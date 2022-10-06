Read full article on original website
East Valley Tribune
Ex-mayor’s endorsements stir SUSD Board race
The race for two seats on the Scottsdale Unified Governing Board offers voters a choice among five candidates with divergent views. Five candidates are running for the seats being vacated by current board members Jann-Michael Greenburg and Patty Beckman at the end of the year. They are Amy Carney, Mary Gaudio, Andrea Keck, Rob Vaules, and Carine Werner.
East Valley Tribune
Despite reforms, county pounds still under fire
Maricopa County Animal Care and Control is facing a critical overload of dogs and is taking steps to alleviate the overcrowding. But a petition circulating online contends the county is not doing enough to protect the canines who are there. The shelters in Phoenix and Mesa were housing a combined...
East Valley Tribune
Mesa tightening the reins on short-term rentals
The Mesa City Council will consider adopting new short-term rental rules Oct. 17 that would require rental owners to obtain a $250 license, submit local emergency contact information and notify neighbors when a property will be used as a short-term rental, among other new stipulations. The proposed rules align with...
East Valley Tribune
Scottsdale prepares for 2-day Italian festival
Last November, the Italian Association of Arizona longed to attract Italophiles to its Pizza and Wine Festival as COVID-19 was slowing. “We didn’t know what to expect,” said Frank Guzzo, the association’s executive director. “We wanted to test the waters with the Pizza and Wine Festival. It...
East Valley Tribune
Republicans fight each other over election rules
Republicans are suing other Republicans in Maricopa County over what’s required under state election laws and rules. The Arizona Republican Party and the Republican National Committee contend in new legal papers that the county is not complying with requirements to have inspectors from both political parties at polling places.
East Valley Tribune
Legendary Longbow course sold to Gilbert group for $8.9M
Mesa’s legendary Longbow Golf Club has been sold to a Gilbert owner-operator of three other daily-fee golf courses. Daedalus Real Estate Advisors sold the 18-hole golf course at McDowell and Higley roads for $8.95 million to the Thompson Golf Group, which said it will retain its Troon affiliation and related rewards programs. The deal included a down payment of $2,685,000 and two loans totaling just under $6.3 million, according to Valley real estate tracker vizzda.com.
East Valley Tribune
QC teen’s apparent drug overdose death probed
Queen Creek Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the apparent drug-overdose death of a 16-year-old boy at a local charter school. Two other students were hospitalized the night of Oct. 3 in connection with the same incident. According to a statement from the Town, all three were students at Canyon State Academy, a school for at-risk students. Queen Police would not confirm details of the death.
East Valley Tribune
ALA Gilbert’s Adam Damante carries Division I mentality
American Leadership Academy Gilbert North now has its second Division I college athlete, as senior quarterback Adam Damante committed to Northern Arizona University over the summer. Damante has been continuously working for this opportunity since the age of 6 when he first began taking quarterback lessons. Throughout his high school...
East Valley Tribune
Jordan Legg went from kicker to quarterback for Dobson
It’s not common to hear about a 4.5-star kicker who is also the starting quarterback, but that’s just normal football for Jordan Legg. Jordan Legg is the quarterback and kicker for Dobson High School’s varsity football team. He started playing football his freshman year of high school and had no anticipation of playing quarterback.
