campus. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. on October 17 at 608 Superior Lane. The facility is named after...
Yakima Herald Republic
Missing reward poster for Lucian Munguia
Family of missing 5-year-old offering $10,000 reward for information or boy's safe return. Lucian Munguia's family is offering a $10,000 reward for the missing 5-year-old's return or for information regarding his whereabouts. Lucian was last seen Sept. 10, heading across the parking lot of Sarg Hubbard Park and toward the Yakima River.
nbcrightnow.com
Wapato's Filipino community hall celebrates 70 years
WAPATO, Wash.- The Filipino American Community of the Yakima Valley will celebrate the 70th anniversary of Wapato's Filipino Community Hall's dedication on Saturday, October, 15, at the Yakima Convention Center from 5-10 p.m. Wapato's Filipino Community Hall opened on March, 22, 1952. The anniversary celebration was moved to October to...
Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital responds to patient who smoked in room
YAKIMA, Wash. — Hospital staff and first responders were on high alert when one of the patients smoked an unidentified substance in their room, leading Yakima Valley Memorial to ventilate its entire facility on Monday morning. According to a team member at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, staff learned about the patient smoking in their room around 10:00 a.m. on Monday,...
nbcrightnow.com
Union Gap police search for teenager
UNION GAP, Wash. - The Union Gap Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a 16-year-old girl, Chloe Perry, last seen around 20 E Valley Mall Boulevard. Perry is reported to be around 110 pounds and 5'6". She has long, black hair, brown eyes and two nose piercings. Perry was last wearing white shoes, a white shirt, black pants and a black jacket.
nbcrightnow.com
Goat Rocks fire still only 1% contained
WASHINGTON, State.- According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center there are 8 existing wildfires currently burning in Washington state, including the Goat Rocks fire. Lightning started the Goat Rocks fire on September, 9, about 1.5 miles northeast of Packwood. The fire has been burning for over a month now and...
nbcrightnow.com
National Fire Prevention Week: "Fires happen, nobody plans on having a fire" Yakima firefighters respond to one structure fire about every 72 hours
YAKIMA, Wash. -- This year's National Fire Prevention Week honors the 100th anniversary of the Great Chicago Fire. The fire killed more than 250 people and left 100,000 people homeless, according to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA). City of Yakima firefighters respond to an active house or business fire...
Chronicle
Yakima Hospital Staff, Police Officer Ill After Exposure to Hazardous Substance, Officials Say
Six nurses and a police officer were treated after exposure to a hazardous substance at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital around 10 a.m. Monday, officials said. Yakima Police spokeswoman Yvette Inzuza said several staff members at the hospital became ill after a nurse found a man smoking in one of the rooms at the hospital on Monday morning. A Yakima police officer who responded also became ill, she said.
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: Sunnyside police officer shot on duty returns home
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — UPDATE: 10-12-22 The Sunnyside Police Officer who was shot in the line of duty on October, 10, has returned home after being treated in Seattle. The Sunnyside Police Department and Sunnyside community greeted the wounded officer at the Sunnyside Law and Justice Center on the afternoon of Tuesday, October, 11.
nbcrightnow.com
White Swan stabbing suspect identified
The victim of a stabbing on Friday night in White Swan has been identified. Authorities are still looking for the suspect.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Officer injured in shooting released from hospital
SUNNYSIDE – A Sunnyside police officer injured in a shooting Monday night is back home after being hospitalized overnight. A welcome home ceremony was held just after 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Sunnyside Law and Justice Center. The officer, who has not been identified, was shot while on duty...
KING-5
BREAKING: Sunnyside police officer shot on duty
An officer in Sunnyside, WA was shot along 8th Street near Sunnyside Community Center. The 44-year-old suspect is in custody. The officer is in stable condition.
YCSO: Wapato man, 38, killed in stabbing near White Swan
WHITE SWAN, Wash. — Detectives from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fatal stabbing that claimed the life of a 38-year-old Wapato man on the Yakama Reservation. According to a social media alert from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and the Yakama Nation Tribal Police...
nbcrightnow.com
New tiny home units arrive at Camp Hope in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. - A one size fits all approach doesn't always work. Director of Camp Hope in Yakima Mike Kay said it's the reason homelessness is out of control. In efforts to help ease homelessness in the city, the camp brought in new tiny homes with a shipping container design.
ifiberone.com
Body found in Columbia River at Rock Island Dam identified as missing Wenatchee man
ROCK ISLAND — A body found Saturday in the Columbia River at Rock Island Dam has been identified as a missing Wenatchee man. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris identified the man has 32-year-old David M. Williams. Williams was a resident of Christopher House in Wenatchee. At about 9:15 a.m....
nbcrightnow.com
YCSO deputy witnesses drive-by shooting
YAKIMA, Wash.- According to a press release from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office, a Deputy witnessed a drive-by shooting on S. 1st Street and E. Nob Hill Boulevard around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, October, 9. Deputy Chumley with the YCSO was driving south on 1st when he heard gunshots and...
KIMA TV
Driver in serious condition after Yakima police say he blew through red light
YAKIMA -- A driver was sent to the hospital after speeding through a red light in Yakima on Monday, Oct. 10. Yakima Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at 40th Ave. and Summitview Ave. around 3 a.m. They say a Honda Civic was speeding westbound on Summitview and failed to...
nbcrightnow.com
Kittitas County jail receives mental health grant
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.- The United States Department of Justice has awarded the Kittitas County Jail a grant totaling $500,000 to develop and build on existing mental health treatment programs for inmates. According to a Kittitas County press release, the grant will allow the jail to combine mental health and substance...
nbcrightnow.com
Heritage University recognizes Indigenous Peoples' Day
TOPPENISH, Wash.- Heritage University recognizes National Indigenous Peoples' Day, which is observed on Monday, October, 10, this year. In honor of the day Maxine Brings Him Back Janis, Ed. D. the Presidents Liaison for Native American Affairs at Heritage, released a statement reading in part:. "It is with reverence that...
