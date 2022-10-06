ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamie Dimon calls on Elon Musk to 'clean up' Twitter

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has thrown his support behind Elon Musk's plan to remove spam and fake Twitter accounts if the Tesla chief executive completes the $44 billion purchase of the social media giant. "I hope Musk cleans up Twitter," Dimon told CNBC in an interview on Tuesday at...
Social Security COLA update coming this week - and it could be huge

Retired Americans collecting Social Security benefits will find out this week just how big their cost-of-living adjustment will be in 2023 as stubbornly high inflation rapidly diminishes their buying power. The Social Security Administration will announce on Thursday the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment for people who receive retirement or disability benefits....
The U.S. cripples China’s chips

Good morning! The U.S. is changing tactics when it comes to blocking China’s chip production, and this is just the beginning. The Biden administration is taking a much more adversarial approach to warding off China’s access to advanced chips. The U.S. introduced sweeping new restrictions on chip exports...
