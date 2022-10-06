Read full article on original website
Every Android user warned to check THREE things today – it’s risky not to
KEEPING your Android device safe from hackers is important if you value your privacy. Fortunately, your phone is loaded with useful security features to help you shield its contents from prying eyes. Google released the Android 12 operating system back in October 2021, and the update added new privacy and...
Digital Trends
How to change the time font on your iOS 16 lock screen
Apple recently rolled out iOS 16 for its smartphones, bringing in plenty of features and design changes. Some notable changes include a new customizable lock screen, a handy Photo Cutout feature, edit and undo options for iMessage, and the ability to translate text from both the Camera app and the Photo Library.
u.today
Axie Infinity Launches Mini Game Raylights: Details
Axie Infinity, one of the flagship platforms of the 2021 GameFi euphoria, bets big on in-browser games: enthusiasts can try its latest title without installing an app. First-ever mini land game launched by Axie Infinity: Introducing Raylights. According to the official announcement shared by Axie Infinity on its social media...
Urgent Android alert issued by Google that means millions must now act
GOOGLE has issued an Android update to Pixel owners ahead of new products expected to launch this week. The latest software includes a number of important fixes for a smoother phone experience. But as Android Police reports, this is the final guaranteed patch for the Pixel 4 and 4 XL...
9to5Mac
Hands-on: Overlook Weather is a beautiful and simple free app with delightful UI and widgets
A new weather app recently launched with a dynamic diorama UI that offers a simple and wonderful experience. Notably, Overlook Weather features fantastic Home and Lock Screen widgets, is free with no ads and no in-app purchases, and doesn’t collect any user data. Read on for a closer look at this sharp weather app.
TechSpot
Facebook found more than 400 malicious Android and iOS apps stealing login credentials
What just happened? Meta recently released vulnerability information regarding several hundred malicious Android and iOS applications. All of the apps were listed in Apple and Google app stores and disguised as legitimate software. But despite their descriptions and reviews, they were designed with the end goal of stealing user information.
You can now bring iOS 16’s coolest home screen feature to Android
If you’ve been keeping up with the latest in tech news, you’ll know that the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max ditched the classic notch in favor of something Apple is calling the Dynamic Island. You probably noticed a lot of people on social media...
How to use Apple’s new iOS 16 photo cutout feature that has users amazed
APPLE has introduced a background remover to its photo editing library for precision cut outs and fans are thrilled with the new tool. With iOS 16, taking out the background is as easy as hold-slide-send. iOS 16 has been lauded for adding a functional lock screen, clever security measures, and...
Microsoft unveils new 'Microsoft 365' hub app for Windows, mobile, and web
Microsoft has unveiled a big update to the Office app on Windows, Android, and iOS, at Microsoft Ignite 2022, which rebrands the app to “Microsoft 365” and adds a handful of new features and changes.
ZDNet
Microsoft: iCloud Photos, Apple TV and Apple Music are coming to Windows 11
Microsoft seemingly has come to some kind of partnership agreement with Apple and is bringing support for iCloud Photos to the Windows 11 Photos app. Microsoft also announced on October 12 that the Apple Music and Apple TV apps available in the Microsoft Store at some point in 2023. "Excited...
Apple apps are coming to PCs, Microsoft says, as Music arrives on Xbox
Apple is releasing a whole host of new apps on Windows, Microsoft has announced.The companies were once dedicated rivals and mocked each other in television ads, but the latest announcement is just the latest move to bring the two closer together.Windows users will now be able to open up the desktop versions of Apple TV and Apple Music apps, Microsoft said. They will be available to download through the Microsoft Store and will be released in early preview versions soon.The two companies will also work together so that iCloud photos are available using the built-in Windows Photos app. That will...
Digital Trends
Google wants to kill your passwords on Android and Chrome with passkeys
Google is building out passkey support into Android, though you won’t be able to use it yet without some tinkering. The search giant shared that it would be making the password-killing feature available for testing today for users on Google Play Services Beta or Chrome Canary, with general availability coming later in the year. Aside from Android and Chrome devices, passkeys also became available earlier with Safari on iOS 16 and macOS Ventura.
wpgxfox28.com
Planet of the Apps
Originally Posted On: https://kaptiv8marketing.com/2013/08/planet-of-the-apps/. Companies are increasingly using mobile apps to serve their customers on the go. There are an abundance of apps and a number of ways to analyze their success such as downloads and revenue. The most downloaded mobile apps today? Social apps like Facebook, Facebook Messenger, Twitter,...
u.today
SHIB Team to Host Burn Portal as Part of ShibaSwap
The Shiba Inu team has announced that it will continue to host the official SHIB burn portal as part of the ShibaSwap decentralized exchange, severing ties with Ryoshi Vision. It will be powered by Shiba Inu’s internal development team. The developers are also working on an additional burn utility...
CNET
iOS 16.0.3 Update Brings Security, Bug Fixes
Apple released iOS 16.0.3 Monday, a few weeks after the release of iOS 16 and days after the release of the iPhone 14 Plus. The latest update addresses bugs on some iPhone 14 models, including delayed or not delivered incoming calls and notifications and low microphone volume during CarPlay phone calls. It also fixes camera issues some iPhone 14 models have experienced, like a slow launch speed or spontaneously switching between camera modes.
