ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Northwestern

Downtown Evanston Fall Fest brings community together and spotlights local vendors

As the Evanston School of Rock Band played in the background, a bustling crowd of residents, vendors and visitors enjoyed the Downtown Evanston Fall Fest on a sunny, 60-degree Sunday afternoon. From the Artists and Makers Market to the Swing Set Drum Kit playground structure, festival-goers enjoyed an afternoon of activities for all ages.
EVANSTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Evanston, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
State
Indiana State
Evanston, IL
Entertainment
Daily Northwestern

Wildcats on the run: NU students race in 2022 Chicago Marathon

Last November, McCormick sophomore Cate Mathews and her friends entered the lottery for the Bank of America Chicago Marathon as a “funny, mutually-assured-destruction plot.”. Mathews received an acceptance email the following month, but she was the only one who got one — meaning she’d have to run without her...
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Northwestern

Annual Homecoming pep rally features dance, food and fun

Northwestern held its annual Homecoming pep rally Friday, concluding with the crowning of its Homecoming Wildcats at Deering Meadow. Medill senior Coop Daley and Weinberg senior Hannah Zimmerman were crowned the Homecoming Wildcats — a gender-neutral title used in place of Homecoming King or Queen. The pep rally also...
EVANSTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz Music#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Art#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music#Play Music#Prairie Moon#Northwestern
Daily Northwestern

City Council approves $50,000 for Refugee Resettlement Fund

City Council approved the creation of a $50,000 Refugee Resettlement Fund to assist refugee families settling in Evanston on Monday. The fund will provide families who have fled violence and persecution with services such as housing, food, clothing and transportation, according to a memo from Health and Human Services Director Ike Ogbo.
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Women’s Tennis: Northwestern shows out on home court at Wildcat Invite

Northwestern had the home court advantage at this weekend’s Wildcat Invite while hosting six opponents. The Wildcats achieved an impressive 10–2 doubles record and a 13–9 singles record over the course of the weekend, taking on South Florida, Michigan State, Kansas, Marquette, Iowa State and Chicago State.
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

The Daily Northwestern’s 2021-22 diversity report

Since its creation in 2018, the diversity and inclusion team at The Daily Northwestern has released annual staff diversity reports to remain transparent about our composition and coverage. While we are constantly striving to maintain and improve equity initiatives at the paper, The Daily is still far from internally representing its commitment to diversity.
EVANSTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
Daily Northwestern

Field Hockey: No. 3 Northwestern falls short Saturday, losing to Rutgers 2-1 on the road

After a competitive battle on the road, Northwestern (10-3, 1-3 Big Ten) fell short against Rutgers Saturday 2-1, earning its third loss of the season. The Wildcats’ defense struggled early in the matchup, allowing Rutgers to score both of its goals in the first half. While both teams had five penalty corners, the Scarlet Knights outshot the group 12-to-10 in the full sixty minutes. Junior goalkeeper Annabel Skubisz recorded three saves in the game, but Rutgers pushed past NU’s strong defensive barrier to score.
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Students and parents advocate for change in ETHS attendance policy

At this academic year’s first Evanston Township High School District 202 school board meeting, community members called on the district to change its attendance policies. Advocates told board members Monday they feel the current policy is ableist, arguing that the current policies do not acknowledge the various reasons a student may be tardy and have impacted students’ social-emotional learning.
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Volleyball: Northwestern splits weekend matchups against Rutgers and Ohio State

Dynamic and dominant, Northwestern took care of Rutgers in a true team effort on Friday. Senior outside hitter Temi Thomas-Ailara surprised the Scarlet Knights (7-11, 1-5 Big Ten) time after time, recording a match-high 16 kills. Sophomore defensive specialist Ellee Stinson stymied any opposing offensive momentum en route to a career high 22 digs. Junior middle blocker Leilani Dodson bolstered the front row, posting five blocks.
EVANSTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy