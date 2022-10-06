ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

This is the video that will play before the world ends

By Elaine McCallig
Indy100
Indy100
 6 days ago

CNN apparently has a secret tape that will play once the world ends.

CNN founder Ted Turner has reportedly said that the 24-hour news channel won’t stop broadcasting “until the world ends”.

He’s quoted in Jalopnik as saying: “We'll be on, and we will cover the end of the world, live, and that will be our last event.

“We'll play the National Anthem only one time, on the first of June [the day CNN launched], and when the end of the world comes, we'll play Nearer My God To Thee before we sign off.”

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

According to Jalopnik ’s report, a CNN employee will play the video - appropriately named TURNER DOOMSDAY VIDEO - when the end is nigh.

An unnamed source leaked a copy of the supposed video to the news outlet but the writer, Michael Ballaban, claims he saw it for himself while he was an intern with CNN in 2009.

Turner Doomsday Video www.youtube.com

Ballaban wrote: “This is the way the world ends, not with a bang, not with a whimper, but with one melancholy little band, and a quick fade to black.”

Although the video first went viral back in 2015, renewed interest has been garnered after news of the clip was circulated on TikTok.

Despite there being a number of times over the last few decades that people thought the end of the world was imminent , the clip has remained shelved, thankfully. Not a tape we’d fancy seeing, to be honest.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Stand-up comic has beer can thrown at her by Trump fan - and handles it in style

We’ve all seen social media clips of comedians putting a heckler in their place, but one comic’s handling of an audience member’s interruption involving a can of beer is probably one of the classiest responses we’ve ever seen.Ariel Elias, a Kentucky comedian now living in New York, was delivering her stand-up routine at Uncle Vinnie’s Comedy Club in New Jersey when a woman asked her if she voted for former US president Donald Trump.“Did I vote for Donald Trump? What do you think,” Elias replied.When the audience member said no, the entertainer joked: “OK, here’s a question for you: why...
POTUS
Indy100

Ex-Flat Earthers share the moment they realised the world is actually round

The ‘Flat Earth’ conspiracy theory is so ludicrous that people often take it to be a parody. It is difficult to take the Flat Earth Society, who peddle the antiquated belief, seriously amid all the jokes about them having members right across the globe. They don’t help themselves, either, when they make claims like there being no Flat Mars Society because “unlike Earth, Mars has been observed to be round”.But they are quite serious in their claims that the Earth is flat and that NASA images that suggest otherwise have been doctored. Only selected people know the truth, they believe,...
ASTRONOMY
Indy100

Fox News anchors angry about Kanye West suspension pull 180 after they saw tweets

After spending some of their morning show defending Kanye West, Fox and Friends co-hosts Will Cain and Pete Hegseth suddenly changed their opinion of the rapper after seeing his anti-Semitic tweets. On Sunday, the awkward 180 seemingly happened live as Cain, Hegseth, and co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy condemned Meta for restricting West's account.The three spent the early hours of the show calling the restriction "anti-American" and "wrong".“We’re in this weird era where people can’t just say what they want to say,” Campos-Duffy said. “This idea you have to just shut down his account is just, it’s totally totalitarian, totally anti-American. It’s...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Offended SNL viewers think show's Try Guys skit went way too far

Saturday Night Live sparked a debate online after parodying the internet's hottest topic no one can escape right now: Ned Fulmer's cheating scandal.YouTube collective, the Try Guys, booted Fulmer from the group after learning about his "consensual workplace relationship" with one of the producers on their show. After alleged photos surfaced online of Fulmer with another woman, he released statement, reading: "Family should have always been my priority, but I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship.""I'm sorry for any pain my actions have caused to the guys and the fans but most of all to Ariel. The only...
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Turner
Indy100

Ricky Gervais has blunt two-word response on whether he'd host Golden Globes again

Five-time Golden Globes Award host Ricky Gervais has some choice words to people suggesting he should host again: "F*** that."Gervais responded explicitly to a tweet from one person encouraging others to get Gervais to host again by re-tweeting a clip of Gervais hosting in 2020. They wrote, "RT if you wish Ricky Gervais would host the golden globes again in 2023."But it seems the comedian is dead-set on never hosting again. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterLike Billy Crystal is to the Oscars, Gervais is to the Golden Globes. The Office creator first hosted the award show in...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Dream responds after #HesUgly trended right following his face reveal

