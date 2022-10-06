Commissioners tackle lengthy agenda

The Tillamook County Board of Commissioners met Wednesday morning October 28th and addressed a lengthy agenda in a long session.

After Nan Devlin, Executive Director of the Tillamook Coast Visitors Association, delivered the group’s annual report, the Board’s first order of business was naming October “Domestic Violence Awareness Month” in Tillamook.

Tides of Change will be leading efforts during the month. They are encouraging local businesses and residents to install purple light bulbs on the exteriors of buildings in an initiative dubbed, “Shine a Light for Survivors.” The group will also be hosting a public educational and fundraising event on Thursday, October 20.

The rest of the agenda dealt with various matters, all of which were passed by unanimous consent.

Four items required fiscal outlays, with the largest coming in the approval of $1.5 million in funding for the first phase of the parking and facilities redevelopment project at Cape Kiwanda in Pacific City. The project had already been approved with a total budget of $4.2 million, with funding from a combination of the transient lodging tax and parking fees. $875,000 of the project’s budget has already been secured.

Rachel Hagerty, the Board’s Chief of Staff, said there is a chance the new parking lot can be completed by the beginning of next summer with the release of funds. If that does not prove possible a new vault toilet will be installed, with the parking lot project being postponed until next fall.

The Board approved a contract for just under $67,000, which will use funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to purchase new equipment to enhance data security for the county.

The Board also approved $45,000 for the County’s Health and Human Services department to extend their contract with the Center for Health and Well Being, LLC for another year.

Health and Human Services Director Marlene Putnam told the board that her department had been working with the contractor for eighteen months and that they help to facilitate patient referrals and with other bureaucratic and administrative tasks.

Commissioners also approved a request by County Counsel, Bill Sargent, to hire attorney Daniel H. Kearns for consultation on potential regulations for short term and vacation rentals. The attorney will be paid $250 an hour for his work.

In non-financial decisions, the board approved the Housing Commission’s request to apply for a private grant to address the lack of affordable housing in the county. The grant, issued by the Weyerhauser Giving Fund, is targeted at rural timberland counties in Oregon, with its first priority being affordable housing. The Housing Commission is applying for a grant of $750,000.

Commissioners also gave approval to Community Development Director Sarah Absher to begin investigating potential regulations for Psilocybin production, processing and distribution in the county, pending voter approval of the industry in November’s elections. The Commissioners expressed concern at the Oregon Health Authority’s lack of guidelines for the industry with the looming legalization on January 1, 2023, quickly approving Absher’s request.