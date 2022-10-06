ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal, IL

Comments / 0

Related
videtteonline.com

ISU men's golf takes 10th at Purdue Fall Invitational

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- After a middle of the pack first day, Illinois State men’s golf took home a 10th place finish at the Purdue Fall Invitational. The Redbirds’ Valentin Peugnet continued his strong run of form this season, finishing 16th overall with a score of 221 on the weekend where he also finished as ISU’s best golfer.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
videtteonline.com

Bones named MVFC Offensive Lineman of the Week

For the first time this season, Illinois State football offensive lineman Drew Bones has been named Missouri Valley Football Conference Offensive Lineman of the Week following the Redbirds' 23-21 win at Northern Iowa. In a game in which the Redbirds tallied 409 yards of offense, Bones stood tall in his...
NORMAL, IL
videtteonline.com

Redbird Arena set to become CEFCU Arena

Redbird Arena, the home of Illinois State volleyball, basketball and the Gamma Phi Circus, is set to become CEFCU Arena as part of a corporate sponsorship. Over 10 years, Citizens Equity First Credit Union will be paying $3.1 million to obtain the naming rights "in addition to certain related sponsorship and hospitability opportunities," according to the university.
NORMAL, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bradley, IL
City
Normal, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Normal, IL
Sports
videtteonline.com

ISU volleyball's Nicole Lund medically retires

Illinois State volleyball senior middle blocker Nicole Lund has medically retired, the program announced Monday. Lund utilized a medical redshirt during the 2019 season before suffering multiple nagging injuries this season. Lund appeared in 50 sets spanning 13 matches during the 2022 campaign. She last played for the Redbirds and...
NORMAL, IL
videtteonline.com

ISU swimming and diving kicks off season with strong 218-81 win over McKendree

Illinois State swimming and diving dominated against McKendree, winning 218-81 at Horton Pool Saturday. The Redbirds' 400-yard medley relay consisting of Chloe Tyler, Madyson Morse, Giulia Basco and Diana Walker took first place with a time of 3:53.99. ISU's 200 yard freestyle relay team, which included Tyler, Ella Turken, Emma...
NORMAL, IL
videtteonline.com

ISU women's tennis wins flight three at MVC Individual Championship

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Illinois State women's tennis won a singles title in the Missouri Valley Conference Individual Championship while competing Oct. 7 through Oct. 9 at the Cooper Tennis Complex. Nevena Kolarevic went undefeated to win the third flight, defeating Illinois-Chicago's Ana Jover in the championship round Sunday. "Nevena...
NORMAL, IL
videtteonline.com

ISU launches into Homecoming with food, music, games at 'Homecoming Kickoff'

Celebrating the start of Illinois State University's Homecoming Week, students enjoyed free food, games and music Monday night on the Quad for the Homecoming kickoff event. President Terri Goss Kinzy, Reggie Redbird and football coach Brock Spack attended to show their Redbird pride. The Big Red Marching Machine also performed at the event.
NORMAL, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaitlyn
videtteonline.com

ISU to test 'ISU Emergency Alerts' Thursday afternoon

Illinois State University will be testing its "ISU Emergency Alerts" at 2:05 p.m. Thursday. The following message will be sent out to students, faculty, staff, family members and anyone else who are registered for the alerts:. What will be said in ISU Emergency Alerts' test message:. Subject line: TEST- ISU...
NORMAL, IL
videtteonline.com

ISU discusses possibility of adding sports communication major to School of Communication

The rumors surrounding a potential sports communication major are no longer just talk. School of Communication Director Dr. Stephen Hunt said a sports communication major might be available for Illinois State University students in future semesters. “Everything is still very preliminary, but our school, curriculum advising staff and others have...
NORMAL, IL
videtteonline.com

Eighteen-year-old Normal resident killed in single vehicle crash Saturday

An 18-year-old has been pronounced dead after Normal Police responded to a single-vehicle accident at about 4:46 p.m. Saturday on Main Street at Kerrick Road. The McLean County Coroner's Office pronounced Normal resident Austin McKee dead at the scene. Preliminary autopsy reports say he died of head injuries due to a pickup truck crash.
NORMAL, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isu#Braves#Redbird
videtteonline.com

Road closure on North Street scheduled for Tuesday due to window repairs

Starting at 6 a.m. Tuesday, there will be a road closure on westbound North Street, between South Fell Avenue and Broadway Avenue, for window repairs to 100 South Fell Ave. The sidewalk on the north side of North Street and the westbound lane will be closed. Drivers are asked to use caution when traveling through the area.
NORMAL, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy