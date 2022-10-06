Letter: I support Erik for Mayor

I will be supporting Erik for mayor this November. Erik has been part of our family for nearly 20 years. During his summer breaks from high school and college, Erik would work In Cannon Beach at Fultanos and our family owned Sea Breeze Court. He and his wife Hannah. have been managing Sea Breeze for the past 4 years. He is VP of the Chamber and a volunteer fireman.

. He and Hannah are avid birders and naturalists. During their spare time they have been restoring their 1947 cabin on Taft Street. Although Erik and I rarely talk politics, I suspect he will not be too favorable to Cannon Beach continuing to spend money hiring OUTSIDE EXPERTS/CONSULTANTS to address our challenges given the intelligence and generosity of our residents and second home owners.

If we want to get back to the peaceful successful village we miss, Erik is my choice.

Ken Quarles

Cannon Beach