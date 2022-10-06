After a competitive battle on the road, Northwestern (10-3, 1-3 Big Ten) fell short against Rutgers Saturday 2-1, earning its third loss of the season. The Wildcats’ defense struggled early in the matchup, allowing Rutgers to score both of its goals in the first half. While both teams had five penalty corners, the Scarlet Knights outshot the group 12-to-10 in the full sixty minutes. Junior goalkeeper Annabel Skubisz recorded three saves in the game, but Rutgers pushed past NU’s strong defensive barrier to score.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO