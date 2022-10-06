A bittersweet birthday: As Lucian Munguia turns five, his family asked for extra support during a candlelight vigil

Six nurses and a police officer were treated after exposure to a hazardous substance at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital around 10 a.m. Monday, officials said. Yakima Police spokeswoman Yvette Inzuza said several staff members at the hospital became ill after a nurse found a man smoking in one of the rooms at the hospital on Monday morning. A Yakima police officer who responded also became ill, she said.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO