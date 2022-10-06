ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tillamook, OR

Letter: Vote for Logan

The Cannon Beach Gazette
The Cannon Beach Gazette
 6 days ago

Logan Laity is running for House Representative of District 32, and I will be voting for him in November.

Logan is a small business owner which provides services for seniors and non-profit agencies, by recruiting and training volunteers and providing technical support services. His also works with the Emergency Corps of Nehalem Bay.

Logan has worked as a patient coordinator/advocate in a local dental office. Part of his job was to help patients navigate their dental insurance.

Logan volunteered to support the Oregon Health Plan as a community supporter. Logan lobbied for Measure 101 to help protect the Oregon Health Plan.

While President of Tillamook Bay Community College Student Association, Logan also lobbied the Oregon Legislature for the Student Success Act during the 2019 legislative session. He also worked with a group to help start and support the food and hygiene pantry, led the Student Association lobbying efforts with both the College’s Board of Education and the state legislature and represented student issues to TBCC administration.

Currently Logan is a director on the Tillamook Urban Renewal Agency (TURA) and President of TURA’s Budget Committee. TURA board of directors oversees planning and the execution of urban renewal projects and activities. Their goal is to enhance economic development and improve the quality of life for Tillamook’s citizens.

Logan has shown he has the experience and dedication to represent House District 32, and I hope he has your vote also.

Debbie Boothe-Schmidt

Warrenton

Comments / 0

Related
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Conversation on Wetlands at Coffee with the Councilors

Protection of local wetlands, including the proposed development next to the wetlands at Forest Lawn and Hemlock was the main topic of discussion at the September 19th “Coffee with Councilors”. Resident Betty Gearen talked about hydrology concerns related to development next to wetlands. “Hydrology is the study of the distribution and movement of water both on and below the Earth’s surface, as well as the impact of human activity on water availability and conditions.” Gearen told about the construction of houses on a wetland in...
CANNON BEACH, OR
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Letter: I support Erik for Mayor

I will be supporting Erik for mayor this November. Erik has been part of our family for nearly 20 years. During his summer breaks from high school and college, Erik would work In Cannon Beach at Fultanos and our family owned Sea Breeze Court. He and his wife Hannah. have been managing Sea Breeze for the past 4 years. He is VP of the Chamber and a volunteer fireman. . He and Hannah are avid birders and naturalists. During their spare time they have been...
CANNON BEACH, OR
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Cannon Beach City Council Addresses Short Agenda

The Cannon Beach City Council addressed a short agenda last Tuesday night at City Hall. With Mayor Council President Mike Benefield attending the meeting via Zoom due to a Coronavirus infection, Councilman Brandon Ogilve chaired the meeting. Mayor Sam Steidel was also absent attending an out of town conference. Ogilve decided that due to the Council’s diminished attendance, public comment on the transportation system plan should be left open until...
CANNON BEACH, OR
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Letter: Thinking Anew

Between February and August of this year, I was a candidate for the Oregon House of Representatives. I dropped out, reluctantly, for practical reasons. My present intention is to learn the lessons of an unsuccessful effort, and run again in a few years. But for now, I have time to study other elections – especially those for Cannon Beach’s Mayor and City Council. These races promise to be fascinating. With a majority of our five-member Council to be chosen, there’s an abundance of options. A...
CANNON BEACH, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tillamook, OR
Education
City
Nehalem, OR
Local
Oregon Education
City
Warrenton, OR
Tillamook, OR
Government
Tillamook, OR
Elections
City
Tillamook, OR
Oregon State
Oregon Elections
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Letter: We believe Erik would be a good Mayor

We would like to recommend Eric Ostrander for Mayor of Cannon Beach. Having known him for many years and witnessed the professional manner that he and Hannah have operated the Sea Breeze court for the last four years, we believe that his management and personnel skills would apply well to the Mayoral position. In addition to having volunteered for the Cannon Beach Fire Department, Erik has always found time to assist friends and neighbors with their needs. Erik believes in solving problems without fanfare and expects the same from others. As such, we believe he is an excellent candidate for the position. John and Aleene Sundstrom Cannon Beach
CANNON BEACH, OR
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Holiday tradition to run again this year

Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad is preparing for this year’s Candy Cane Express and now is the time to make your reservations. The annual family-friendly Santa train will depart from Garibaldi at Noon, 2 and 4 pm Saturdays and Sundays beginning November 26th with final runs on December 18th. Tickets are $40 for adults, $30 for kids (ages 3 to 12). Reservations are required and can be booked via the OCSR website at www.oregoncoastscenic.org or by calling (855) 562-7711. ...
GARIBALDI, OR
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Council rejects proposed development near wetlands

The Cannon Beach City Council unanimously rejected an appeal to partition three lots near the wetlands on the corner of Forest Lawn Road and Hemlock Street. The Council met September 19th to review the Patrick/Dave LLC’s appeal of the Cannon Beach Planning Commission’s earlier unanimous decision to deny the partition. The Planning Commission’s denial of the application for a partition of the property was based on four main findings, with...
CANNON BEACH, OR
The Cannon Beach Gazette

35th Annual Stormy Weather Arts Festival

"When it comes to Cannon Beach, Oregon, you may have heard the phrase, "every day is an art walk in Cannon Beach." It's true. Over a dozen galleries, thoughtfully curated boutiques, culinary delights, and public art installations can be found within a few short blocks in this North Oregon coast city. It's all also just steps to the beach! Cannon Beach's "everyday art walk" evolves to another level during several annual art festivals. Finishing up 2022 is the Cannon Beach Chamber's 35th Annual Stormy Weather...
CANNON BEACH, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon Legislature#Election Local#Volunteers#Logan Laity#House#The Oregon Health Plan#The Student Association#Tbcc#Tura S Budget Committee
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Welcome New Owners of Cannon Beach Hotel, McBee Cottages, and Hearthstone Inn

In the summer of 2021, the Cannon Beach Hotel, the Courtyard, McBee Cottages, and Hearthstone Inn were purchased by an ownership group led by three business school friends (Kevin, Daniel and Rhys) who attended The Wharton School together in Philadelphia. All of them were getting their Masters in Business Administration, and have joined together through Avenir Hospitality in this new venture of investing in hotels. They were seeking small, independent, charming, boutique hotels with character in a beautiful beach location, and had heard about Cannon Beach being one of the “most beautiful beaches”, so when they found the magical little...
CANNON BEACH, OR
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Election will bring a new mayor and two at-large council spots

In Cannon Beach, Mayor Sam Steidel and City Councilor Mike Benefield are completing their second, four-year terms and are unable to run again because of term limits. Barb Knop, a retired teacher who serves on the Planning Commission, and Erik Ostrander, a hotelier, will be on the ballot running for Cannon Beach’s next mayor. Along with the mayor’s race, there are two at-large slots open on the five-member City Council,...
CANNON BEACH, OR
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Upcoming free parent education series

Tillamook Family Counseling Center is a partner organization of Northwest Parenting. Northwest Parenting is a tri-county collaborative that serves families in Tillamook County, Clatsop County, and Columbia County. Northwest Parenting provides families with parent education, family friendly activities, helpful workshops, and parent supports. Northwest Parenting is based upon three main concepts, including parents are children’s first and most important teacher, parenting is difficult but resources can help, and there are skills that can be beneficial to all parents. Tillamook Family Counseling Center and Northwest Parenting...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR
The Cannon Beach Gazette

With ‘Sew Little Time,’ go quilt shopping

Colorful fabrics, quilt examples, and sewing supplies line the aisles of Tillamook’s newest quilting store. In Debbie Fox’s converted garage, she’s created a quilters oasis. “I love quilts and I love fabric,” Fox said. “I had wanted to do an online store, but when BJ’s Fabric & Quilts closed in Cloverdale, I thought we needed a brick and mortar store. People are excited because it is at my house so...
TILLAMOOK, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Kilchis River Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze open for five weekends this October

The Kilchis River Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze opens this Saturday, Oct. 1! Hosted at the Hydrangea Ranch as a family-run business, the Kilchis River Pumpkin Patch is authentic with thousands of u-pick pumpkins grown on the farm, including specialty bi-colored and unconventionally shaped pumpkins and gourds. They are priced according to size and include a hay ride around the farm. The pumpkin patch has multiple sets decorated and setup for family photos as well as free hay rides! ...
TILLAMOOK, OR
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Astoria-based Coast Guard cutter returns home after 55-day patrol

The United States Coast Guard Cutter Steadfast (WMEC 623) returned to their Astoria homeport Monday following a 55-day counter-narcotics patrol. The crew aboard the 210-foot medium endurance cutter steamed more than 11,000 miles conducting training, law enforcement, search and rescue, and helicopter operations in international waters ranging from Oregon to Central America. The Steadfast deployed with additional crew members from Maintenance Augmentation Team Seattle, Electronic Support Detachment Petaluma, and the...
ASTORIA, OR
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Letter: I support Melissa Busch

This summer I had the opportunity to meet and speak with Melissa Busch on more than one occasion. Melissa is young, intelligent, high energy and completely dedicated to serving the individuals and families of our north coast. I have come to the conclusion that she is the best candidate to represent us as state senator in Salem for Senate Dist 16. As a home health nurse, Melissa Busch knows firsthand the importance of comprehensive health care. As part of her job, she visits community members...
SALEM, OR
The Cannon Beach Gazette

What does the Chamber of Commerce actually host?

With stunning coastline views, remarkable natural areas, and a charming village by the sea, who wouldn’t want to host their event in Cannon Beach? Dozens of events are hosted in the beachside town each year, but only a few are hosted, organized, and sponsored by the Cannon Beach Chamber of Commerce. As an organization, the Chamber of Commerce hosts events open to visitors and community members as well as exclusive...
CANNON BEACH, OR
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Council declares ‘National Hispanic Heritage Month’

The City Council met on Tuesday, September 6th for a short one-hour session. A resident explained how Hemlock Street in the south Tolovana area is straight and lacks crosswalks for pedestrians. She expressed concern that people drive faster on the straight section making it unsafe for people trying to cross the street. She requested more crosswalks be created for safety. The City Council declared September 15th to October 15th “National...
CANNON BEACH, OR
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Eli the Bull Elk was put down Tuesday by ODFW in Cannon Beach

A bull elk was found in Cannon Beach by a resident in their yard over the weekend. Apparently, the bull elk, being dubbed as Eli the Elk, was suffering from a hunting wound and took refuge at a resident's property in Cannon Beach. Authorities were called and they responded but the Elk could not be found immediately, it had moved on. On Tuesday Cannon Beach police located the Elk and...
CANNON BEACH, OR
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Simulator Hand Grenades: Devices washed ashore at Newport

Newport Police have been dispatched to multiple reports of explosives washing up on the beach in the Newport area, between Yaquina Bay State Park and Agate Beach. Police officers responded and located three separate devices that appeared to have washed ashore. The Oregon State Police Bomb Squad responded and seized the devices. The devices are white in color and have a label attached to them that reads “Warning Explosive." The label clearly states the item is a Simulator Hand Grenade M116A. There have been no reports of injuries or the source of the devices, as of this report. If you encounter such a device, please do not handle or attempt to move it. Call the police to report the devices location.
NEWPORT, OR
The Cannon Beach Gazette

The Cannon Beach Gazette

Cannon Beach, OR
29
Followers
400
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cannon Beach Gazette covers local news in Cannon Beach and Clatsop County areas in Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://www.cannonbeachgazette.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy