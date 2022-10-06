ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Drop the puck: What to know about the 2022-23 NHL season

By LARRY LAGE, JOHN WAWROW, STEPHEN WHYNO
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Y3s9_0iO3cfIW00
1 of 6

The NHL is back to normal with the regular season stretching from October through the middle of April before the two-month thrill ride that is the chase for the Stanley Cup.

Over that time, teams are scheduled to play a total of 1,312 games over 189 days, starting with Nashville and San Jose facing off Friday in the first of two games in Prague.

Play gets underway in North America on Tuesday when Tampa Bay visits the New York Rangers and Los Angeles hosts Vegas. The Colorado Avalanche begin their title defense and raise the franchise’s third Stanley Cup banner Wednesday before opening against Chicago.

There are two outdoor games: the Winter Classic at Fenway Park on Jan. 2 between Boston and Pittsburgh and the Stadium Series in Raleigh between Carolina and Washington on Feb. 18. The regular season is set to end April 13.

AP Hockey Writers Larry Lage, John Wawrow and Stephen Whyno get you ready for the season with a rundown of what to know:

WHAT’S NEW

Ten different teams have a new coach, and eight have a new starting goaltender. There are also ads on some, but not all, jerseys for the first time with the NHL following the NBA in seeking a new revenue stream.

“Just the way things are going in this generation,” Montreal captain Nick Suzuki said.

Games in Europe aren’t new, but they’re back for the first time since 2019. A month after the Predators and Sharks in Czechia, Colorado and Columbus will play two games in Tampere, Finland, as part of the league’s Global Series.

Fans are also back, at least for now, in all 32 arenas across the U.S. and Canada in a welcome sign amid the pandemic.

ON THE HOT SEAT

Nearly a third of the league having a new coach significantly cuts down the list of who might get fired before the end of the season. But a few seats are still getting warmer.

Lage: New Jersey coach Lindy Ruff. He is entering his third season that he may not finish if the team doesn’t show signs of improvement after consecutive seventh-place finishes.

Wawrow: D.J. Smith in Ottawa, following an offseason in which the Senators grabbed Claude Giroux, Alex DeBrincat and Cam Talbot in hopes of making the playoffs. And yes, Ruff’s running out of time in New Jersey.

Whyno: It’s only the Kraken’s second season, but the leash could be short on Dave Hakstol in Seattle. Everyone’s on notice in Toronto, including Sheldon Keefe, but Maple Leafs’ shortcomings are more likely to be a result of goaltending than coaching.

AWARD PICKS

Hart Trophy (MVP)

Lage: Edmonton’s Connor McDavid. It’s hard to pick against the 25-year-old superstar, who won the award twice in six years and finished second last year, third once and fifth two times.

Wawrow: This is lining up as being a potentially big year for the New York Rangers, and Artemi Panarin is in position to play a leading role.

Whyno: A defenseman wins it for the first time since 2000 with Cale Makar raising his level even higher following a Norris Trophy season capped by playoff MVP honors for leading Colorado to the Stanley Cup.

Vezina Trophy (top goaltender)

Lage: Carolina’s Frederik Andersen. The former Toronto goalie had a career-best 2.17 goals-against average last season, trailing only Vezina winner Igor Shesterkin, and ranked third in save percentage.

Wawrow: Calgary’s Jacob Markstrom finished second in the voting last year thanks, in part, to playing in the NHL’s weakest division. The Pacific might be a little more competitive this year, but Markstrom should win out.

Whyno: Darcy Kuemper has been statistically one of the best goaltenders in the NHL for several years and will get more credit for keeping that up with Washington than Colorado, playing 60-plus games and backstopping the Capitals to the playoffs.

Norris Trophy (top defenseman)

Lage: Makar becomes the first player to win the Norris consecutively since Detroit’s Nicklas Lidstrom’s three in a row from 2006-08.

Wawrow: With so many elite players to choose from, why not stick with the front-runner: Makar edging out the Rangers’ Adam Fox.

Whyno: Makar. Enough said.

Calder Trophy (top rookie)

Lage: Buffalo defenseman Owen Power. The No. 1 pick from the 2021 NHL draft will get plenty of ice time to show what he can do, giving him lots of chances to impress voters.

Wawrow: Power and Anaheim forward Mason McTavish both got a head start on their NHL careers to close last season. The slight edge goes to McTavish.

Whyno: Another head-start rookie, Seattle’s Matty Beniers, dazzles in the Pacific Northwest to beat out Power and McTavish.

WHO MAKES THE PLAYOFFS

Eastern Conference

Lage: Atlantic: Florida, Toronto, Tampa Bay; Metropolitan: Carolina, N.Y. Rangers, Pittsburgh; wild cards: Boston, N.Y. Islanders

Wawrow: Atlantic: Florida, Toronto, Tampa Bay; Metropolitan: N.Y. Rangers, Carolina, Columbus; wild cards: Detroit, Buffalo

Whyno: Atlantic: Tampa Bay, Florida, Boston; Metropolitan: Carolina, Washington, N.Y. Rangers; wild cards: Pittsburgh, Ottawa

Western Conference

Lage: Central: Colorado, Minnesota, St. Louis; Pacific: Calgary, Edmonton, Los Angeles; wild cards: Vegas, Dallas

Wawrow: Central: Colorado, Minnesota, Nashville; Pacific: Edmonton, Calgary, Los Angeles; wild cards: Anaheim, Winnipeg

Whyno: Central: Colorado, St. Louis, Minnesota; Pacific: Edmonton, Vegas, Vancouver; Wild cards: Dallas, Nashville

WHO WINS THE CUP

Lage: Tampa Bay over Colorado, hoisting the Stanley Cup for the third time in four consecutive trips to the final, this one a rematch of last year with the opposite result.

Wawrow: Edmonton beats the Rangers.

Whyno: Thanks in part to new goalie Jack Campbell, Connor McDavid finally gets his championship with Edmonton, winning it all against Carolina in a rematch of the 2006 final.

___

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Sabres sign coach Don Granato to 2-year extension

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres signed coach Don Granato to a two-year contract extension on Wednesday, rewarding him for the team’s improvement in his first full season. Granato had two years left on his existing contract and is now locked up through the 2025-26 season. He will make just under $2 million in each season of the extension, not including bonuses, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the Sabres did not reveal the terms of the contract. Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams praised the coach for developing a young core of players, including center Tage Thompson, who scored a career-best 38 goals last season. “Don’s mentality of ‘earning it’ resonates throughout the team. It is more than just a mindset, it is a driving force for our players and staff,” Adams said in a statement. “He is someone who the players have a tremendous amount of respect for, and he dedicates himself to bettering each individual on the team.”
BUFFALO, NY
The Associated Press

Boy tackled by security after running on field at Bucs game

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A boy ran onto the field and was tackled hard by a security guard in the second quarter of Tampa Bay’s game against Atlanta on Sunday. A woman who identified herself as the child’s mother told The Associated Press the boy is 10 years old. A police officer later told the AP the boy is older than 10, but he couldn’t release his information because he’s a juvenile. The officer said the mother has several children and was confused about which one jumped onto the field. Tampa Police Department spokesman Lt. Abe Carmack said there was “an incident involving a juvenile” at Raymond James Stadium during the game but no charges will be filed and no arrest was made. The incident occurred while the Buccaneers were lining up for an extra point after Leonard Fournette’s 1-yard touchdown run gave them a 6-0 lead.
TAMPA, FL
The Associated Press

Dolphins' Bridgewater leaves under revised concussion rules

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Teddy Bridgewater’s first start with the Miami Dolphins began with a big hit on his first snap. The veteran quarterback’s shaky reaction on the field was enough to get him pulled for the day because of newly revised concussion protocols. Bridgewater, starting in place of the injured Tua Tagovailoa, left the Dolphins’ 40-17 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday after he was popped in the chest by cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner on a blitz as he was about to throw. Bridgewater was called for intentional grounding in the end zone on the play, resulting in a safety on Miami’s first offensive play. And then Bridgewater was examined for an elbow injury and also evaluated for a concussion.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
The Associated Press

Boston set to host 2025 figure skating world championships

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Figure skating’s world championships are set to return to Boston for the last edition before the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy. The International Skating Union said Wednesday its ruling council provisionally allocated the 2025 worlds to Boston from March 24-30. The venue was not confirmed for the event that is scheduled nine years after the TD Garden in Boston staged the 2016 figure skating worlds. The 2025 edition is set to be last senior global championships before the next Winter Olympics are held in February 2026 in Milan-Cortina d’Ampezzo.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Defending champion Braves not themselves in Game 1 NLDS loss

ATLANTA (AP) — It was only the fourth inning, but Dansby Swanson couldn’t hide his frustration. Slamming his bat and helmet against the ground and throwing his batting gloves aside, Swanson summed up the Atlanta Braves’ afternoon. It was an uncharacteristic move for the usually level-headed shortstop. Of course, it was an uncharacteristic day for the reigning World Series champions. Swanson struck out with teammtes on first and second to end the inning, two of nine runners stranded by the Braves in a 7-6 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of their NL Division Series on Tuesday. Atlanta was 2 for 9 with runners in scoring position.
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
540K+
Post
551M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy