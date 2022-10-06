Read full article on original website
Third arrest made in ‘Lucky 777s’ drug trafficking operationZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Public invited to Bonded Transportation Program meeting on road projects in Lake Asbury, Green Cove SpringsZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Orange Park man arrested after punching deputy in the face, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Green Cove Springs man claims he shot at other vehicles due to road rage, sheriff saysZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Shelter animal adoption fees will be waived during month of OctoberZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record
Law clerk vacancy in U.S. District Court in Jacksonville
The U.S. District Court, Middle District of Florida, seeks applicants for a law clerk vacancy for Senior U.S. District Judge Harvey Schlesinger. The position in Jacksonville is for a one-year term beginning immediately. Visit https://www.flmd.uscourts.gov/sites/flmd/files/documents/flmd-vacancy-an... for qualification requirements, salary details and to learn how to apply for the vacancy.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Tecovas building-out at St. Johns Town Center
The city issued a permit Oct. 10 for Tecovas, the Texas-based handcrafted boots company, to build-out at St. Johns Town Center. Emerald C’s Development Inc. is the contractor for the $750,000 project to renovate 3,057 square feet of space at 4711 River City Drive, No. 128. It appears to...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Suddath Companies and UNF open logistics laboratory
The University of North Florida and The Suddath Companies ceremonially opened the new UNF Suddath Logistics Information Technology Solutions Lab on Oct. 11. University and Suddath leaders, other members of the business community, alumni and students explored the lab’s new technology and design intended to enhance the learning experience of students enrolled in UNF’s transportation and logistics program.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Petsense to open first Jacksonville store in Dunn Village
Petsense, a pet products retailer owned by Tractor Supply Co., plans to open its first store in Jacksonville. The city issued a permit Oct. 10 for Wisconsin-based Lakeview Construction to build-out 6,220 square feet of space at 6765 Dunn Ave. at a cost of $420,360. The store is next to...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Duval-St. Johns county line to run through Publix
Pick up the lettuce in Duval County and the milk in St. Johns. The checkout lanes could be in both. Same store, different counties. That’s because the county line runs through the center of the proposed new Nocatee West Publix. St. Johns County and Jacksonville, which is consolidated in...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Nursing students learn in new simulation center
Brooks College of Health nursing students will gain experience through simulated medical situations at the new HCA Healthcare Center for Clinical Advancement at the University of North Florida. The facility is at the UNF MedNexus at the Florida State College of Jacksonville Deerwood Campus. Students learn using lifelike robots that...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Council approves demolition request for historic Ford Motor Co. plant
The Jacksonville City Council will allow the owner of the historic former Ford Motor Co. factory in Talleyrand to demolish the 97-year-old riverfront landmark for a possible maritime industrial redevelopment project. The Council’s 17-0 vote overruled a June 9 order by the Jacksonville Historic Preservation Commission that denied Amkin Hill...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Rooker considering JAA property for development
Atlanta-based Rooker is considering a site owned by the Jacksonville Aviation Authority off Duval Road in North Jacksonville for industrial development. JEA received a service availability request for a 288,000-square-foot industrial building along Wheels Road, connecting to Duval Road, at northwest Interstate 95 and I-295. The site is near Jacksonville International Airport.
Jacksonville Daily Record
McDonald’s to demolish, rebuild its restaurant on Merrill Road
The city is reviewing a permit for construction of a new McDonald’s at 7245 Merrill Road, where the existing McDonald’s will be demolished. The new 4,598-square-foot restaurant will be developed on 1.07 acres at an estimated $1.24 million. McDonald’s wants to demolish and rebuild its 41-year-old Arlington restaurant...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Park View Inn garage site Downtown sells for $2.5 million
Dozier Prestige Worldwide LLC, a company working through Contega Business Services LLC, bought the unused parking structure that remains from the demolished Park View Inn on the edge of Springfield. Dozier Prestige Worldwide paid $2.5 million for the almost 1.5-acre block at 901 N. Main St., bordered by Main, State,...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Aneurysm study looking for genetic link
Baptist Health Jacksonville is researching how genetics and brain aneurysms are connected. Pam Jordan is happy they are conducting the Familial Brain Aneurysm Study. Had it not been for Dr. Ricardo Hanel, co-medical director of the Baptist Stroke & Cerebrovascular Center, discovering and repairing Jordan’s sister’s aneurysm, she never would have learned she had one herself.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Development Today
Gregory West Apartments, 7844 Gregory Drive, contractor is SweetWater Restoration Inc., three permits for window replacements, $130,500. Rissman, 50 N. Laura St., No. 3625, contractor is Adams Interior Contractors Inc., 3,446 square feet, renovation, $252,583. Stores, Mercantile. BJ’s Wholesale Club, 12884 City Center Blvd., contractor is Able Construction Inc., 63,810...
Jacksonville Daily Record
First Coast Cookies owner traded diamonds for cookies
Biggest challenge: The job market right now and what happened after COVID. Everything else is a piece of cake. How to meet the challenges: Still figuring it out. Quote: “My vision ideally is to open up at least one (store) every year. I’m not sure if I will franchise it. But I don’t want to lose sight of what First Coast Cookies is.”
Jacksonville Daily Record
Vagabond Coffee Co. open in VyStar Tower
Vagabond Coffee Co. is open in VyStar Tower at 76 S. Laura St. VyStar Credit Union announced the opening Oct. 5. It is the second location for Vagabond, which opened its first brick-and-mortar store at 934 Edgewood Ave . in Murray Hill in 2015. It’s a return Downtown for Vagabond....
Jacksonville Daily Record
City awards JAX LNG $5.3 million property tax incentive for Dames Point expansion
The Jacksonville City Council voted 17-0 on Oct. 11 to award JAX LNG LLC a property tax incentive capped at $5.3 million for its ongoing $113 million expansion of a natural gas liquefaction and storage facility along Dames Point Road. The legislation provides a 10-year, 50% Recapture Enhanced Value Grant,...
