Digital Trends

How to change the time font on your iOS 16 lock screen

Apple recently rolled out iOS 16 for its smartphones, bringing in plenty of features and design changes. Some notable changes include a new customizable lock screen, a handy Photo Cutout feature, edit and undo options for iMessage, and the ability to translate text from both the Camera app and the Photo Library.
u.today

Axie Infinity Launches Mini Game Raylights: Details

Axie Infinity, one of the flagship platforms of the 2021 GameFi euphoria, bets big on in-browser games: enthusiasts can try its latest title without installing an app. First-ever mini land game launched by Axie Infinity: Introducing Raylights. According to the official announcement shared by Axie Infinity on its social media...
TechSpot

Facebook found more than 400 malicious Android and iOS apps stealing login credentials

What just happened? Meta recently released vulnerability information regarding several hundred malicious Android and iOS applications. All of the apps were listed in Apple and Google app stores and disguised as legitimate software. But despite their descriptions and reviews, they were designed with the end goal of stealing user information.
The Independent

Apple apps are coming to PCs, Microsoft says, as Music arrives on Xbox

Apple is releasing a whole host of new apps on Windows, Microsoft has announced.The companies were once dedicated rivals and mocked each other in television ads, but the latest announcement is just the latest move to bring the two closer together.Windows users will now be able to open up the desktop versions of Apple TV and Apple Music apps, Microsoft said. They will be available to download through the Microsoft Store and will be released in early preview versions soon.The two companies will also work together so that iCloud photos are available using the built-in Windows Photos app. That will...
Digital Trends

Google wants to kill your passwords on Android and Chrome with passkeys

Google is building out passkey support into Android, though you won’t be able to use it yet without some tinkering. The search giant shared that it would be making the password-killing feature available for testing today for users on Google Play Services Beta or Chrome Canary, with general availability coming later in the year. Aside from Android and Chrome devices, passkeys also became available earlier with Safari on iOS 16 and macOS Ventura.
wpgxfox28.com

Planet of the Apps

Originally Posted On: https://kaptiv8marketing.com/2013/08/planet-of-the-apps/. Companies are increasingly using mobile apps to serve their customers on the go. There are an abundance of apps and a number of ways to analyze their success such as downloads and revenue. The most downloaded mobile apps today? Social apps like Facebook, Facebook Messenger, Twitter,...
u.today

SHIB Team to Host Burn Portal as Part of ShibaSwap

The Shiba Inu team has announced that it will continue to host the official SHIB burn portal as part of the ShibaSwap decentralized exchange, severing ties with Ryoshi Vision. It will be powered by Shiba Inu’s internal development team. The developers are also working on an additional burn utility...
CNET

iOS 16.0.3 Update Brings Security, Bug Fixes

Apple released iOS 16.0.3 Monday, a few weeks after the release of iOS 16 and days after the release of the iPhone 14 Plus. The latest update addresses bugs on some iPhone 14 models, including delayed or not delivered incoming calls and notifications and low microphone volume during CarPlay phone calls. It also fixes camera issues some iPhone 14 models have experienced, like a slow launch speed or spontaneously switching between camera modes.