Dream, the largest Minecraft content creator on Twitch, responded to hate comments he received on Twitter after revealing his face to more than 30 million fans. After three years of anonymously streaming, Dream, whose real name is Clay, unmasked himself in a YouTube video last week. Although the response was mainly positive, of course a chunk of people took the vulnerable moment as an opportunity to be mean.#He'sUgly trended on Twitter with people negatively commenting on the Twitch streamer's face and making jokes by comparing him to cartoon characters.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter“I got texted by so...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

'Bella Ciao': The viral song that became an anti-authority anthem

The Italian anthem 'Bella Ciao' has been taking over TikTok recently, with users putting their own sentimental spin on the song following the death of Mahsa Amini. Amini, 22, was visiting family in Tehran, where she was arrested by Iran's Gasht-e Ershad ("Guidance Patrol") for allegedly wearing an inappropriate hijab. Amini was transferred to the "Moral Security" agency, which informed her brother she would be attending a "briefing class" and released shortly after.Sadly, Amini never made it out.People have since taken to the streets in protest, where women were seen burning their hijabs and chanting "death to the dictator" (referring...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Streamer Amouranth who 'stepped on' adoring fans had to be protected from stalkers

Amouranth has revealed she was targeted by a number of stalkers during her time at TwitchCon. The streamer, who is a major name on Twitch and was even asked to step on her followers during the event, had to call on her security team numerous times to keep her safe during the event. Thankfully, the 28-year-old managed to escape the confrontations with the stalkers in San Diego last weekend without further harm. However, she described the terrifying experience in a series of Twitch clips.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterShe said in a recent Twitch stream: “I have 24...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Turner Broadcasting#Turner Doomsday Video#News Channel#Turner#Tiktok
Indy100

Kim Jong-un's new look has prompted some hilarious reactions

However threatening North Korea’s behaviour may be, social media just doesn’t want to take Kim Jong-un seriously.The country’s dear despot has personally overseen a flurry of recent missile tests in an ostentatiously ominous response to large-scale navy drills by US forces and neighbours South Korea. The exercises, which have taken place over the past two weeks, have involved mock nuclear warheads, simulating strikes on key South Korean targets – so pretty serious stuff.And yet, when North Korean state media released photos of Kim proudly watching over the drills, rather than being filled with fear, many viewers were overcome with comic...
WORLD
Indy100

This is what Elon Musk said to Kanye West after his antisemitic tweet

Elon Musk, who appears poised to take ownership of Twitter, said that he's reached out to his friend Kanye West following the rapper and fashion designer's recent social media rows.West (also known as Ye) was suspended from the platform after he said antisemitic things in a strange rant on Sunday (9 October)."I'm a bit sleepy tonight, but when I wake up, I'm going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE," the father-of-four wrote in a since-deleted tweet.West added: "The funny thing is I actually can't be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also. You guys have toyed with me...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Ignore the social media buzz: Ekin Su and Davide haven't broken up

Fans are speculating that this year's Love Island winners, Ekin-Su and Davide have split up - but they couldn't be more wrong.Social media sleuths have pointed to a number of so-called clues to suggest the couple are no more, but given Ekin-Su and Davide have not said anything about the speculation, still have photos of each other across their social media accounts, and Ekin-Su's representative confirmed to indy100 that the rumours are unfounded, the clues should be taken with a hefty pinch of salt.One thing that confused people is that the pair took separate holidays recently. Davide has been in...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Indy100

Man endures '29 hour flight' alongside screaming kids for the entire trip

It’s probably every person’s worst nightmare to be stuck on a long flight with a screaming child and for one unfortunate man that nightmare became reality after he was stuck on a 29-hour flight to Berlin with a child screaming the entire way. The man’s ordeal went viral on TikTok after he shared clips from the journey showing how a kid continually screamed the whole way. TikTok user and musician Balu Brigada shared his experience in a video that has been viewed more than 10.3 million times. They captioned the agonising video, “Hey babe, how was your flight?” while the text overlaying...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Indy100

A clip of two 'House of the Dragon' actors talking about negronis has everyone in hysterics

House of the Dragon stars Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke have been discussing negroni cocktails - and everyone on social media is in hysterics.The duo portrays the adult versions of Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower, respectively, in the fantasy series, which earned them both critical acclaim and a large fanbase.But now, their star power has taken them to new heights after a video clip between D'Arcy and Cooke discussing their favourite drinks went viral on TikTok first, then other social media platforms.The short clip was shared to HBO Max's official TikTok account, and was cut down from an interview last...
TV & VIDEOS
Indy100

Is MrBeast trying to cure 1000 people's blindness?

Jimmy Donaldson, famously known as 'MrBeast' online, is one of YouTube's highest-paid and most-viewed creators on the platform, with his over-the-top stunts, challenges and generous donations. Well, the YouTuber – who's amassed over 105 million subscribers on his main channel alone – is rumoured to be helping 1,000 blind people regain their vision.In leaked footage posted to YouTube, Donaldson stated just that, after briefly touching on the project on the Flagrant podcast in September. He said: "The one after that, we’re gonna try to fix 1,000 people’s eyesight. I think it’d be cool. Yeah, cause, like, a lot of...
YOUTUBE
Indy100

Dad sent baby crowdsurfing to meet The Rock and he thought it was a toy doll

At fan events - letters, trinkets, and flowers are usually the items that celebrities receive while they are up on the stage.But one Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson fan went the extra mile.While promoting his new film Black Adam, at the Diego Rivera Museum in Mexico City last week, the former professional wrestler turned acclaimed actor was handed a crowd-surfed baby to him on stage.Shocked onlookers filmed the moment, and the clip eventually made its way to The Rock's Instagram page.The clip shows Johnson up on a stage while a baby girl who was wrapped in a pink blanket was being...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

AI-generated podcast of Joe Rogan interviewing long-dead Steve Jobs is blowing minds

An artificial intelligence-generated podcast has imagined a conversation between Steve Jobs and Joe Rogan and it is blowing people's minds.The 20-minute AI podcast, created by podcast.ai, features the late Jobs and Rogan speaking about technology, Apple, Jobs' life, and more.Through machine learning, the technology takes direct quotes and commonly-said phrases from Rogan and Jobs to create a robotic-like conversation as though Jobs was being interviewed on The Joe Rogan Experience.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterThe machine was taught to mimic Jobs' speaking style by listening to interviews found online and Rogan's by listening to his own podcast.Although the...
TECHNOLOGY
Indy100

'Psychic' predicts that Charles will only last seven years as King

A "psychic" in Birmingham says King Charles III would only last seven years on the thrown before abdicating it to Prince William.He also said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would separate and he would rejoin the Royal Family.According to BirminghamLive, John Hughes, the psychic in question, runs his own company, We Are Namaste. The company, originally a shop, had to close due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, Hughes hosts sessions from his house in Sutton Coldfield.It was revealed that Hughes' grandmother was a clairvoyant, and he believes his gifts in speaking the dead and predicting the future are hereditary.With...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Hillary Clinton giving girls Instagram access to ‘stand up for gender equality’

Former US first lady Hillary Clinton was giving young women in the UK and America access to her Instagram account to “stand up for gender equality” as part of the 10th anniversary of the United Nations’ International Day Of The Girl.Among events organised for Tuesday, Plan International was teaming up with people who have played pivotal roles in their respective fields, including astronaut Tim Peake, Radio 1 presenter Clara Amfo, Lionesses manager Sarina Wiegman and former US presidential hopeful Mrs Clinton, as well as organisations, including AstraZeneca.One of the activities planned would see girls in the UK and US take over...
POLITICS
Indy100

TikTok accused of profiting from begging families livestreams

TikTok is profiting from people begging for donations on the platform, a BBC investigation has found.The broadcaster followed 30 TikTok accounts of displaced families in Syrian camps who livestream on the platform and plead for digital gifts with a cash value. Through setting up accounts and experimenting with streams, they found that the company is taking up to 70 per cent of proceeds.But TikTok told the publisher its commission from digital gifts was less than 70 per cent and that the content was not allowed on its platform.The BBC found that so-called "TikTok middlemen", who say they work with agencies...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Jeffrey Dahmer victim polaroid challenge horrifies TikTok

Netflix’s new series about serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer has opened up a stomach-churning trend on TikTok.Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has both broken records and sparked fierce controversy since its release last month, with many viewers accusing the biopic of being excessively gruesome and insensitive towards the murderer’s victims.Dahmer strangled and dismembered 17 young men and boys between 1978 and 1991, with police finding horrifying polaroid shots of their bodies around his home.And whilst many of us find it hard enough to watch depictions of Dahmer’s crimes, some social media users have relished looking up the real-life images.Sign...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Indy100

189K+
Followers
16K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy