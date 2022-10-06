Star of Hope Executive Director LouAnn Dewater recognized for leadership excellence

Oregon Resource Association (ORA) is the professional membership association for community providers of services to individuals with disabilities. As the hub of the disability community, they provide a collaborative platform that connects and empowers our members through learning, advocacy, resources and innovation. For over 50 years now, ORA has been the statewide voice of care and service providers, successfully advocating for people with disabilities in ways that truly make a difference in their lives.

The Leadership Excellence Award is presented to a Leader, manager or director, employed by an ORA member organization who has significantly contributed to improve services and quality of life for people with disabilities by their leadership, superior role modeling for and guidance of their staff.

On September 22, the Leadership Excellence Award was presented to LouAnn Dewater, executive director of Star of Hope in Coos Bay. LouAnn was recognized for being responsible for the stability, growth and development of Star of Hope. In her six years as executive director, she has been a prudent steward of resources and that has seen the agency blossom. Though her expertise in finance and administration has been a primary factor, it is important to note her passion for, direction of, and attention to the quality of life for the individuals we support that truly makes the difference. Through both lived experience within her family and beginning her journey at Star of Hope over 26 years ago working in direct care, she has people the group supports in her mind and heart at all times.

In the last year, she has shepherded Star of Hope through significant expansion with the addition of Curry County into the family. This has been a highly successful venture that is noted through the transition of the health and happiness for these individuals. Her leadership was also key to seeing the group through the pandemic including retaining nearly 98% of workforce at the point of the vaccine mandate when the situation looked dire. In the last year, Star of Hope has purchased new homes for people, all within her vision for a better quality of life. She has also seen through the continued development of expansion into the provision of services to children that began in 2020.