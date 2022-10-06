ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Washington Examiner

Midterm elections 2022: Here are the issues Illinois voters care about the most

As the country inches closer toward Election Day, voters are homing in on issues that may decide the fate of Congress and several state governments in November. The Washington Examiner is tracking which issues are on the top of voters' minds as they prepare to head to the polls, particularly in key battleground states that could bring a shift in power to the federal government. Specifically, we’re tracking how voters are researching our top five issues — abortion, crime, education, inflation, and taxes — and how these interests fluctuate as we get closer to Election Day.
uschamber.com

U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Lou Correa for California’s 46th Congressional District

Orange, CA – Today, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Representative Lou Correa to represent California’s Forty-Sixth Congressional District. The Chamber endorses pro-business candidates for federal office who will vigorously support public policy that will advance economic growth, support jobs, and promote fiscal responsibility. “Congressman...
CALIFORNIA STATE
POLITICO

Rick Scott brought a treat to the Senate GOP lunch today: Polling showing Ron Johnson ahead in his Wisconsin reelection race.

On Monday, Oz tweeted that he believed "same-sex couples should have the freedom to get married as straight couples." Roy quote tweeted his response:. We asked Pennsylvania Republicans whether they agree with Roy that the Senate GOP should focus on issues other than codifying same-sex marriage. And none of them necessarily disagreed with Roy, even those who voted for a House bill that wrote same-sex marriage into law back in July.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Hill

Five things Republicans would do in a House majority

MONONGAHELA, Pa. — The sprint to Election Day is fully underway, but House Republicans are looking past November and eyeing what they’ll do in the likely event of winning a majority in the upper chamber. They’ve hinted at parts of their agenda for months, but this week Minority...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Adam Kinzinger endorses Dems against GOP election deniers

Adam Kinzinger may not be running for reelection this year, but that isn’t stopping him from doing what he still can to challenge election deniers on every possible front. The retiring GOP congressman announced late last year that he wouldn’t stand for reelection, as the likelihood of him winning a GOP primary grew thinner thanks to his work on the January 6 committee.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Johnson leads Barnes in Wisconsin Senate race: poll

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) holds a 5 percentage point lead over Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes in the Wisconsin Senate race, according to a new poll. An AARP poll commissioned by Fabrizio Ward & Impact Research released on Thursday found Johnson receiving 51 percent support among likely Wisconsin voters, compared to Barnes with 46 percent. Johnson maintained a slimmer lead of 49 percent to Barnes’s 47 percent among voters between the ages of 18 to 49 years old.
WISCONSIN STATE
KCRG.com

i9 Fact Checker: Ad distorts Sen. Mathis’ position on police funding

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Republican advocacy groups are trying to convince voters State Senator Liz Mathis (D-Cedar Rapids) is too liberal for Iowa in multiple attack ads. Sen. Mathis is running against Congresswoman Ashley Hinson (R-01) in Iowa’s Second Congressional District. The cook political report currently ranks the race, likely Republican.
IOWA STATE
KOMO News

Beyond the Podium: Rep. Kim Schrier faces Republican challenger for 8th District seat

We are now less than one month away from the November general election. One of the hottest races in our state is the 8th Congressional District. Incumbent Dr. Kim Schrier, who has held the seat since 2018, will face Republican business owner Matt Larkin. In KOMO's Beyond the Podium series, we asked both candidates what are the top three most pressing issues to tackle immediately.
WASHINGTON STATE

