Colorado State

Denver Gazette: Barb Kirkmeyer for Colorado’s CD-8

Colorado’s newest congressional district has a chance to be represented in Congress by one of our state’s more experienced and respected political pros — Barb Kirkmeyer. We urge voters in the district to make the veteran Republican their district's first member of Congress. Having someone with Kirkmeyer’s background standing up for them in Washington will pay off — particularly if, as anticipated, her fellow Republicans regain control of the House.
Even key Dems dis Prop. 123; vote NO

Thanks to the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, commonly known as “TABOR,” Coloradans will receive nearly $4 billion in excess revenue refunded from the state this year. That’s where those $750 checks for individuals and $1,500 for couples came from over the summer. On the ballot this year, Proposition 123 is asking voters to give up their refunds, at least in part.
Denver Gazette: A pratfall for Colorado’s Jena Griswold

Let’s hope some 30,000 people who aren’t eligible to vote — and aren’t even U.S. citizens — don’t wind up voting anyway in Colorado’s election this fall. As reported in Monday’s Gazette, they were encouraged to register by official postcards they received in error in the mail.
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Colorado Elections
Colorado Government
Aurora Sentinel: Polis the proven, pragmatic choice for governor

Successful political leadership is about making apt choices. Democratic Gov. Jared Polis has accumulated a track record over the last four year of making solid decisions while guiding the state through seemingly endless crises. His challenger, Republican Heidi Ganahl, in less than a year of campaigning for governor, has offered...
State geographic naming board begins process of renaming Mount Evans

A panel tasked with finding replacement names for geographic landmarks with names considered offensive began its process for reviewing suggested names for renaming Mount Evans. The move to find a new title for the Clear Creek County mountain named for Colorado Territorial Gov. John Evans comes two years after Colorado's...
Safe2Tell reports increase 89% in September from August

The tip line that allows Colorado students to anonymously report potential threats, Safe2Tell, saw its report volume increase by 89% in September compared to August. The program received 2,025 reports last month, the attorney general's office said in a news release Tuesday. The tip line received 250 suicide threats and...
Jared Polis
Jena Griswold
FEEDBACK | Giving Colorado’s critters safe passage

Colorado Voters for Animals and Colorado Animal Protectors held their third annual Laws for Paws Fundraiser and Awards Ceremony Saturday at the Infinity Park Event Center in Glendale. Honored this year were Sen. Jessie Danielson, Sen. Tammy Story, Rep. Julie McCluskie and Rep. Perry Will for their work in passing SB22-151, the Safe Crossings For Colorado Wildlife And Motorists Act.
The next step to curb Rx costs for more Coloradans

As Colorado moves into the odd, uncertain era of getting used to the COVID-19 pandemic lurking around while learning to live with the seemingly omnipresent consequences of the pandemic’s darkest days, cracks in our healthcare system have become increasingly exposed. Across the state and nation, almost everybody has either faced medical scares themselves or seen their loved ones faced with the uncertainty of contracting COVID. For those who contracted it, it was often a life-or-death situation. Issues like surprise billing, junk insurance plans, exorbitant out-of-pocket costs and challenging billing practices from hospitals and insurers have become prominent and more commonly spoken about.
Denver Gazette: Wolves at our door — more on the way

State wildlife officials have reported another suspected incident of wolves attacking cattle on national forest land in northwestern Colorado, near Meeker. This time, it was particularly gruesome. The wolves slaughtered 18 head of cattle. It’s but a foretaste of the carnage to come — following voters’ ill-informed decision on the...
