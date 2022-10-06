Letter: Thinking Anew

Between February and August of this year, I was a candidate for the Oregon House of Representatives. I dropped out, reluctantly, for practical reasons. My present intention is to learn the lessons of an unsuccessful effort, and run again in a few years.

But for now, I have time to study other elections – especially those for Cannon Beach’s Mayor and City Council. These races promise to be fascinating. With a majority of our five-member Council to be chosen, there’s an abundance of options. A candidates’ forum is scheduled for October 16, at the Coaster. Soon, there will be mailers, door-knocking, yard-signs and – inevitably, in our little town – a certain amount of scurrilous whispering.

My hope is that everyone who cares about Cannon Beach will seek out the candidates and listen to their ideas, talk with thoughtful neighbors and community leaders – and ignore the scurrilous whisperers. Or do what I do – find out which candidate the whisperers favor – and vote for someone else.

I offer that advice, and also this: In choosing a new Council majority, vote with the future in mind.

In a lifetime of studying history – and volunteering in campaigns – one thing I’ve learned is that voters tend to focus on everything but the future. Which gets us into trouble.

Too many focus on the past. Some, for example, vote based on party loyalty, supporting weak or unworthy candidates simply because – years ago – they chose a party which made sense for them back then. Brand loyalty makes little sense when ordering a draft beer. It makes absolutely no sense when you’re choosing people to write your laws and spend your tax dollars.

Another example is voting based on old grudges. For example, one still hears grumbling about our prepared foods tax, which is not at issue in 2022. City Council put the tax on the ballot. We voted. The tax is being collected. If there’s one thing to consider about that issue, in 2022, it’s that elections can be very close. Your vote counts.

Whatever the reason, if you find yourself thinking in terms of the past, consider the future instead.

For many years to come, one reality certain to impact public policy will be the climate crisis. Anthropogenic (human-caused) climate change has been going on for generations, but one fact has changed recently. Most Americans now understand the danger, and are becoming alarmed enough to demand solutions from their elected representatives.

While gathering signatures for my recent campaign, I learned this - up close and personally. The climate crisis was my top issue, and I said so. What amazed me was how many citizens shared my concern. Recent national polls have confirmed my experience. Most Americans – regardless of party – now recognize the threat, know that we humans caused it, and realize that we have limited time in which to address it.

What most of us don’t realize, yet, is how many Americans agree. We now constitute a substantial majority. As we realize that, we will feel empowered to demand solutions.

The City Council members we elect will this November will serve until 2027. By then, we will live in a very different reality – fighting, you might say, for our survival. With that in mind, it’s not too soon to think of even a local election in terms of the climate crisis.

Consider over-tourism. The flocks of folks driving here for a day at the beach now appear as a parking problem. Soon, they’ll be seen as an environmental threat – as will everything involving non-essential use of the internal combustion engine. It’s time to consider environmentally-friendly ways of attracting tourists. Just to our south, the Salmonberry Trail – a hiking and biking trail from the Portland exurbs to Tillamook – will soon link that county’s beach towns to growing numbers of environmentally-conscious visitors. We must keep pace, or lose out.

In a future with heavier rainfall and drier summers, our housing codes must be strengthened to protect our remaining wetlands from greedy developers. We need programs to catch and conserve water – perhaps starting with a city-wide drive for residential rainwater barrels.

We might even look into acquiring the ugly stumplands above our town for rewilding – as an attractive barrier against wildfires.

Of course, not every public policy question will connect directly with the climate crisis – but most involve the future. We desperately need more middle-income housing. Only a bold, creative City Council can curb excessive short-term rentals, while opening housing to workers who call Cannon Beach home.

My point is something Lincoln said much more eloquently, in 1862: “The dogmas of the quiet past are inadequate to the stormy present… As our case is new, we must think anew and act anew. We must disenthrall ourselves, and then we shall save our country.”

Sage advice for times like these.