Read full article on original website
Related
wkdzradio.com
Barkley Water Issues Boil Advisory For South Road Customers
Barkley Lake Water District has issued a boil water advisory for customers in Trigg County who live along a portion of Kentucky 139, the South Road. Water District Superintendent John Herring says the advisory includes customers between 595 South Road and 2237 South Road. The advisory also includes East Oaklawn Farm Road, Lookout Lane, And Lowey Lane.
wkdzradio.com
Christian County Approaching 2,000-Foot Ordinance For Potential Solar Farms
Christian County continues to be a cauldron of discussion, surrounding the proposed 550-acre Oriden solar farm in Dogwood. A grassroots ordinance from the small community — steeped in research and outreach from Logan County — gained serious traction during Tuesday’s fiscal court meeting, when magistrates unanimously approved for County Attorney John Soyars to pursue his due diligence in seeking a 2,000-foot easement for all solar farms potentially locating outside of the Hopkinsville city limits.
Semi-truck behind outages in Union, Webster counties
UNION CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Some Webster and Union County residents found themselves without power earlier Tuesday afternoon. Kenergy posted to social media saying they were aware of the outages at 2:43 p.m. Officials say in total, Union County had 116 residents without power while only 28 Webster County residents were impacted. A little over […]
wkdzradio.com
Lake Barkley Chamber Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Thursday
The Lake Barkley Chamber of Commerce will host the official grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony for The Lakehouse at Rivers Bend Retirement Community Thursday morning. Chamber Executive Director Deb Domke says The Lakehouse is conveniently located near Lake Barkley and at the front of the River’s Bend community. She says it was built in 2021 and features the following amenities: Granite countertops, stain-steel appliances, tile flooring, and large walk-in shower, complimentary Wi-Fi, resident parking, and an on-site beauty shop. It also has a 24-hour on-site staff which includes: laundry services, housekeeping, and assistance with everyday tasks, a full calendar of activities and events that address the unique social, wellness, educational and spiritual interests of residents, and a passenger van and bus to accommodate all of the resident’s needs outside of the community.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
14news.com
Traffic Alert: Bridge closing through December in Hopkins Co.
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Drivers in Hopkins County who typically use KY 2280/Schmetzer Crossing Road are going to have to find a different route for a few months. Transportation officials say KY 2280 will be closed, starting Wednesday, for a complete bridge replacement. A detour and signs will be...
wkdzradio.com
4-H Bale Trail Marks Arrival Of Fall In Christian County
A train engine, tractor, and a take off on a popluar halloween movie mark stops on the Christian County 4-H Bale Trail this year. Christian County 4-H Agent Mary Ann Garnett says they are excited to host the Bale Trail again this year. Garnett says there are a variety of...
wkdzradio.com
Citizen Notes Tornado Sirens A Need In Christian County
The discussion of solar farms wasn’t the only topic of note during Tuesday’s Christian County Fiscal Court meeting. Dan Brechwald, a concerned Hopkinsville citizen and 30-year military veteran, originally hails from Oklahoma — and as such, knows a thing or two about “Tornado Alley.”. Approaching the...
wkdzradio.com
Entries Expected Thursday In Country Ham And Ag Exhibits
Hams for the Trigg County Country Ham Festival show and open class agriculture entries will be open Thursday morning. Agriculture Extension Agent Graham Cofield says he will begin accepting entries that morning in a variety of categories. He says they will accept pretty much anything that you have grown around...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wkdzradio.com
Two Women Injured In Cadiz Crash
A wreck on US 68 at Main Street in Cadiz sent two women to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. Cadiz Police Major Tyler Thomas says a truck driven by 23-year-old Dakota Whitfield of Providence was westbound on US 68 when he failed to stop at the traffic light and hit a car driven by 35-year-old Sarah Diepstra of Cadiz that was turning onto US 68 from Main Street.
wkdzradio.com
Organizers Say Ham Festival A Community Homecoming
City officials and Trigg County Country Ham Festival Committee members are working to make the 2022 festival a huge homecoming event. Cadiz City Clerk Barbie Johnson says excitement is building for activities that begin Friday morning. Johnson thanks city employees and volunteers who make the Trigg County Ham Festival possible...
wkdzradio.com
SWK EDC Hopes Grant Will Help Replace Cadiz Pump Station
As the Southwestern Kentucky Economic Development Council looks at expanding the I-24 Interstate Business Park in Cadiz, replacing the pump station for wastewater is a necessity. Executive Director Carter Hendricks says the legislature set aside money for economic development infrastructure in two line items. Roger Boyer says the current pump...
wkdzradio.com
UK Set To Host Beef Bash October 20 In Princeton
A popular event will return later this month to the University of Kentucky Research and Education Center in Princeton on October 20. U.K. Beef Specialist Dr. Katie VanValin says plans are coming together for the annual Beef Bash following a 4-year hiatus. VanValin says the December 10 tornado damage in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wkdzradio.com
T-Shirt Contest To Celebrate Memories Of Ham Festival
A longtime Trigg County Country Ham Festival supporters is offering a reward for the person who has collected the most festival t-shirts over the years. Longtime Country Ham Festival committee member Kerry Fowler, who owns and operates Little River Ice, says he is sponsoring a contest to find the person with the largest t-shirt collection.
wkdzradio.com
Halt In I-24 Westbound Traffic Coming At State Line Monday Evening
Officials from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet have issued a warning for drivers in Christian County who, typically, use I-24 as part of their evening commute: one may want to seek an alternate route this afternoon. Beginning at 6 PM, westbound traffic at the Kentucky/Tennessee state line will be completely halted...
Murray Ledger & Times
State fire marshal to investigate storage building blaze
MURRAY – A catastrophic fire broke out in a storage building located east of Murray at Papa Smurf Storage Saturday night. The fire, which destroyed 17 units and damaged another 10 units, will be investigated by the state Fire Marshal. “We are deeply saddened by the amount of damage...
Person accused of trying to stab man, pushing him from vehicle in Trigg County
A Saturday afternoon fight reportedly ended with a man being thrown out of a moving vehicle in Trigg County, according to News 2's partners at WKDZ Radio.
westkentuckystar.com
Golden Alert issued for Cadiz woman
The Murray Police Department issued a Golden Alert on Tuesday for a Cadiz woman last seen in Murray. Police said 70-year-old Deborah Clark was seen on surveillance video asking for directions to Cadiz at a business on Murray's south side on Tuesday. According to police, another female wearing black clothing gave her a ride.
wkdzradio.com
Library Hosting Hopkinsville Native For Saturday Book Signing
The Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library will host local author, Quinton Walker, from 11 AM until 12:30 PM Saturday, October 15, on the first floor of the library. Walker will be selling, signing and discussing his first-ever book, “A Friend Indeed.”. A Hopkinsville native and born in a middle-income household...
wkdzradio.com
The Way Looking to Expand Services With New Building
The opening of The Barn Teen Clothing Closet adjacent to the Way Christian Youth Center last week was the first part of an ever-growing footprint for the Lafayette Street complex. The Way purchased the land and two buildings — one of which was an old tobacco barn — adjacent to...
wkdzradio.com
Salvation Army Of Hopkinsville Accepting Angel Tree Applications
Even though the Christmas holiday season is weeks away, the Salvation Army of Hopkinsville is preparing for two programs they are actively involved in each Christmas. Lt. Lyndsey Galabeas says applications will be accepted through the end of this month for the Salvation Army Angel Tree Program to benefit both youth and older adults.
Comments / 0