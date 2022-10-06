Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York-Style Pizza Joint Now OpenGreyson FPeoria, AZ
I Found Text Messages On My Boyfriend's Phone And Now He's Just My RoommateThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhoenix, AZ
4 Great Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
How to make the most of your Halloweekends in PhoenixGrace LiebermanPhoenix, AZ
The Wall Street Journal Highlights the Loop 303 Growth Boom in Phoenix in a New YouTube VideoMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Related
East Valley Tribune
Despite reforms, county pounds still under fire
Maricopa County Animal Care and Control is facing a critical overload of dogs and is taking steps to alleviate the overcrowding. But a petition circulating online contends the county is not doing enough to protect the canines who are there. The shelters in Phoenix and Mesa were housing a combined...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
AZFamily
Valley restaurant owner closes all 9 of his eateries on Sundays
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After a challenging two and a half years, one Valley restaurateur is making a big change to the way he operates his business, one that gives his employees more time at home but means less money coming in. “Closing on Sundays is going to sting, but...
East Valley Tribune
Scottsdale prepares for 2-day Italian festival
Last November, the Italian Association of Arizona longed to attract Italophiles to its Pizza and Wine Festival as COVID-19 was slowing. “We didn’t know what to expect,” said Frank Guzzo, the association’s executive director. “We wanted to test the waters with the Pizza and Wine Festival. It...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Valley Tribune
Mesa tightening the reins on short-term rentals
The Mesa City Council will consider adopting new short-term rental rules Oct. 17 that would require rental owners to obtain a $250 license, submit local emergency contact information and notify neighbors when a property will be used as a short-term rental, among other new stipulations. The proposed rules align with...
East Valley Tribune
Legendary Longbow course sold to Gilbert group for $8.9M
Mesa’s legendary Longbow Golf Club has been sold to a Gilbert owner-operator of three other daily-fee golf courses. Daedalus Real Estate Advisors sold the 18-hole golf course at McDowell and Higley roads for $8.95 million to the Thompson Golf Group, which said it will retain its Troon affiliation and related rewards programs. The deal included a down payment of $2,685,000 and two loans totaling just under $6.3 million, according to Valley real estate tracker vizzda.com.
East Valley Tribune
School district shares spotlight as mail ballots arrive
Queen Creek Unified School District shares part of the spotlight as early ballots for the Nov. 8 General Election hit local early voters’ mailboxes later this week. Two separate issues involving the district appear on the lengthy ballot, where the election marquee includes a contest for the next governor of Arizona, all statewide offices, a U.S. Senate seat, local representatives to the Legislature and Congress and 10 propositions.
East Valley Tribune
QC teen’s apparent drug overdose death probed
Queen Creek Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the apparent drug-overdose death of a 16-year-old boy at a local charter school. Two other students were hospitalized the night of Oct. 3 in connection with the same incident. According to a statement from the Town, all three were students at Canyon State Academy, a school for at-risk students. Queen Police would not confirm details of the death.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Is Arizona's Best Bakery
24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of each state's best bakery.
Long-Time Restaurant Reopening After 2 Year Closure
A fan favorite restaurant is opening back up in Phoenix.Ajala Kings/Unsplash. Not all restaurants have had the ability to reopen since the forced COVID closures. While many jumped at the opportunity to throw their doors open and welcome customers back in, it wasn’t so easy for others. For one location restaurant here in metro Phoenix, the forced closure has lasted longer than two years, and yet now, after being down for so long, the popular and long-time culinary staple is returning to feed hungry visitors.
East Valley Tribune
Ex-mayor’s endorsements stir SUSD Board race
The race for two seats on the Scottsdale Unified Governing Board offers voters a choice among five candidates with divergent views. Five candidates are running for the seats being vacated by current board members Jann-Michael Greenburg and Patty Beckman at the end of the year. They are Amy Carney, Mary Gaudio, Andrea Keck, Rob Vaules, and Carine Werner.
East Valley Tribune
Eyes on local races as ballots hit Gilbert mailboxes
Just a few days remain for the two Gilbert Council candidates to make their final pitch before early voting begins Wednesday, Oct. 12. Former Councilman Bill Spence faces off against newcomer Bobbi Buchli after the two survived the Aug. 2 Primary that saw incumbent Yung Koprowski and challengers Jim Torgeson, and Chuck Bongiovanni win seats. Spence edged Buchli by 628 votes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Here's The Best Grocery Store In Arizona
LoveFOOD determined each state's best grocery store.
New Family-Owned Mexican Restaurant Now Open
Grab your favorite tacos at a new Mexican restaurant.Christine Siracusa/Unsplash. There are a number of big-name, national Mexican restaurant brands in operation throughout the Valley. Wherever you turn, there’s a new shop opening up on the corner of intersections, offering the same kind of tacos or burritos found in New Hampshire or Nebraska. But in Arizona, tacos and Mexican food in general is a way of life. It’s such an important part of the culinary scene that locals can easily taste the difference between chain and locally owned. A new entry is coming to metro Phoenix with the latter, thanks to the opening of a family-owned operation.
Longtime Restaurant Closing After 20 Years.
A favorite local restaurant is closing.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Sometimes there’s nothing better than grabbing some comfort Irish food, ordering a Guinness, and enjoying the evening with friends and family. There’s something friendly about the confines of an Irish restaurant. Whether you visit with a book in hand and want to pony up to a seat in the corner, or you’d rather catch the game with friends at the bar, an Irish pub is the perfect destination for young and old. However, Phoenix is about to be down one Irish restaurant, as a local pub has announced it will be closing up shop after being open for 20 years.
Cyclist allegedly discovers dead woman in suitcase in the Arizona desert
PHOENIX (TCD) -- A homicide investigation is underway after human remains were reportedly discovered inside a suitcase in a desert area. According to KTVK-TV, on Saturday, Sept. 17, at approximately 6:45 a.m., a female cyclist was riding her bike near Ashler Hills Drive and 40th Street when she found the body inside a suitcase. The woman reportedly called authorities, and Phoenix Police Department officers arrived on the scene.
East Valley Tribune
ALA Gilbert’s Adam Damante carries Division I mentality
American Leadership Academy Gilbert North now has its second Division I college athlete, as senior quarterback Adam Damante committed to Northern Arizona University over the summer. Damante has been continuously working for this opportunity since the age of 6 when he first began taking quarterback lessons. Throughout his high school...
Arizona man finds bag of fentanyl, meth on his property: police
A man was "overwhelmed" when he opened a mysterious bag left at his Phoenix, Arizona home and discovered that it was filled with fentanyl pills and methamphetamine, police said. The incident happened the afternoon of September 9 near 30th Street and Bell Road in Phoenix, police said on Saturday. "A...
East Valley Tribune
Republicans fight each other over election rules
Republicans are suing other Republicans in Maricopa County over what’s required under state election laws and rules. The Arizona Republican Party and the Republican National Committee contend in new legal papers that the county is not complying with requirements to have inspectors from both political parties at polling places.
East Valley Tribune
Jordan Legg went from kicker to quarterback for Dobson
It’s not common to hear about a 4.5-star kicker who is also the starting quarterback, but that’s just normal football for Jordan Legg. Jordan Legg is the quarterback and kicker for Dobson High School’s varsity football team. He started playing football his freshman year of high school and had no anticipation of playing quarterback.
Comments / 0