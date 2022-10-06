Letter: Vote Erik Ostrander for Cannon Beach Mayor

We encourage all Cannon Beach voters to elect Erik Ostrander mayor in the upcoming election. Erik has the integrity and work ethic to be an asset to city government. He understands the importance of protecting Cannon Beach for its residents, while managing the influx of tourists.

We have known Erik for 18 years, he has impressed us with his positive attitude, the ability to compromise, unify and to see all sides of an issue. He is a person to act, not just talk.

Erik is committed to the Cannon Beach community as a Cannon Beach Rural Fire Protection District volunteer fire fighter and EMT, vice president of the Chamber of Commerce Board, homeowner and as part of the local working population.

As an internationally recognized birder, Erik is an advocate for the environment and wildlife. He participates in free environmental education for the public through guided bird walks and stargazing parties.

Erik Ostrander putting unity back in community.

Bev and Matt Buschert

Cannon Beach