Refinery29
TikTok’s Brown Lip Liner ‘Trend’ Doesn’t Sit Right With Me
Every so often a newly coined beauty trend piques our interest and totally consumes social media. Recently it happened with 'siren eyes', not to mention 'strawberry legs'. This time around, it is the very simple (yet totally beautiful) combination of brown lip liner and lip gloss. The brown-toned lip is...
Refinery29
Black Women Share Why They Love Being Blonde
Black women always serve looks as blondes. Growing up, I admired Black women whenever they dyed their hair because I wasn’t allowed to, and whenever I got my hair braided, I’d grab the ombre blonde pack in #27 almost every time. This helped me imagine what my hair would look like in different colors.
Refinery29
I Got A ‘Glass’ Manicure — The Next Wave Of Chrome
When I read a subject line that read, 'glass nails are trending,' I was a little confused. I've heard of seaglass nail art: when you use a greenish-turquoise polish, thin it out, and add a matte top coat, making the nails look like pieces of seaglass washed up on the beach. But the with glass, I was not sure how to envision it translating. The concept involves making your nails look like a piece of glass, or stained glass, that has been fractured, creating teeny-tiny cracks. I suppose 'shattered glass' nails might be more accurate.
Refinery29
Trader Joe’s Skin-Care Dupes Have A Cult Following — But Do They Hold Up?
When I spot the signature black-and-white stripes of Sephora, I can’t help but nearly beam myself into the store. When I walk in and see aisles and aisles of my favorite skin-care products, my shoulder tension eases, my childhood traumas recede to the back of my mind, and my self-image gets a jolt to the system. I leave happier, but I also leave with my bank account at least $100 lighter — especially when I’m buying my go-to Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen, which costs $36 for just 1.7 ounces.
Refinery29
What Is “Mascara Cocktailing” — & Why Is It All Over TikTok?
There’s a makeup hack that’s circulating the internet — makeup artists swear by it, celebrities are fans of it, and TikTok beauty content creators are experimenting with it at home. It’s “mascara cocktailing,” and it just might change your makeup routine. Despite its theatrical...
Kaitlyn Dever Pops in Lace Dior Dress & Slingback Pumps for ‘Seth Meyers’
Kaitlyn Dever visited the set of “Late Night With Seth Meyers” in New York City yesterday. The actress discussed what it was like starring alongside George Clooney and Julia Roberts in “Ticket to Paradise”, the costumes she had to wear to play Romeo’s ex in the film “Rosaline”, and her songwriting history with her sister with the talk show host. For the interview, the actress wore an outfit by luxury designer Dior. Dever wore a silk lace turtleneck fitted top, paired with a black triangle bralette. She added a black high-waisted a-line skirt to the look. As for accessories, the actress kept...
People Are Sharing The Things They Love Most About Cooking At Home, And Some Might Be Gamechangers For Anyone Who Thinks Cooking Feels Like "A Chore"
"I love the teamwork. Me and my partner have built a cooking rapport together that feels like dancing...only with food at the end."
Refinery29
Moana-Nui Berryman On Not Looking Like ‘The Girl Next Door’ On The Real Love Boat
The Real Love Boat star Moana-Nui Berryman is no doubt one of the most talked-about contestants on the reality TV show so far since it premiered last week. In the first two episodes, the 26-year-old has already been caught in a love square of sorts, while also having to face her ex on the ship.
