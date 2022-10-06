Read full article on original website
Ye breaks Twitter silence after nearly 2 years, Elon Musk says 'Welcome back'
Performer and business tycoon Ye — birth name is Kanye West — returned to Twitter after nearly two years of absence to lament his deteriorated relationship with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
Elon Musk says he expressed 'concerns' over Ye's antisemitic tweet: 'I think he took it to heart'
Elon Musk becomes the latest star to condemn Ye's antisemitic tweet. After welcoming the rapper back on the platform, Musk said he expressed "concerns" to Ye.
Jamie Dimon calls on Elon Musk to 'clean up' Twitter
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has thrown his support behind Elon Musk's plan to remove spam and fake Twitter accounts if the Tesla chief executive completes the $44 billion purchase of the social media giant. "I hope Musk cleans up Twitter," Dimon told CNBC in an interview on Tuesday at...
Social Security COLA update coming this week - and it could be huge
Retired Americans collecting Social Security benefits will find out this week just how big their cost-of-living adjustment will be in 2023 as stubbornly high inflation rapidly diminishes their buying power. The Social Security Administration will announce on Thursday the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment for people who receive retirement or disability benefits....
PayPal user agreement fining users up to $2,500 for promoting 'misinformation' was sent 'in error,' spox says
A new PayPal user agreement that threatens to fine users up to $2,500 if they use the service to "promote misinformation," was sent out "in error," a PayPal spokesperson tells FOX Business. The updated PayPal Acceptable Use Policy effective Nov. 3 included an expansion of "prohibited activities," which includes the...
House Oversight ranking member 'confident' the Biden family 'committed a crime': 'This is very serious'
Rep. James Comer says Biden family members potentially collected millions from countries the U.S. had sanctioned while Joe Biden was vice president.
Elon Musk Says Nuclear War Probability Is Rising Rapidly; 'Have Been Up All Night To Think Of Any Possible Way To Deescalate This War'
The standoff between Ukraine and Russia took an altogether new dimension when the former began making inroads, giving rise to fears that the latter could retaliate with a nuclear weapon. Elon Musk recently created a stir by putting forward a peace plan, which included recommendations for asking people in the...
Tyson Foods latest large business to flee Chicago, what sparked the exodus?
With Tyson leaving Chicago, the city has now lost several large and small businesses in what may be a symptom of its growing rates of crime, experts say.
Texas Pete hot sauce sued after consumer learns product is made in North Carolina
A California man claims that hot sauce maker Texas Pete is using false advertising to sell its sauce after he learned the product was made in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
Here are Tuesday's winning Mega Millions numbers
There was no winner in Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing. Friday's jackpot will be an estimated of $494 million. The cash option would be $248.7 million.
Nissan pulls out of Russia, sells all assets to state for 1 Euro
Nissan sold all of its assets in Russia to the state for 1 Euro on Tuesday. The company is only the latest to flee amid increasingly severe sanctions in Russia.
Marriott, Hilton latest companies hit by US crime wave
Hotels, including Marriott and the Hampton Inn, appear to be getting caught in the United States' rising crime wave this year, with shootings recently happening at two locations.
protocol.com
The U.S. cripples China’s chips
Good morning! The U.S. is changing tactics when it comes to blocking China’s chip production, and this is just the beginning. The Biden administration is taking a much more adversarial approach to warding off China’s access to advanced chips. The U.S. introduced sweeping new restrictions on chip exports...
Amazon workers hold walkouts on Prime Day in Georgia and Illinois
Amazon workers staged walkouts at four of the e-commerce giant's warehouses Tuesday, making demands of the company as it launched its second Prime Day of the year. The first protest took place in the morning at the retailer's Stone Mountain, Georgia, site, where workers marched outside with signs in front of the building.
West Memphis Chick-fil-A employees fired after video shows one spitting in food
Two Chick-fil-A employees at the location in West Memphis, Arkansas have been fired after a viral video on social media showed one spitting in chicken batter while the other recorded.
Scott Perry suggests potential Hunter Biden charges hide a 'treasure trove' of the Bidens' criminal activity
Rep. Scott Perry, R-Penn., discusses the potential charges against Hunter Biden and claims the gun and tax charges only scratch the surface of criminal activity.
Jamie Dimon: Oil crisis should be treated 'almost as a matter of war at this point'
The energy crisis should be treated "almost as a matter of war at this point, nothing short of that," JPMogran Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said on Monday.
National debt growth under every president from Richard Nixon to Joe Biden
Today's unprecedented $31 trillion national debt has been building for decades. See how much each president racked up from Richard Nixon to Joe Biden.
As inflation rages, more Americans are struggling to pay their bills
With painfully high inflation persisting for more than a year, a growing number of Americans are struggling to pay their bills as the price of everyday necessities remains near a four-decade high. That's according to a new LendingTree study, which found that 32% of Americans have paid a bill late...
Wholesale inflation rises more than expected in September, with prices jumping 8.5%
Inflation at the wholesale level rose more than expected in September as prices for everyday necessities remain at a multi-decade high, squeezing businesses and millions of American households. The Labor Department said Wednesday that its producer price index, which measures inflation at the wholesale level before it reaches consumers, rose...
