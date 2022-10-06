ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

NBC Chicago

2 New Omicron Subvariants Gain Momentum as BA.5 Cases Decline

Months after it sparked a nationwide surge, the omicron subvariant BA.5 continues to remain the most dominant COVID-19 strain in the U.S. Its hold, however, appears to be waning, based on recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. BA.5 accounted for 79.2% of all U.S. COVID cases...
NBC Chicago

Telemedicine Was Made Easy During COVID-19. Not Any More

Telemedicine exploded in popularity after COVID-19 hit, but limits are returning for care delivered across state lines. That complicates follow-up treatments for some cancer patients. It also can affect other types of care, including mental health therapy and routine doctor check-ins. Over the past year, nearly 40 states and Washington,...
NBC Chicago

Daylight Saving Time Ends in Illinois in Less Than 1 Month

Days have been getting noticeably shorter in recent weeks, but in less than one month, clocks will take a leap backward as daylight saving time will officially come to an end for the year. Daylight saving time began in March, giving most Americans more daylight at the end of the...
NBC Chicago

FDA Authorizes Updated COVID Boosters for Kids as Young as 5

The U.S. on Wednesday authorized updated COVID-19 boosters for children as young as 5, seeking to expand protection ahead of an expected winter wave. Tweaked boosters rolled out for Americans 12 and older last month, doses modified to target today’s most common and contagious omicron relative. While there wasn't a big rush, federal health officials are urging that people seek the extra protection ahead of holiday gatherings.
NBC Chicago

Deadline Approaches to Submit Claim in Multi-Million Dollar Illinois Snapchat Settlement

Illinois residents who are Snapchat users are running out of time to submit a claim as part of a multi-million dollar class-action settlement against the app's parent company. The lawsuit alleges the social network violated Illinois' Biometric Information Privacy Act by collecting users' biometric information through the use of "Lenses" and "Filters" features without their consent.
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

