Although the summer heat still lingers in the Valley, the arrival of one of Anthem’s favorite annual festivals is bound to set the fall mood. The 2022 Autumnfest Arts & Crafts Festival is bringing traditional fall fun activities and plenty of opportunities for early holiday shopping to Anthem Community Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 and Sunday, Oct. 23. The adjacent Frazier Shows Carnival is set to open the evening of Thursday, Oct. 20 and runs through Sunday, Oct. 23 in the lower park, making for an overall festive outing for local families and beyond.

ANTHEM, AZ ・ 12 HOURS AGO