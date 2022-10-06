Read full article on original website
Denver Gazette: Barb Kirkmeyer for Colorado’s CD-8
Colorado’s newest congressional district has a chance to be represented in Congress by one of our state’s more experienced and respected political pros — Barb Kirkmeyer. We urge voters in the district to make the veteran Republican their district's first member of Congress. Having someone with Kirkmeyer’s background standing up for them in Washington will pay off — particularly if, as anticipated, her fellow Republicans regain control of the House.
Even key Dems dis Prop. 123; vote NO
Thanks to the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, commonly known as “TABOR,” Coloradans will receive nearly $4 billion in excess revenue refunded from the state this year. That’s where those $750 checks for individuals and $1,500 for couples came from over the summer. On the ballot this year, Proposition 123 is asking voters to give up their refunds, at least in part.
Aurora Sentinel: Polis the proven, pragmatic choice for governor
Successful political leadership is about making apt choices. Democratic Gov. Jared Polis has accumulated a track record over the last four year of making solid decisions while guiding the state through seemingly endless crises. His challenger, Republican Heidi Ganahl, in less than a year of campaigning for governor, has offered...
Denver Gazette: A pratfall for Colorado’s Jena Griswold
Let’s hope some 30,000 people who aren’t eligible to vote — and aren’t even U.S. citizens — don’t wind up voting anyway in Colorado’s election this fall. As reported in Monday’s Gazette, they were encouraged to register by official postcards they received in error in the mail.
Colorado Springs legislative candidates talk crime, affordability at community forum
Less than one month before the election, candidates for Colorado’s Senate District 11 and House District 17 made their case to constituents during a legislative forum Tuesday night. Hosted by Pikes Peak United Way, state Senate candidates Tony Exum, Dennis Hisey and Daryl Kuiper and state House candidates Rachel...
State geographic naming board begins process of renaming Mount Evans
A panel tasked with finding replacement names for geographic landmarks with names considered offensive began its process for reviewing suggested names for renaming Mount Evans. The move to find a new title for the Clear Creek County mountain named for Colorado Territorial Gov. John Evans comes two years after Colorado's...
Q&A with James Eklund | The 10,000-foot view with leading Colorado water attorney
A fifth-generation Coloradan, James Eklund is one of the region’s leading water attorneys, currently with Sherman & Howard where he leads the firm’s water and natural resources practice. He also manages his family’s Centennial Ranch, dating back to 1888, in the Plateau Valley on the Western Slope.
Consumer data privacy protection advances in Colorado with draft rules
The next steps are afoot in setting up stronger requirements for protecting consumer data privacy in Colorado. The Colorado Attorney General's Office is seeking public comment on draft rules tied to 2021 legislation that will allow consumers more control over their personal data, including a so-called "universal opt-out." The draft...
ProgressNow Colorado agrees to pay fine over primary voter guide that failed to disclose information
ProgressNow Colorado agreed to pay a fine for a primary "voter guide" that failed to fully disclose required information. Under the settlement with the Colorado Secretary of State, ProgressNow will pay $16,277 over a complaint filed in June by the Maven Law Group. It was the third complaint over ProgressNow's...
Russian hackers take down 14 U.S. airport websites, including Springs, Denver
Russian hackers claimed responsibility for taking down the websites of more than a dozen U.S. airports, including Denver International among some of the nation's largest. Colorado Springs Airport’s website also was hacked early Monday morning, according to a statement from airport spokeswoman Dana Schield. “Because the Colorado Springs Airport...
FEEDBACK | Giving Colorado’s critters safe passage
Colorado Voters for Animals and Colorado Animal Protectors held their third annual Laws for Paws Fundraiser and Awards Ceremony Saturday at the Infinity Park Event Center in Glendale. Honored this year were Sen. Jessie Danielson, Sen. Tammy Story, Rep. Julie McCluskie and Rep. Perry Will for their work in passing SB22-151, the Safe Crossings For Colorado Wildlife And Motorists Act.
Denver Gazette: Wolves at our door — more on the way
State wildlife officials have reported another suspected incident of wolves attacking cattle on national forest land in northwestern Colorado, near Meeker. This time, it was particularly gruesome. The wolves slaughtered 18 head of cattle. It’s but a foretaste of the carnage to come — following voters’ ill-informed decision on the...
$677 million property tax valuation for Gaylord resort is upheld
With a $400 million difference in property value on the line, Colorado's second-highest court has sided with Adams County in upholding a $676.5 million valuation of the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center. The owner of the 1,501-room hotel near Denver International Airport attempted to argue the amenity-rich convention center's...
Safe2Tell reports increase 89% in September from August
The tip line that allows Colorado students to anonymously report potential threats, Safe2Tell, saw its report volume increase by 89% in September compared to August. The program received 2,025 reports last month, the attorney general's office said in a news release Tuesday. The tip line received 250 suicide threats and...
Aurora requires fiscal notes for future council proposals
City council members in Aurora will now be required to provide fiscal notes, or a cost analysis with potential funding sources identified, with proposals they bring forward for council consideration. The council gave final approval to the ordinance approving the new rules on Monday. Council voted on the proposal’s second...
Aurora takes steps to curb catalytic converter theft with new sale reporting system
Buyers who purchase catalytic converters in the city of Aurora will be required to report those sales to an online database as city leaders make an effort to deter people from stealing the car parts. A bill passed on Monday establishes catalytic converters valued at $30 or more as secondhand...
Denver City Council requests additional $17.5 million to city budget
Denver City Council wants to add a stoplight and a crosswalk in each of 11 districts in the city as part of $17.5 million it is asking Mayor Michael Hancock to add it the proposed 2023 city budget. The request presented in a letter to Hancock comes after 17 budget hearings concluded last week. The request falls in line with priorities council identified in a retreat last May.
The next step to curb Rx costs for more Coloradans
As Colorado moves into the odd, uncertain era of getting used to the COVID-19 pandemic lurking around while learning to live with the seemingly omnipresent consequences of the pandemic’s darkest days, cracks in our healthcare system have become increasingly exposed. Across the state and nation, almost everybody has either faced medical scares themselves or seen their loved ones faced with the uncertainty of contracting COVID. For those who contracted it, it was often a life-or-death situation. Issues like surprise billing, junk insurance plans, exorbitant out-of-pocket costs and challenging billing practices from hospitals and insurers have become prominent and more commonly spoken about.
Colorado court upholds expulsion of DougCo student who allegedly made 'hitlist,' allusions to shooting
A trial judge correctly upheld the Douglas County School District's expulsion of a student who allegedly created a "hitlist" and made other allusions to school shootings online, Colorado's second-highest court determined last week. At the time the student, identified as "John Doe," made the comments over messaging platform Discord, it...
