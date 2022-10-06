ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

San Luis Obispo Tribune

See the change in real estate prices in Cambria the week of Oct. 2

The median price per square foot for a home in Cambria in the past two weeks was $832, which is the highest in the county. That’s $353 more than the San Luis Obispo County median. After Cambria, the most expensive community in San Luis Obispo County is North Coast...
CAMBRIA, CA
