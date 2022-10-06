Read full article on original website
USC News
Pilipino American History Month 2022 at USC
Along with their campus partners, the USC Libraries celebrate Pilipino American History Month this October with a series of public programs. On Tuesday, October 18, USC Troy Philippines hosts a Migration Studies Workshop in Doheny Library, room 240. The following Saturday, October 22, a panel discussion at the 17th-annual Los Angeles Archives Bazaar explores the history of the Filipino American Library and the legacy of its founder, "Auntie Helen" Summers Brown. And then on Tuesday, October 25, the USC Libraries host a Pilipino American History Month Closing Reception in Doheny Library's Nazarian Pavilion.
USC News
Why I Vote: Sonia Savoulian
As the general election (Nov. 8) approaches, Sonia Savoulian (below), Associate Director for Programs in Real Estate Development at the Price School of Public Policy, explains – for them – the importance of voting. Sonia Savoulian (she/her) is the granddaughter of refugees. Her grandparents fled the Armenian genocide...
USC News
LGBTQ+ History Month Film List
As the University of Southern California celebrates LGBTQ+ History Month this October, students associated with the LGBTQ+ Student Center have submitted ten films as recommended viewing. Many of these titles are part of Leavey Library's DVD collection:. But I'm a Cheerleader (1999) Carol (2015) A Fantastic Woman (2017) Fire Island...
USC News
ERI Statement - October 10, 2022
(First published October 10, 2022 4:45 PT) The racist remarks, cruel commentary, and dehumanizing political power plays revealed by the leaked recording of LA Councilmembers Nury Martinez, Kevin de Leon, and Gil Cedillo; and LA County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera are extremely hurtful and deeply damaging to the people of Los Angeles. We must call for full accountability for these leaders’ anti-Black, anti-indigenous, anti-LGBTQ+, and anti-Asian remarks and actions. Their words realized the worst fears of Angelenos—particularly Black Angelenos, not to mention Afro-Latinos who are invisibilized in this moment.
USC News
Story #42: Meg Palisoc
It was through JEP that Dr. Meg Palisoc discovered her love of education. Palisoc, a teacher, educational consultant, and former school principal, first got involved with JEP through a mini course for her developmental psychology class. After stepping into her kindergarten classroom for the first time, she immediately felt embraced.
USC News
Annual Trojan Family Weekend celebrates USC’s spirit and successes
This year’s Trojan Family Weekend, held from Oct. 6 to 9, welcomed families, visiting students and alums to the campus. The annual event showcased more than 200 unique programs, including faculty lectures, workshops and tours on campus, offering visitors an in-person look at USC’s teaching, research and public service. President Carol L. Folt emphasized this service at her welcome speech on Friday, Oct. 7, in which she called USC “a private [university] with a public heart.” She also highlighted USC’s successes in academic rankings, sustainability and health equity research.
USC News
Story #41: Lizette Zarate
One day as an undergraduate student at USC, Lizette Zarate saw an ad in the Daily Trojan that would end up changing the course of her career. “I read an ad in the Daily Trojan that said you get to work with kids and get paid and I was like, ‘oh my gosh, this is a dream.’ So I went for the readers position in ReadersPlus. So I met Tina and long story short, I applied, I got the job.”
