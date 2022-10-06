ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cannon Beach, OR

Letter: Vote Erik Ostrander for Cannon Beach Mayor

The Cannon Beach Gazette
The Cannon Beach Gazette
 6 days ago

We encourage all Cannon Beach voters to elect Erik Ostrander mayor in the upcoming election. Erik has the integrity and work ethic to be an asset to city government. He understands the importance of protecting Cannon Beach for its residents, while managing the influx of tourists.

We have known Erik for 18 years, he has impressed us with his positive attitude, the ability to compromise, unify and to see all sides of an issue. He is a person to act, not just talk.

Erik is committed to the Cannon Beach community as a Cannon Beach Rural Fire Protection District volunteer fire fighter and EMT, vice president of the Chamber of Commerce Board, homeowner and as part of the local working population.

As an internationally recognized birder, Erik is an advocate for the environment and wildlife. He participates in free environmental education for the public through guided bird walks and stargazing parties.

Erik Ostrander putting unity back in community.

Bev and Matt Buschert

Cannon Beach

Comments / 0

Related
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Conversation on Wetlands at Coffee with the Councilors

Protection of local wetlands, including the proposed development next to the wetlands at Forest Lawn and Hemlock was the main topic of discussion at the September 19th “Coffee with Councilors”. Resident Betty Gearen talked about hydrology concerns related to development next to wetlands. “Hydrology is the study of the distribution and movement of water both on and below the Earth’s surface, as well as the impact of human activity on water availability and conditions.” Gearen told about the construction of houses on a wetland in...
CANNON BEACH, OR
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Gazette hosts Q & A with local candidates

In Cannon Beach, Mayor Sam Steidel and City Councilor Mike Benefield are completing their second, four-year terms and are unable to run again because of term limits. Barb Knop, a retired teacher who serves on the Planning Commission, and Erik Ostrander, a hotelier, will be on the ballot running for Cannon Beach’s next mayor. Along with the mayor’s race, there are two at-large slots open on the five-member City Council,...
CANNON BEACH, OR
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Cannon Beach City Council Addresses Short Agenda

The Cannon Beach City Council addressed a short agenda last Tuesday night at City Hall. With Mayor Council President Mike Benefield attending the meeting via Zoom due to a Coronavirus infection, Councilman Brandon Ogilve chaired the meeting. Mayor Sam Steidel was also absent attending an out of town conference. Ogilve decided that due to the Council’s diminished attendance, public comment on the transportation system plan should be left open until...
CANNON BEACH, OR
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Letter: I support Erik for Mayor

I will be supporting Erik for mayor this November. Erik has been part of our family for nearly 20 years. During his summer breaks from high school and college, Erik would work In Cannon Beach at Fultanos and our family owned Sea Breeze Court. He and his wife Hannah. have been managing Sea Breeze for the past 4 years. He is VP of the Chamber and a volunteer fireman. . He and Hannah are avid birders and naturalists. During their spare time they have been...
CANNON BEACH, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cannon Beach, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Cannon Beach, OR
Government
City
Unity, OR
Oregon State
Oregon Elections
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Letter: Thinking Anew

Between February and August of this year, I was a candidate for the Oregon House of Representatives. I dropped out, reluctantly, for practical reasons. My present intention is to learn the lessons of an unsuccessful effort, and run again in a few years. But for now, I have time to study other elections – especially those for Cannon Beach’s Mayor and City Council. These races promise to be fascinating. With a majority of our five-member Council to be chosen, there’s an abundance of options. A...
CANNON BEACH, OR
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Letter: We believe Erik would be a good Mayor

We would like to recommend Eric Ostrander for Mayor of Cannon Beach. Having known him for many years and witnessed the professional manner that he and Hannah have operated the Sea Breeze court for the last four years, we believe that his management and personnel skills would apply well to the Mayoral position. In addition to having volunteered for the Cannon Beach Fire Department, Erik has always found time to assist friends and neighbors with their needs. Erik believes in solving problems without fanfare and expects the same from others. As such, we believe he is an excellent candidate for the position. John and Aleene Sundstrom Cannon Beach
CANNON BEACH, OR
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Letter: Vote for Logan

Logan Laity is running for House Representative of District 32, and I will be voting for him in November. Logan is a small business owner which provides services for seniors and non-profit agencies, by recruiting and training volunteers and providing technical support services. His also works with the Emergency Corps of Nehalem Bay. Logan has worked as a patient coordinator/advocate in a local dental office. Part of his job was...
TILLAMOOK, OR
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Welcome New Owners of Cannon Beach Hotel, McBee Cottages, and Hearthstone Inn

In the summer of 2021, the Cannon Beach Hotel, the Courtyard, McBee Cottages, and Hearthstone Inn were purchased by an ownership group led by three business school friends (Kevin, Daniel and Rhys) who attended The Wharton School together in Philadelphia. All of them were getting their Masters in Business Administration, and have joined together through Avenir Hospitality in this new venture of investing in hotels. They were seeking small, independent, charming, boutique hotels with character in a beautiful beach location, and had heard about Cannon Beach being one of the “most beautiful beaches”, so when they found the magical little...
CANNON BEACH, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Stargazing#Emt#Birder#Politics Local#Election Local
The Cannon Beach Gazette

The Elementary School rejuvenation project - A dream of real possibilities

As one nears Cannon Beach, one sees the presence of Haystack Rock. On the road into town, one sees the river that winds into the sea; the sky meets the sea becoming infinity, and the anticipation of natural wonder invites us. As we cross the bridge, the old grade school comes into view, and the bridge to possibility awakens us. In the early 1800’s, several members of the Lewis & Clark expedition, accompanied by their young Shoshone interpreter Sacajawea and her infant son, visited the Clatsop-Nehalem village at this site alongside Ecola Creek. In their spirit, what will we create?...
CANNON BEACH, OR
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Council rejects proposed development near wetlands

