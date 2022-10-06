Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Northwestern
Walk a mile in their shoes: Northwestern alum walks across the country to support unhoused Chicago residents
Sam Rezaei (Weinberg ‘22) has walked over 1,900 miles since June 17. He and his friend, Oberlin College senior James Dill, have been walking along state highways, sleeping in tents and loading up on supplies at convenience stores — covering between 25 and 30 miles six days per week.
Daily Northwestern
Downtown Evanston Fall Fest brings community together and spotlights local vendors
As the Evanston School of Rock Band played in the background, a bustling crowd of residents, vendors and visitors enjoyed the Downtown Evanston Fall Fest on a sunny, 60-degree Sunday afternoon. From the Artists and Makers Market to the Swing Set Drum Kit playground structure, festival-goers enjoyed an afternoon of activities for all ages.
Daily Northwestern
Steve Lacy’s ‘Give You The World’ Tour brings ‘number-one energy’ to Chicago
Alternative R&B singer, songwriter and producer Steve Lacy brought the feels to Radius Chicago Wednesday night in the third stop of his second headline tour. “Welcome to the ‘Give You The World’ tour,” he said to the crowd packed into the warehouse-esque venue in Chicago’s East Pilsen neighborhood. “Let’s get this sh-t.”
Daily Northwestern
Arts Alliance’s Garden Party presents ‘Into the Woods’ with handmade costumes, intimate setting in Shanley
Although “Into the Woods” began with a narrator saying “Once upon a time” to a crowded Shanley Pavilion audience, the musical was anything but a classic retelling of the Brothers Grimm fairy tales. Presented by Arts Alliance at Northwestern University’s Garden Party this weekend, the Stephen...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daily Northwestern
Wildcats on the run: NU students race in 2022 Chicago Marathon
Last November, McCormick sophomore Cate Mathews and her friends entered the lottery for the Bank of America Chicago Marathon as a “funny, mutually-assured-destruction plot.”. Mathews received an acceptance email the following month, but she was the only one who got one — meaning she’d have to run without her...
Daily Northwestern
Annual Homecoming pep rally features dance, food and fun
Northwestern held its annual Homecoming pep rally Friday, concluding with the crowning of its Homecoming Wildcats at Deering Meadow. Medill senior Coop Daley and Weinberg senior Hannah Zimmerman were crowned the Homecoming Wildcats — a gender-neutral title used in place of Homecoming King or Queen. The pep rally also...
Daily Northwestern
‘You won’t break my soul’: Religious and Spiritual Life hosts Beyoncé Mass
As the lights dimmed in Cahn Auditorium on Sunday, a traditional Christian worship service unfolded: a choir, a brief sermon, communion and, of course, music from pop icon Beyoncé. Beyoncé Mass is a service that uses the artist’s music to center the worship experience around Black women. Hosted by...
Daily Northwestern
The Daily Explains: What does it take to build or develop real estate in Evanston?
From the gravelly lot on Church Street claimed for the Northlight Theatre to the corporate tower primed to replace the shuttered Burger King, Evanston’s skyline has long been in flux. Many developers have claimed a chunk of real estate downtown in the last few years, and all have jumped...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Northwestern
City Council approves $50,000 for Refugee Resettlement Fund
City Council approved the creation of a $50,000 Refugee Resettlement Fund to assist refugee families settling in Evanston on Monday. The fund will provide families who have fled violence and persecution with services such as housing, food, clothing and transportation, according to a memo from Health and Human Services Director Ike Ogbo.
Daily Northwestern
Mental healthcare providers reflect on Evanston’s public resources this World Mental Health Day
For about a year, Evanston’s elected officials have been working to address health care professionals’ concerns about a lack of adequate mental health resources in the city. Though Monday marked World Mental Health Day, Patti Capouch, chief executive officer at Impact Behavioral Health Partners, said there are still...
Daily Northwestern
Women’s Tennis: Northwestern shows out on home court at Wildcat Invite
Northwestern had the home court advantage at this weekend’s Wildcat Invite while hosting six opponents. The Wildcats achieved an impressive 10–2 doubles record and a 13–9 singles record over the course of the weekend, taking on South Florida, Michigan State, Kansas, Marquette, Iowa State and Chicago State.
Daily Northwestern
The Daily Northwestern’s 2021-22 diversity report
Since its creation in 2018, the diversity and inclusion team at The Daily Northwestern has released annual staff diversity reports to remain transparent about our composition and coverage. While we are constantly striving to maintain and improve equity initiatives at the paper, The Daily is still far from internally representing its commitment to diversity.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Daily Northwestern
Field Hockey: No. 3 Northwestern falls short Saturday, losing to Rutgers 2-1 on the road
After a competitive battle on the road, Northwestern (10-3, 1-3 Big Ten) fell short against Rutgers Saturday 2-1, earning its third loss of the season. The Wildcats’ defense struggled early in the matchup, allowing Rutgers to score both of its goals in the first half. While both teams had five penalty corners, the Scarlet Knights outshot the group 12-to-10 in the full sixty minutes. Junior goalkeeper Annabel Skubisz recorded three saves in the game, but Rutgers pushed past NU’s strong defensive barrier to score.
Daily Northwestern
Students and parents advocate for change in ETHS attendance policy
At this academic year’s first Evanston Township High School District 202 school board meeting, community members called on the district to change its attendance policies. Advocates told board members Monday they feel the current policy is ableist, arguing that the current policies do not acknowledge the various reasons a student may be tardy and have impacted students’ social-emotional learning.
Daily Northwestern
Volleyball: Northwestern splits weekend matchups against Rutgers and Ohio State
Dynamic and dominant, Northwestern took care of Rutgers in a true team effort on Friday. Senior outside hitter Temi Thomas-Ailara surprised the Scarlet Knights (7-11, 1-5 Big Ten) time after time, recording a match-high 16 kills. Sophomore defensive specialist Ellee Stinson stymied any opposing offensive momentum en route to a career high 22 digs. Junior middle blocker Leilani Dodson bolstered the front row, posting five blocks.
Daily Northwestern
Retrial case dismissed for woman freed after Medill Justice Project investigation
Jennifer Del Prete, an Illinois woman whose murder conviction was overturned after a Medill Justice Project investigation, had her retrial criminal case dismissed and all charges against her dropped Wednesday. Del Prete spent more than nine years in prison after her 2005 conviction for first-degree murder. Authorities accused her of...
Comments / 0