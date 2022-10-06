ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

The Met and PacSun Team for Art-inspired Hoodies

By Rosemary Feitelberg
WWD
WWD
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tuk8u_0iO3oHAM00
Looks from PacSun’s new art-infused designs. Courtesy

In another example of the continued commercialization of art museums, PacSun has linked up with the Metropolitan Museum of Art to roll out a capsule collection that draws inspiration from paintings from the late 19th century.

The co-branded range is the first in a series with PacSun that is part of the museum’s licensing efforts in partnership with global licensing agency Beanstalk, which represents The Met in the U.S., Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Japan. It is not part of a larger multibrand initiative, according to Morgan Pearce, The Met’s general manager of marketing, brand partnerships and licensing merchandising.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15ci13_0iO3oHAM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O7ANC_0iO3oHAM00

Hoodies that borrow from Vincent Van Gogh aren’t new terrain, but the hook-up is a new path for the California-based chain. Billed as The Study of Fine Arts: Highlights From The Met Reimagined by PacSun, the fall and winter assortment features 30 basics, including T-shirts, socks and sweatshirts — florals and landscapes are integral to the mix. It is part of a one-year deal, according to according to Richard Cox, vice president of men’s merchandising at PacSun.

To ensure that the original works did not get lost in translation, PacSun designers worked closely with museum staffers. The unisex range borrows from the works of Giovanni Battista Tiepolo, Henri Fantin-Latour and Van Gogh. Launching Thursday, The Met-inspired designs are being sold through PacSun’s 200 stores and its e-commerce site.

Streetwear can increasingly be found in major museums and cultural institutions and the category has been a serious moneymaker in some situations. Last year, the Institute of Contemporary Art in Boston unveiled a ”Church & State” pop-up retail experience to link with its exhibition ”Virgil Abloh: Figures of Speech.” That assortment featured exhibition-specific apparel designed by Abloh and limited-edition styles from his Off-White brand that were produced exclusively for the ICA. The merchandise was so popular that the pop-up was extended until nearly the end of last year even though the exhibition wound down in September 2021. The ICA generated about $2 million in retail sales from the pop-up with some of the proceeds earmarked for Abloh’s estate and “a huge amount” going to the museum, according the ICA’s director of retail Liz Adrian.

With “Figures of Speech” on view through Jan. 29 at the Brooklyn Museum, limited-edition Off-White styles are helping to ring up sales through the “Church & State” shop. Shoppers can find apparel and accessories including a $3,360 square-patterned leather tote bag — a hefty purchase compared to typical gift shop fare. A $550 slim-cut hoodie has sold out online.

PacSun’s museum-inspired designs are more affordable, with accessories retailing from $14 to $28 and apparel in the $30 to $80 price range. The brand was keen to partner with The Met, given its cultural relevance, influence of art on fashion, the breadth of artists’ work on view and the attention-grabbing Met Gala, Cox said. PacSun’s targeted demographic is increasingly looking to discover art and art museums, as evidenced by their interest in Andy Warhol, Jean-Michel Basquiat and others, he said. “They are looking for other ways to express themselves creatively outside of brands. Art speaks to them in different ways whether that is creating the art, taking art in or in this case wearing art,” he said.

PacSun did not have to make a financial donation to the museum, Cox said.

Asked if The Met is speaking with other brands about similar ventures, Pearce said via e-mail, “The Met is in conversation with a range of partners across various categories, all of which further The Met’s mission to bring art to the day-to-day lives of consumers around the globe. The goal of our program is to find intuitive ways to inspire and delight customers across all demographics.”

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Something Navy Taps Betty Wang as President

Bolstering its leadership team, Something Navy, the lifestyle brand founded by Arielle Charnas, has named Betty Wang its first president. Most recently, Wang was an independent consultant. Prior to that she was vice president, divisional merchandise manager for handbags and accessories at Saks Fifth Avenue, and earlier was divisional merchandise manager of ready-to-wear and designer boutique at Shopbop. She has also been a buyer and planner for women’s apparel at Bloomingdale’s.More from WWDThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionPhotos of Hill House Home's Mermaid Drop CollectionLooks From Fame's July Show “I was always looking to work on the brand side of fashion and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Definite Articles Expanding Into Performance Apparel

Definite Articles is branching out. Just under a year after the company’s launch with a line of biodegradable socks, Definite Articles is taking on the competitive activewear market.More from WWDA Closer Look at WWD's All-Secondhand Luxury Fashion ShootMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 Collection The brand was founded 11 months ago by Aaron Sanandres, chief executive officer of Untuckit, as a pandemic passion project. He set out to produce performance products that had as low an impact on the environment as possible. He started with socks and offers four styles for men and women. But Sanandres has always had larger ambitions for...
APPAREL
WWD

Online Course Reveals Core Skills of Designing a Collection

The leading online education provider Yellowbrick has teamed up with WWD and the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising to launch “Designing the Collection,” which is a program aimed at helping designers build a cohesive fashion apparel or accessory collection. The course is also ideal for anyone looking to shift their career path.  The course features faculty and professionals from FIDM, the industry and WWD who guide learners through various assignments while helping students build an understanding of the modern tools and methods of fashion apparel design. More from WWDPhotos of Florence Pugh's Style EvolutionJanuary Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai Fall 2022 Campaign'Hocus Pocus...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

La DoubleJ Teams With Parisian Furniture Label for Collection

FLOWER POWER: La DoubleJ, the Milan-based lifestyle label founded by J.J. Martin, has brought a second spring to Paris with the launch of a furniture and home goods collaboration with French label The Socialite Family. “Everyone has an inner flower inside them, an inner print, an inner joy,” said Milan-based Martin at the presentation of a range decked out in prints drawn from La DoubleJ’s sizable archive of exuberant graphics.More from WWDThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionPhotos of the Emi Jay and Djerf Avenue CollaborationA Closer Look at Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga's Second Drop Martin and Constance Gennari, a cofounder of...
INTERIOR DESIGN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Warhol
Person
Jean Michel Basquiat
Person
Van Gogh
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Chastain Fronts Gucci’s New Watch Campaign

MILAN — After Idris Elba, it’s now Jessica Chastain’s turn to front Gucci’s new campaign for the brand’s 25H watch. With this agreement, the Oscar-winning actress and film producer is further developing the relationship with Gucci and its creative director Alessandro Michele. In June, Chastain posed for the brand’s third Hortus Deliciarum jewelry collection, or Garden of Delights in Latin. Chastain wore Gucci to the Academy Awards last March, where she received the Best Actress Oscar for her performance in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” among other red carpet sightings, and she attended the brand’s spring 2023 show in Milan last month.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

All That Glitters and a Lot of Gold at New Musée Yves Saint Laurent Exhibition

PARIS — “One day, my name will be inscribed in gold letters on the Champs-Elysées,” a 15-year-old Yves Saint Laurent once told his family. With his name writ large in fashion and France, the “Gold: Les Ors d’Yves Saint Laurent” exhibition opening Friday considers the role of this precious metal in the late couturier’s work.
MUSEUMS
WWD

Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week Preps Upcoming Edition With New Director

MILAN — Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week is already gearing up for its upcoming edition with a new director in tow. Albasarí Caro was named the head of the bridal trade show last month, succeeding Estermaria Laruccia, who left after seven years.More from WWDViktor & Rolf Bridal Fall 2023Costarellos Bridal Fall 2023Lapointe Bridal Spring 2023 Caro is planning to forge ahead in the sign of continuity, but made it clear she’s eager to boost the fair’s international appeal and as the industry’s point of reference, beyond just business. “In the end we want everyone in the industry to have FOMO when they think about...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacsun#Hoodies#Art Museums#Business Industry#Linus Business#Pacsun Team For Art#Morgan Pearce#The Study Of Fine Arts
WWD

Moncler Partners With British Photographer Platon on a Multi-city Art Event

LONDON — The worlds of fashion and art are coming together in London, with the timing of Frieze London and rescheduled fashion shows due to Queen Elizabeth II’s death. Moncler’s Frieze partnership underscores that connectedness — the French-founded Italian luxury brand is presenting a special exhibition lensed by British portrait photographer Platon, who often captures politicians and public figures, including Russian president Vladimir Putin for the cover of Time magazine in 2007.More from WWDJenny Packham RTW Spring 2023Edeline Lee RTW Spring 2023They Are Wearing: Street Style at London Fashion Week Spring 2023 This is the first time that Platon has collaborated with...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Splurge or Purge? Bridal Companies Adjust to a Changing Market

Replace the flower girl with a labradoodle. Slash the guest list by 100. Book the venue for a weekday. Roll in food trucks in lieu of a multicourse sit-down meal. Ditch the designer heels for customized Converses or well-worn cowboy boots. These are just some of the wedding day cost-cutters that brides-to-be are making, according to Kelly Cook, chief marketing officer and IT officer at David’s Bridal, which has 300 stores in North America and the U.K. More from WWDNew York Luxury Bridal Fashion Week: Preview the Upcoming Season's Wedding StylesSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkA Look Inside...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

LACMA Art+Film Gala Announces Performer

Elton John will be the performer at the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala,  co-chaired by Eva Chow and Leonardo DiCaprio and presented by Gucci, on Nov. 5 in Los Angeles. “The Art+Film Gala has showcased many incredibly talented musicians over the years, and to have an icon like Elton on stage this year is beyond exciting. He’s such a legendary entertainer and I know his performance will be unforgettable,” Chow said in a statement.More from WWDA Look At The LAFW SceneGucci Hosts Second Annual Summer Party in East HamptonAll the Looks from Gucci X Harry Styles Ha Ha Ha Collection The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Elon Musk Goes Viral With ‘Burnt Hair’ Fragrance Launch and ‘Inevitable’ New Career