The Cannon Beach City Council unanimously rejected an appeal to partition three lots near the wetlands on the corner of Forest Lawn Road and Hemlock Street. The Council met September 19th to review the Patrick/Dave LLC’s appeal of the Cannon Beach Planning Commission’s earlier unanimous decision to deny the partition. The Planning Commission’s denial of the application for a partition of the property was based on four main findings, with...
CANNON BEACH, OR
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Holiday tradition to run again this year

Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad is preparing for this year’s Candy Cane Express and now is the time to make your reservations. The annual family-friendly Santa train will depart from Garibaldi at Noon, 2 and 4 pm Saturdays and Sundays beginning November 26th with final runs on December 18th. Tickets are $40 for adults, $30 for kids (ages 3 to 12). Reservations are required and can be booked via the OCSR website at www.oregoncoastscenic.org or by calling (855) 562-7711. ...
GARIBALDI, OR
The Cannon Beach Gazette

35th Annual Stormy Weather Arts Festival

"When it comes to Cannon Beach, Oregon, you may have heard the phrase, "every day is an art walk in Cannon Beach." It's true. Over a dozen galleries, thoughtfully curated boutiques, culinary delights, and public art installations can be found within a few short blocks in this North Oregon coast city. It's all also just steps to the beach! Cannon Beach's "everyday art walk" evolves to another level during several annual art festivals. Finishing up 2022 is the Cannon Beach Chamber's 35th Annual Stormy Weather...
CANNON BEACH, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Stephen Beus returns to Cannon Beach for concert at Cannon Beach Community Church

Stephen Beus, classical pianist returns to Cannon Beach to perform a Memorial Benefit Concert, 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8, at Cannon Beach Community Church, 132 E. Washington St., Cannon Beach. Donations received at the door to benefit Helping Hands. Stephen Beus, a Steinway Artist, will perform music by Stravinsky, Ravel, Barber, Griffes, at Cannon Beach Community Church, on a 7-foot Steinway Grand Piano. Beus will be joined by his son,...
CANNON BEACH, OR
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Election will bring a new mayor and two at-large council spots

In Cannon Beach, Mayor Sam Steidel and City Councilor Mike Benefield are completing their second, four-year terms and are unable to run again because of term limits. Barb Knop, a retired teacher who serves on the Planning Commission, and Erik Ostrander, a hotelier, will be on the ballot running for Cannon Beach’s next mayor. Along with the mayor’s race, there are two at-large slots open on the five-member City Council,...
CANNON BEACH, OR
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Astoria-based Coast Guard cutter returns home after 55-day patrol

The United States Coast Guard Cutter Steadfast (WMEC 623) returned to their Astoria homeport Monday following a 55-day counter-narcotics patrol. The crew aboard the 210-foot medium endurance cutter steamed more than 11,000 miles conducting training, law enforcement, search and rescue, and helicopter operations in international waters ranging from Oregon to Central America. The Steadfast deployed with additional crew members from Maintenance Augmentation Team Seattle, Electronic Support Detachment Petaluma, and the...
ASTORIA, OR
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Two simultaneous rallies to protest Industrial Forestry Practices: Seaside and Portland

Join North Coast Communities for Watershed Protection on Thursday, October 6, 2022, to take action against TIAA (and other Wall St. corporations invested in timber corporations) for their destructive practices and hypocrisy! You can join us in Seaside at 3:30 P.M. at the Big Orange Chair (Hwy 101 and Broadway) Seaside Visitors Bureau or in Portland at 3:30 P.M. at South Hawthorne Waterfront Park for the march to S.W. Park & Montgomery for a rally at 4:30 P.M. NCCWP will be rallying with Sun Rise...
SEASIDE, OR
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Short Sand and Rockaway Beach health advisory lifted Sept. 29

Oregon Health Authority (OHA) today lifted a public health advisory for contact with ocean water at Short Sand and Rockaway Beach, located in Tillamook County. The health authority issued the advisories on September 27, 2022, for Short Sand Beach and September 28, 2022, for Rockaway Beach after water samples showed higher-than-normal levels of fecal bacteria in ocean waters. Results from follow-up tests taken by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality...
ROCKAWAY BEACH, OR
The Cannon Beach Gazette

What does the Chamber of Commerce actually host?

With stunning coastline views, remarkable natural areas, and a charming village by the sea, who wouldn’t want to host their event in Cannon Beach? Dozens of events are hosted in the beachside town each year, but only a few are hosted, organized, and sponsored by the Cannon Beach Chamber of Commerce. As an organization, the Chamber of Commerce hosts events open to visitors and community members as well as exclusive...
CANNON BEACH, OR
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Kilchis River Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze open for five weekends this October

The Kilchis River Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze opens this Saturday, Oct. 1! Hosted at the Hydrangea Ranch as a family-run business, the Kilchis River Pumpkin Patch is authentic with thousands of u-pick pumpkins grown on the farm, including specialty bi-colored and unconventionally shaped pumpkins and gourds. They are priced according to size and include a hay ride around the farm. The pumpkin patch has multiple sets decorated and setup for family photos as well as free hay rides! ...
TILLAMOOK, OR
The Cannon Beach Gazette

The Cannon Beach Gazette

Cannon Beach, OR
29
Followers
400
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cannon Beach Gazette covers local news in Cannon Beach and Clatsop County areas in Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://www.cannonbeachgazette.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy