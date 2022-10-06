Read full article on original website
Related
videtteonline.com
ISU men's golf takes 10th at Purdue Fall Invitational
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- After a middle of the pack first day, Illinois State men’s golf took home a 10th place finish at the Purdue Fall Invitational. The Redbirds’ Valentin Peugnet continued his strong run of form this season, finishing 16th overall with a score of 221 on the weekend where he also finished as ISU’s best golfer.
videtteonline.com
Bones named MVFC Offensive Lineman of the Week
For the first time this season, Illinois State football offensive lineman Drew Bones has been named Missouri Valley Football Conference Offensive Lineman of the Week following the Redbirds' 23-21 win at Northern Iowa. In a game in which the Redbirds tallied 409 yards of offense, Bones stood tall in his...
videtteonline.com
Redbird Arena set to become CEFCU Arena
Redbird Arena, the home of Illinois State volleyball, basketball and the Gamma Phi Circus, is set to become CEFCU Arena as part of a corporate sponsorship. Over 10 years, Citizens Equity First Credit Union will be paying $3.1 million to obtain the naming rights "in addition to certain related sponsorship and hospitability opportunities," according to the university.
videtteonline.com
ISU men's tennis captures championship in two of three brackets at Redbird Invitational
Illinois State men’s tennis found itself in well-known territory this past weekend, playing host for the sixth annual Redbird Invitational at Gregory Street Courts and taking home the championship in two of the three brackets. The Redbirds had Arvid Hjalte and Adrian Dibildox finish off the weekend with a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
videtteonline.com
ISU volleyball's Nicole Lund medically retires
Illinois State volleyball senior middle blocker Nicole Lund has medically retired, the program announced Monday. Lund utilized a medical redshirt during the 2019 season before suffering multiple nagging injuries this season. Lund appeared in 50 sets spanning 13 matches during the 2022 campaign. She last played for the Redbirds and...
videtteonline.com
ISU swimming and diving kicks off season with strong 218-81 win over McKendree
Illinois State swimming and diving dominated against McKendree, winning 218-81 at Horton Pool Saturday. The Redbirds' 400-yard medley relay consisting of Chloe Tyler, Madyson Morse, Giulia Basco and Diana Walker took first place with a time of 3:53.99. ISU's 200 yard freestyle relay team, which included Tyler, Ella Turken, Emma...
videtteonline.com
ISU women's tennis wins flight three at MVC Individual Championship
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Illinois State women's tennis won a singles title in the Missouri Valley Conference Individual Championship while competing Oct. 7 through Oct. 9 at the Cooper Tennis Complex. Nevena Kolarevic went undefeated to win the third flight, defeating Illinois-Chicago's Ana Jover in the championship round Sunday. "Nevena...
videtteonline.com
ISU launches into Homecoming with food, music, games at 'Homecoming Kickoff'
Celebrating the start of Illinois State University's Homecoming Week, students enjoyed free food, games and music Monday night on the Quad for the Homecoming kickoff event. President Terri Goss Kinzy, Reggie Redbird and football coach Brock Spack attended to show their Redbird pride. The Big Red Marching Machine also performed at the event.
RELATED PEOPLE
videtteonline.com
Tree lighting ceremony starts Homecoming Week, celebrates relationship between ISU, Normal
As the sun set and the sky grew darker, Uptown Circle in Normal became crowded with people. Anticipatory chatter filled the space as everyone waited. On Monday evening, Illinois State University students, Normal residents and families gathered at Uptown Circle for the annual tree lighting ceremony to kick off Homecoming week.
videtteonline.com
ISU to test 'ISU Emergency Alerts' Thursday afternoon
Illinois State University will be testing its "ISU Emergency Alerts" at 2:05 p.m. Thursday. The following message will be sent out to students, faculty, staff, family members and anyone else who are registered for the alerts:. What will be said in ISU Emergency Alerts' test message:. Subject line: TEST- ISU...
videtteonline.com
ISU discusses possibility of adding sports communication major to School of Communication
The rumors surrounding a potential sports communication major are no longer just talk. School of Communication Director Dr. Stephen Hunt said a sports communication major might be available for Illinois State University students in future semesters. “Everything is still very preliminary, but our school, curriculum advising staff and others have...
videtteonline.com
Eighteen-year-old Normal resident killed in single vehicle crash Saturday
An 18-year-old has been pronounced dead after Normal Police responded to a single-vehicle accident at about 4:46 p.m. Saturday on Main Street at Kerrick Road. The McLean County Coroner's Office pronounced Normal resident Austin McKee dead at the scene. Preliminary autopsy reports say he died of head injuries due to a pickup truck crash.
IN THIS ARTICLE
videtteonline.com
Road closure on North Street scheduled for Tuesday due to window repairs
Starting at 6 a.m. Tuesday, there will be a road closure on westbound North Street, between South Fell Avenue and Broadway Avenue, for window repairs to 100 South Fell Ave. The sidewalk on the north side of North Street and the westbound lane will be closed. Drivers are asked to use caution when traveling through the area.
Comments / 0