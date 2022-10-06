Gallery Gala features 2 artists

The first Friday of each month, the newly opened del Sol Art and Crafts Gallery in Sun City West hosts a Gallery Gala.

The Gala features artists that are renowned in the Phoenix area, but also have a presence on the national and international art arena. The gallery is unique because all the artists and crafters in the gallery are residents of Sun City West, a 55-plus Del Webb community.

The Gallery Gala is 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7 and will feature two incredible artists using similar mediums but with dramatically different results. Meet Gary A. Bibb, an abstract painter, and realistic impressionist Edward Spafkin.

Bibb is a contemporary abstract artist that marries colors and materials together brilliantly. Renowned on the national and international scene, he has exhibited in more than 35 countries during his career, including the Museum of Modern Art in New York City, the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C. and the Shozo Shimammoto Art Lab in Japan.

Images of his art even tagged along with astronaut (now Senator) Mark Kelly on the Endeavour space shuttle as part of an international art project entitled Fluxface in Space. The program-that Bibb conceived and co-curated featured 127 artists from 26 nations who participated in an exhibit commemorating space exploration and the NASA space shuttle program.

“All of my art has a history. Mine are made up of layers and shapes. It’s an adventure, I just follow the painting,” Bibb said describing his art.

Hooked on the concept of en plein air (a French phrase meaning in open air) from early in his career, Edward Sprafkin prefers to paint onsite at beautiful scenic outdoor locales. He strives to create a profound sense of depth, mood and atmosphere in his painting regardless of their scale. The move from the East Coast where Mother Nature consists of oceans and green forests to Arizona’s desert landscapes was initially daunting for Sprafkin.

“It took me a good year to learn how to paint the desert with the subtleties of its colors and shapes,” he said.

Sprafkin’s landscape paintings were featured in American Artist Magazine, juried and shown from coast-to-coast, including the Salmagundi Club in New York City, the Randy Higbee Gallery in Costa Mesa, California and now at the del Sol Gallery, 13815 W. Camino del Sol.

Regular del Sol Gallery hours are 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