Elon Musk appears to have taken on another venture — the fragrance industry.  After teasing in September that his Boring Company developed “Burnt Hair” — a men’s fragrance of which its namesake is the inspiration behind the scent — the Tesla founder took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that in a matter of hours “10,000 bottles of Burnt Hair sold!” after its launch. Musk shared an image of the bottle, which is designed in red with a jewel-shaped top, and referred to it as “the finest fragrance on earth.”More from WWDEye Candy: Inside the Fragrance Foundation's BrunchThe Top Trending 2021...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Apparel
WWD

Rachel Shechtman Named First Entrepreneur in Residence at The Brooklyn Museum

The Brooklyn Museum has tapped retail innovator Rachel Shechtman for its inaugural Entrepreneur in Residence initiative. Shechtman is the founder of the concept store Story, which reinvented the retail experience by changing its products, customer experience and theme every six to eight weeks. Among the 44 different themes were Beauty Story, Home for the Holidays and Made in America. More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkA Look Inside Destree's First StoreWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail Concepts After six years as an independent retailer, Shechtman sold Story to Macy’s in 2018, and served as...
BROOKLYN, NY
WWD

Ushopal Acquires Argentum Apothecary

PARIS — Chinese omnichannel brand partner Ushopal has acquired luxury clean British beauty brand Argentum Apothecary. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Shanghai-based Ushopal, which is billed to be China’s leading luxury beauty brand group, specializes in scaling Gen Z-focused luxury brands in the beauty and wellness space. It formerly had a minority stake in Argentum.
BUSINESS
WWD

Lynn Ban Brings Career Angle to ‘Bling Empire’

The first teaser clip for “Bling Empire: New York” suggests the latest spinoff of the popular Netflix series will involve the usual stew of luxury excess, romantic shenanigans and social squabbling. But there will also be doses of business reality thanks to cast member Lynn Ban, who let camera crews trail her as she mulled relaunching her eponymous fine jewelry brand post-pandemic, and designed a new resort collection for the Como hotel chain.More from WWDArtists Send Messages With Customized Lady Dior HandbagsA Look Back at Marc BohanRed Carpet Looks at 'Never Have I Ever' Season 3 Premiere “I have been fortunate enough...
TV & VIDEOS
WWD

First Look at Saks Fifth Avenue’s New Men’s Advanced Designer Floor at Flagship

Saks Fifth Avenue has given its seventh floor a facelift. Although it’s still a work in progress, the retailer has taken the wraps off a dramatically improved men’s designer ready-to-wear and advanced contemporary presentation at its New York City flagship that boasts 15 new in-store shops and a significantly brighter and more inviting aesthetic.More from WWDA Look at Saks' New Men's Advanced Designer FloorBurberry RTW Spring 2023Saks x Chloe Bailey NYFW Party Among the additions are Alexander McQueen’s first concept shop, designed by creative director Sarah Burton in partnership with Chilean architect Smiljan Radic; Balenciaga’s first Raw Architecture concept shop; Balmain’s first...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Steven Klein Parties in Paris, Balenciaga Goes to the Opera, LaQuan Smith’s Latest Capsule

KLEIN’S CROWD: Steven Klein, who is known for capturing supermodels and mega stars through his subversive and sexually charged lens for the past 30 years, celebrated the launch of his first namesake book during Paris Fashion Week with Naomi Campbell and Matchesfashion. The famed director, videographer and photographer drew an intimate crowd for the launch party at Le Carmen.More from WWDKim Kardashian's Paris Couture Week StyleBalenciaga Couture Fall 2022A Closer Look at Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga's Second Drop Notable guests included familiar faces he has shot before, such as Campbell, Natasha Poly and Coco Rocha, as well as industry heavyweights...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

From Valentino to Beyoncé and Lizzo: Act N.1’s Founders on Golden Momentum

MILAN — “There’s another one confirmed coming up very soon, but I can’t tell more,” said Galib Gassanoff with the excitement ringing in his voice on the other side of the phone. The designer, one half of the fashion brand Act N.1 that he cofounded with Luca Lin, resisted spoiling a key placement of a custom-made creation that would follow the milestone of dressing Beyoncé last week.More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023Crystals, Fringe and Sequins Are Trending at Milan Fashion WeekTokyo James RTW Spring 2023 As reported, Beyoncé appeared in Tiffany & Co.’s “Lose Yourself in Love”...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

New Cotton Cornerstones for Ralph Lauren, Milestones From Lululemon: Short Takes

Cotton Camp: Ralph Lauren is partnering with the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol, joining brands like J. Crew and more in sourcing more sustainable cotton. Cotton is already the brand’s most-used fiber (comprising 80 percent of its material mix) and its latest move aligns with its commitment to source 100 percent sustainably sourced cotton (including certified-organic cotton) by 2025.
BUSINESS
WWD

WWD

40K+
Followers
27K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy