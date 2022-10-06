Letter: We believe Erik would be a good Mayor

We would like to recommend Eric Ostrander for Mayor of Cannon Beach.

Having known him for many years and witnessed the professional manner that he and Hannah have operated the Sea Breeze court for the last four years, we believe that his management and personnel skills would apply well to the Mayoral position.

In addition to having volunteered for the Cannon Beach Fire Department, Erik has always found time to assist friends and neighbors with their needs.

Erik believes in solving problems without fanfare and expects the same from others. As such, we believe he is an excellent candidate for the position.

John and Aleene Sundstrom

Cannon Beach