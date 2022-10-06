ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Carlisle, IN

Man charged with dealing meth

ELKHART — A New Carlisle man was arrested by county drug enforcement officers.

Robert Nelson, 52, faces a charge of dealing methamphetamine as a Level 2 felony and misdemeanor possession of marijuana after his arrest last month. He was arrested by the Elkhart County Intelligence and Covert Enforcement unit.

abc57.com

Mishawaka sued over police pursuit that killed 18-year-old woman

MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- A lawsuit has been filed against the city of Mishawaka in connection with the death of 18-year-old Elizabeth Johnson-Neher. Johnson-Neher was a passenger in a vehicle that was struck by a vehicle fleeing Mishawaka Police. On December 2, 2020, a Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Jessie Ricardo...
WANE-TV

ISP: Angola victims ID’d, police involved in shootout on administrative leave

ANGOLA, (Ind.) – Garry May has lived in the Angola neighborhood of West Felicity Street all his life. Now he says it’s not the same. Sunday morning around 5:15 a.m. he heard at least four shots and looked out his bedroom window to see police cars. At that time, he didn’t know a man had died after shooting at law enforcement officers.
ANGOLA, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Gunfire During Fight Charges

(Michigan City, IN) - An arrest has been made in connection with gunfire during a fight in Michigan City. Raymone Spires, 35, of Michigan City, is charged with level 6 felony Criminal Recklessness. On August 30, Spires and several other individuals went to a home in the 400 block of...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
wtvbam.com

Names of deceased individuals in Angola shootings released by ISP

ANGOLA, IN (WTVB) – The Indiana State Police reported on Monday night that the Steuben County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the identifications of the three deceased individuals involved in Sunday morning’s shooting incidents in Angola. The two deceased victims at the Elizabeth Street residence have been identified...
ANGOLA, IN
