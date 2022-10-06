Read full article on original website
2nd Congressional District election will not be postponed after candidate Paula Overby's death
MINNEAPOLIS -- The death of a woman running for congress in Minnesota's 2nd District has voters asking -- what's next?. Legal marijuana candidate Paula Overby died Tuesday of heart complications. She was running against incumbent Democrat Angie Craig and Republican Tyler Kistner. The last time this happened in 2020, it led to a legal battle.
Midterm elections 2022: Here are the issues Illinois voters care about the most
As the country inches closer toward Election Day, voters are homing in on issues that may decide the fate of Congress and several state governments in November. The Washington Examiner is tracking which issues are on the top of voters' minds as they prepare to head to the polls, particularly in key battleground states that could bring a shift in power to the federal government. Specifically, we’re tracking how voters are researching our top five issues — abortion, crime, education, inflation, and taxes — and how these interests fluctuate as we get closer to Election Day.
U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Lou Correa for California’s 46th Congressional District
Orange, CA – Today, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Representative Lou Correa to represent California’s Forty-Sixth Congressional District. The Chamber endorses pro-business candidates for federal office who will vigorously support public policy that will advance economic growth, support jobs, and promote fiscal responsibility. “Congressman...
Once hopeful Iowa Democrats running uphill vs. Sen. Grassley
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — When Michael Franken won the Democratic nomination for the Senate in June, many in Iowa’s disillusioned party thought they landed on a candidate who could maybe — possibly — reverse their humbling slide in the state. After all, the retired...
The Longest-Serving Congresswoman Could Lose To A Republican Who Brought Jan. 6 Protesters To Washington
Rep. Marcy Kaptur has represented Toledo, Ohio, for nearly 40 years. J.R. Majewski, who was at the U.S. Capitol during the 2021 riot, might end her career.
Rick Scott brought a treat to the Senate GOP lunch today: Polling showing Ron Johnson ahead in his Wisconsin reelection race.
On Monday, Oz tweeted that he believed "same-sex couples should have the freedom to get married as straight couples." Roy quote tweeted his response:. We asked Pennsylvania Republicans whether they agree with Roy that the Senate GOP should focus on issues other than codifying same-sex marriage. And none of them necessarily disagreed with Roy, even those who voted for a House bill that wrote same-sex marriage into law back in July.
Rep. Ted Deutch submits resignation letter, effective close of business Friday
Rep. Ted Deutch (D-Fla.) officially submitted his resignation letter on Friday, as he leaves Congress to go lead the American Jewish Committee. Deutch, who first began serving in Congress in 2010, announced in February that he was leaving the lower chamber to become CEO of the American Jewish Committee, an advocacy organization.
Just 9 House Republicans broke ranks to vote for a bill from Liz Cheney and House Democrats that aims to prevent another January 6. All of them are retiring.
"It's always been this way. So why change it?" Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene told Insider of her vote against a bill to reform the Electoral Count Act.
Five things Republicans would do in a House majority
MONONGAHELA, Pa. — The sprint to Election Day is fully underway, but House Republicans are looking past November and eyeing what they’ll do in the likely event of winning a majority in the upper chamber. They’ve hinted at parts of their agenda for months, but this week Minority...
Adam Kinzinger endorses Dems against GOP election deniers
Adam Kinzinger may not be running for reelection this year, but that isn’t stopping him from doing what he still can to challenge election deniers on every possible front. The retiring GOP congressman announced late last year that he wouldn’t stand for reelection, as the likelihood of him winning a GOP primary grew thinner thanks to his work on the January 6 committee.
Johnson leads Barnes in Wisconsin Senate race: poll
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) holds a 5 percentage point lead over Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes in the Wisconsin Senate race, according to a new poll. An AARP poll commissioned by Fabrizio Ward & Impact Research released on Thursday found Johnson receiving 51 percent support among likely Wisconsin voters, compared to Barnes with 46 percent. Johnson maintained a slimmer lead of 49 percent to Barnes’s 47 percent among voters between the ages of 18 to 49 years old.
i9 Fact Checker: Ad distorts Sen. Mathis’ position on police funding
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Republican advocacy groups are trying to convince voters State Senator Liz Mathis (D-Cedar Rapids) is too liberal for Iowa in multiple attack ads. Sen. Mathis is running against Congresswoman Ashley Hinson (R-01) in Iowa’s Second Congressional District. The cook political report currently ranks the race, likely Republican.
Waukesha judge overruled Wisconsin Elections Commission on ballot spoiling
(The Center Square) – A judge says voters in Wisconsin don’t get a do-over once they’ve turned in their ballot. A judge in Waukesha on Thursday overruled the Wisconsin Elections Commission’s guidance that people can vote a second time if they change their mind. Wisconsin law...
Beyond the Podium: Rep. Kim Schrier faces Republican challenger for 8th District seat
We are now less than one month away from the November general election. One of the hottest races in our state is the 8th Congressional District. Incumbent Dr. Kim Schrier, who has held the seat since 2018, will face Republican business owner Matt Larkin. In KOMO's Beyond the Podium series, we asked both candidates what are the top three most pressing issues to tackle immediately.
In Ron Johnson Debate, Mandela Barnes Destroys GOP’s Fearmongering Narrative On Crime
Mandela Barnes' first debate against Ron Johnson in the race for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin expertly exposed the GOP's fearmongering and hypocritical false narrative on crime. The post In Ron Johnson Debate, Mandela Barnes Destroys GOP’s Fearmongering Narrative On Crime appeared first on NewsOne.
