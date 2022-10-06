Letter: Vote for Logan

Logan Laity is running for House Representative of District 32, and I will be voting for him in November.

Logan is a small business owner which provides services for seniors and non-profit agencies, by recruiting and training volunteers and providing technical support services. His also works with the Emergency Corps of Nehalem Bay.

Logan has worked as a patient coordinator/advocate in a local dental office. Part of his job was to help patients navigate their dental insurance.

Logan volunteered to support the Oregon Health Plan as a community supporter. Logan lobbied for Measure 101 to help protect the Oregon Health Plan.

While President of Tillamook Bay Community College Student Association, Logan also lobbied the Oregon Legislature for the Student Success Act during the 2019 legislative session. He also worked with a group to help start and support the food and hygiene pantry, led the Student Association lobbying efforts with both the College’s Board of Education and the state legislature and represented student issues to TBCC administration.

Currently Logan is a director on the Tillamook Urban Renewal Agency (TURA) and President of TURA’s Budget Committee. TURA board of directors oversees planning and the execution of urban renewal projects and activities. Their goal is to enhance economic development and improve the quality of life for Tillamook’s citizens.

Logan has shown he has the experience and dedication to represent House District 32, and I hope he has your vote also.

Debbie Boothe-Schmidt

Warrenton