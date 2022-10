Steury, left, and Henry

ELKHART — Only two out of three candidates for a U.S. House seat accepted an invitation to a televised debate Tuesday.

Democratic candidate Paul Steury and Libertarian William Henry participated in the debate, which aired on local television stations Tuesday evening. The two men are running for the District 2 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, which was vacated by the death of Jackie Walorski.