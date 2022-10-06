Merkley, Wyden Announce Over $8 Million to Oregon Schools for Safe and Supportive Learning Opportunities

Washington, D.C. – Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced an $8,265,004 million federal grant to schools in Oregon to help provide students with safe and supportive learning environments and opportunities to help foster their success.

“Parents and students deserve the peace of mind that while at school students are safe and being cared for, while also gaining the important skills and knowledge that will support them throughout their schooling and adult lives,” said Senator Merkley. “This funding from the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act will go a long way in promoting the wellbeing of Oregon’s students and providing them with the crucial supports needed for their long-term success.”

“Oregon students and their families must be able to know schools are safe places where children can learn free of violence, bullying and hate,” Wyden said. “This federal investment from the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act will help provide opportunities for students as well as the knowledge for their families that the classroom is a place where education comes first.”

This funding comes from the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act (BSCA) which provided $1 billion for state education agencies (SEAs) to make grants to provide students with safer and healthier learning environments.

This award is intended to support school and community partnerships that pursue various solutions to more effectively prevent and respond to acts of bullying, violence, and hate that impacts school communities at both the individual and systemic levels.