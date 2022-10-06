Read full article on original website
See the change in real estate prices in Cambria the week of Oct. 2
The median price per square foot for a home in Cambria in the past two weeks was $832, which is the highest in the county. That’s $353 more than the San Luis Obispo County median. After Cambria, the most expensive community in San Luis Obispo County is North Coast...
See how much real estate prices increased in South SLO County the week of Oct. 2
The median price per square foot for a home in South SLO County increased in the last week to $508. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in South SLO County was $493. The most expensive community in San Luis Obispo County is Morro...
How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in North SLO County the week of Oct. 2?
A house in Templeton that sold for $1.4 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in North SLO County in the past week. In total, 27 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $664,111, $426 per square foot.
How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in Atascadero the week of Oct. 2?
A house in Atascadero that sold for $1.2 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Atascadero in the last week. In total, 10 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $704,300. The average price per square foot was $472.
What are the 10 most expensive homes that sold in North Coast SLO County the week of Oct. 2?
A house in Cambria that sold for $1.7 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in North Coast SLO County in the past two weeks. In total, 15 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last two weeks, with an average price of $1 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $585.
