NKN School Dist hires 23 new staff over summer

The Neah-Kah-Nie School District filled all of its openings for teachers and administrators during a productive spring and summer hiring season.

The group of new hires moved to the coast from as far afield as Nebraska and Mexico City, and were lured by signing bonuses and moving stipends. The district hired 23 new staff this summer, both licensed and non-licensed.

Husband and wife, Ryan and Ericka Keefauver, both accepted administrative positions with the district and moved from Western Oregon. Ericka is the Special Student Services Director for the district based out of Garibaldi Elementary School. Ryan is the Associate Principal and Athletic Director at Neah-Kah-Nie High School.

“The job of an administrator is removing barriers from teachers so they can do the important, important job of educating students,” Ericka said. In her new position, she helps teachers connect students with appropriate, Federal, State and community resources to address their needs.

In his dual roles as Associate Principal and Athletic Director at the High School, Ryan oversees athletics and other student extracurricular activities, while sharing other administrative duties with Principal Heidi Buckmaster.

Mr. Keefauver said that his strengths include improving efficiency of communications and “adapting systems to fit our school’s staff and students specific needs.”

The Keefauvers bring more than four decades of combined experience in education to the district. Both began their careers as teachers before earning Masters Degrees and transitioning to administrative roles.

Ericka and Ryan were thrilled at the opportunity to move to the Neah-Kah-NIe School District when the positions became available.

“I moved to the most beautiful place in the world,” said Ericka, who went on to say that the family had been vacationing on the coast for more than a decade and the couple had planned to retire to the area.

The Keefauvers have two daughters in the district, in the sixth and tenth grades. Ericka enjoys reading with an ocean view, while Ryan is passionate about sports, spending much of his free time cheering on the Pirates and his beloved Buffalo Bills.

In addition to the Keefauvers, the district was able to fill all of its teaching and administrative positions by retaining staff while making an aggressive hiring push.

“School administrators actively recruited new staff at recruitment fairs, through advertising and word of mouth,” said Superintendent Paul Erlebach.

The district filled previously vacant positions at the High School in Spanish, math and business, and hired new teachers for other openings at the Middle and Elementary Schools.

“New hires, if permitted, will enhance the educational experience for students and staff with their infusion of successful ideas, expertise and positive energy,” Erlebach said.

While enthusiastic about the District’s new hires, he stressed the importance of keeping their current staff. With this in mind, the district gave 6% pay increases to all current staff.

“Our current staff is what makes the school district shine so new staff want to join the Neah-Kah-Nie School District team.”